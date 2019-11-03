We’re with Kanu’s family over wife’s death –Community leaders

Community leaders and elders of Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuhia North Local Government Area of Abia State have declared that they will not appeal to the Federal Government to allow the first son of their traditional ruler, Eze Israel Kanu, and leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to attend his mother’s burial when it is fixed. Rather, they unanimously offered to work with the family to ensure the Afaraukwu queen is given a befitting burial.

The leaders corroborated the position of Nnamdi’s younger sibling, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who said whether “Nnamdi is here or not, she will be buried. But at the moment we are in deep mourning.” Prince Emma Kanu, said the family was not thinking about the burial at the moment. “We have not thought of that, we are in deep mourning, the loss is painful,” he said in an interview with Sunday Telegraph.

“But as for the burial of my mother, she would be given a befitting burial whether Nnamdi is here or not. Well at this point in time, we have not talked about the burial arrangement yet. We are still mourning as you can see. If and when we do, we will let the whole world know. But at the moment that’s the last thing on our mind.”

He said the idea of requesting for pardon for his brother, to enable him attends the burial had not crossed his mind. “At the moment that’s the last thing on our mind. We have not thought of that. Of course, we don’t expect anything from government given that the same government caused her death. If not for the invasion, I don’t think she would have died.” Speaking in the same vein, the traditional Prime Minister, Chief Chimechefulam Odoemelam, said: “We will be working with the family. The family cannot be going left while we are going right.

The family will be in front while we will be behind them. We are here to give them every support they need, we are here to advise and guide, but theirs is to tell us this is the way we want it to be done, if it is acceptable to us we give our approval, if it is not acceptable we give our advise and it is left for them to take it up.” He said: “We cannot ask anything outside what the family is asking for now until full consultations with all the bodies involved. The church is involved, IPOB is involved, Nigeria is involved, Abia State is involved, Afaraukwu is involved, Isiama Afaraukwu is involved. All these bodies must reach a consensus before we make any pronouncement over that.” Also weighing in the President- General of Afaraukwu, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, said that the community would align with the family. “Because the community and the family will be meeting from time to time to know what they are doing to advise in order for us to give our mother, our wife a befitting burial.”

