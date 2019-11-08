Opinions
Why border closure should continue
So many comments have been advanced in favour and against the justification for the closure of Nigerian borders with her neighbouring countries. But to a large extent, it is observed that majority of the criticisms were borne out of political consideration instead of genuine intentions that will be in the interest of the generality of the people of this country. For how long do we have to operate as a dependant nation despite availability of both natural and human resources that abound in this country?
It has been the same excuses for government’s abysmal failure to operate optimally since independence to date. If we are jinxed as a nation, what has been the positive effect of plurality of churches and mosques that are ubiquitous in Nigeria?
One would have thought that the intervention of the military into the political space of this nation starting from 1966 would have made a difference for the fortune of this country. But what did we experience? It was a time that there was availability of resources in quantum. Alas! The then limitless resources were squandered through lack of administrative know-how and ingenuity of the military whose primary training is protection of territorial boarders of this country. One is not too young not to remember former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who was said to have attested to the fact that the only problem with Nigeria then was not lack of money, but how to spend it!
If the then petrol-dollars accruable to the nation was justifiably managed by the military juntas in government, the present sorry state of the nation would not be her plight. The foundation of this nation was not founded on a rock; that’s one of the reasons we are not getting things right in this country. If the foundation of a house is not solid, there is no need to submit that its fall will be like a pack of cards. Another significant undoing of this nation was that time was when the country became an experimental theatre for inexperienced military juntas who seized political power by force. These military boys were too young when providence placed them in the position of running the affairs of this country. They were ruling by decrees and edicts. Woe betides whoever had the effrontery to challenge the excesses of the military governments then.
If the successive governments right from Independence to date have been alive to their statutory responsibilities in rowing the boat of this nation, our plight wouldn’t have been likened to five metres forward and the same backward which resultant effect is a state of inertia as it is being witnessed in Nigeria to date. Everything is upside down. We are not getting anything right because of the ineptitude approach of the nation’s political leaders to governance and the governed pungent lack of patriotism in virtually all ramifications. Is it not strange that Nigerians are suffering in the midst of plenty? Despite the fact that there are uncultivated, but cultivable lands across Nigeria, we are still not able to feed ourselves. We all rely on importation of goods ranging from toothpicks and matches to anything one can think of. This is balderdash! Any nation that absolutely depends on importation for her needs cannot be said to have holistic independence like ours.
It is a pity that the Nigerian nationalists sacrificed economic independence for its political version. The thought that has been running riot in my mind just like other discerning elements in this country is the rationale behind the nation having so many universities and polytechnics without any known history of invention since independence! Or what is the primary motive for establishing a university if not to advance the course of knowledge? Our universities should put on their thinking caps by engendering technological revolution that will serve the immediate needs of this nation.
There is a steel rolling mill in Osogbo which primarily should aid technological revolution in this nation. But it is sad that corruption which has pervaded the entire sphere of the nation has contributed to its becoming moribund. Strangely, the steel rolling mill, which ought to be the pride of the nation, had long been sold to an individual through dubious privatisation process which has turned the place to a cement warehouse! The plight of the machine tool company, also in Osogbo, which was also said to have been sold to an individual during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration is also not different as nothing is going on there since it was bought about two decades ago.
For having the political will to close the nation’s neighbouring countries for economic consideration, President Mohammed Buhari has broken a monumental jinx in this country; the positive effect of which will be a blessing to the socio-economic development of this nation in the long run. Things may seem to be difficult at the onset for the people of this country through the borders’ closure. With perseverance, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Political gladiators should desist from politicising the development as it’s a metaphorical labour pain needed before a new baby is welcome.
We should take a cue from India which used to be one of the poorest nations on earth. With the determination of her leaders to remove the linen of under-development, India, today, has joined other developed countries of the world. India does not use what it cannot produce. It produces its mobile phones, dresses, vehicles etc. My appeal to Nigerians is to help President Buhari in his genuine determination to earn economic independence for this nation. On this note, President Buhari should tarry with the closure of our neighbouring borders in the overall economic interest of the people of this country.
- Olabisi, a journalist, social commentator and political analyst, writes from Osogbo, Osun State.
Incessant attacks on varsity students
The prevailing insecurity in the nation is fast manifesting with the incessant attacks on university students. There is hardly any week that passes by that one case of robbery is not reported at the off-campus hostel accommodation. During the attacks, cellular phones, laptop computers, jewelry, clothing, cash and other valuable items of students are taken away. Ordinarily, most students would prefer to stay on campus as there is the likelihood that better security would be provided in addition to the advantage of cost-effectiveness, proximity to classrooms, and the opportunity to enjoy the ambiance of campus life.
Unfortunately, due to the huge financial implication, dwindling revenues, and increasing students’ population, the existing campus accommodation has become grossly inadequate to cater for the needs of students, as most of them are overcrowded, badly-managed and unkempt. Although mature students may prefer cozy off-campus accommodation or come from home, a majority of the students residing on-campus or off-campus hostels are youths and young people. The situation is similar to what is obtainable in the colleges of education, mono-technics, and polytechnics.
In private universities, shortage of campus hostel accommodation is uncommon unlike in the public universities owned by federal and state governments. The reason for this is that private universities charge more school fees, which naturally reduces the number of intakes by moderating the pressure on infrastructural facilities. Second, most of the private universities in the country were established by wealthy Nigerians and religious organisations that may not have funding challenges. It is on this premise that off-campus accommodation is patronised mainly by students in public universities.
Recent media reports showed that armed robbers numbering about seven allegedly attacked the off-campus hostel at the Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai, Niger State. The hostel is said to accommodate both male and female students. Two students of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State were injured when armed men attacked a female hostel in the institution. The affected students were residents of the Obafemi Awolowo (Awo Hall) Hall, as another set of robbers invaded the Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university while students of the Osun State University, Ikire Campus, Osun State had their sad experience, as they were brutalised, sexually-harassed, beaten and had their belongings carted away.
A 300-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State was killed by armed robbers, who invaded his hostel. The attackers wreaked havoc at the out-of-campus students’ residential hostel, known as ‘Adam and Eve’, located along Parakin-Ede road in the town. In another breath, armed robbers invaded students of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and carted away valuables and an undisclosed amount of money at the W6 hostel, just as another student of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki, was killed after some gunmen had robbed him. In the same vein, students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, who lived at the Federal Capital Territory Villa (FCT), one of the off-campus hostels had to write the institution’s management over incessant armed attacks.
From the scenarios, it can be summarised that the issue under consideration is a national problem and all off-campus students are vulnerable. The attacks can be traced to poor security, a conspiracy by fellow students, ostentatious lifestyles of some students, inadequate intelligence gathering, and lack of synergy among security personnel. To address the challenge, some options are worth considering. To begin with, campus accommodation should be provided for as many students as possible. This would reduce the risks that they are exposed to outside the campus.
Owners of off-campus accommodation should engage the services of private security guards. It has been discovered that many of the hostels are poorly kept, despite the huge rent paid by the students, as basic amenities to make the students comfortable are usually absent. Security agents need to work more harmoniously and form a synergy between the police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), vigilante groups, landlords, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and community development association. More police posts or stations should be constructed where there are a significant number of students residing. This would make it easier to prevent crime and apprehend suspects.
Regular night patrols should be carried out within such vicinities since most of the attacks recorded occurred between 1a.m. and 4a.m. As a matter of urgency, universities should collaborate with students’ union representatives since there is the possibility of connivance among the students. This pre-empts criminally-minded students and accomplices from invading and attacking other innocent and fellow students. This happened when police in Niger State arrested eight students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) for conniving and terrorising their colleagues and robbing them. Hence, universities should regularly liaise with the students to gather intelligence.
The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Felix Salako has offered useful tips on this discourse. During a visit to off-campus facilities, the VC reiterated why students’ parents and guardians should not fail to visit their children and wards, to enable them to keep a tab on their lifestyles outside the campus. The VC disclosed that some parents had formed the habit of abandoning their children and wards recklessly. He reminded such parents and guardians of their important duty of monitoring the students in their hostels off-campus. The VC equally wondered why parents, who should care for their children, would allow them to live in bushy and deserted off-campus areas, just as the spokesperson of the Ebonyi State Police Command, ASP Loveth Odah, made the same observation after attacks on EBSU students mentioned above, while stressing the need for appropriate authorities to open up access roads to off-campus hostels mostly situated in isolated locations.
Salako also called on wealthy Nigerians to cultivate the habit of supporting the universities. Such interventions could be in the area of building students’ hostels. It is instructive to note that in many developed countries, wealthy individuals and corporate organisations donate generously to education in the form of endowments. More equipment and patrol vehicles should be donated to security agents and universities to help them fight insecurity.
This would become handy as budgetary allocations to education remain paltry. For instance, in the 2019 budget, only N620.5 billion was budgeted for education, a sum which fell far below the 15 to 20 per cent minimum recommended figures for developing countries by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Another strategy to explore in getting more hostels built is through public-private partnerships. Private individuals and corporate entities should explore the enormous potentials in the development of housing by investing in the building of students’ hostels, which can be extended to members of staff.
In the final analysis, students should live modest lifestyles on campus. It is disheartening that many students prefer to use expensive electronic gadgets and designer clothing. This flamboyance, not only attract undue attention, it makes them live expensive lifestyles that cannot be sustained. Parents, guardians and school authorities should intensify efforts at getting our students to have the right perspective, orientation, discipline and values about life. This would be an appropriate move by stakeholders in ending the menace.
λKupoluyi writes from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) via adewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
The futility of using army for internal security
Ordinarily, it is not the job of the Army or other service arms (Navy, Air Force) of a country’s military to be saddled with internal security duties. This is the truth in law and in fact. This controversy tagged, “Operation Positive Identification” across the country portrays and consigns Nigeria the category of those countries in the world that is not amenable to change but hopelessly condemned to the use and deployment of archaic governance structure and norms. It is the norm in municipal and international law that you don’t ordinarily use the armed forces in carrying out internal security challenges except in dire emergencies which are factually identified and legally acknowledged and gazetted according to the law and the constitution. This is the best international practice, to borrow the hackneyed phrase by Nigerian politicians and rulers. But then, this is Nigeria, a country like no other!
Accepted, there are serious security challenges in Nigeria especially the insurgency by Boko Haram/ISWAP, banditry/kidnapping/armed robbery, etc. by the identified groups be the reason to perpetually deploy the army for internal security operations? Where then does the president or the Army derive the powers without legislative authority to organize and execute military operations across the nation and subject the people to regimen of martial law without legislative authority? Now, come to think of this abuse of power expressing itself in the unrestrained deployment of the army or indeed the armed forces in internal security duties, how could this abuse of the law and constitution be explained? Can it be explained on the fact that the other internal security agencies created by the laws and the constitution have all failed thereby leaving the option of deploying the military services for internal security of the nation? It is difficult to explain this incongruity in the management of Nigeria’s security except if we jump at the conclusion that Nigeria has failed as a state.
While it may be difficult to explain why Nigeria seems not to be working like other functional states but a keen observation will point to the fact that Nigeria as designed and patented was, and still is not meant to work as a functional state and polity serving the inhabitants and the world but rather designed and purposed to serve very narrow interests, municipal and international and in this wise, Nigeria can be said to be ‘stable’ and “effective”, fit for purpose! If we must understand this point, we have to go back to history to the genesis of ‘Nigeria’. Nigeria is acknowledged not to be a nation. The major founding fathers, except Azikiwe made this fact clear to the British colonialists, who of course knew but pretended otherwise to accomplish their colonial cum imperial agenda to create a colonial enclave; a mere economic facility. The first salvo was fired by Obafemi Awolowo who noted, borrowing an earlier expression describing Italy to match the Nigerian experiment as being “a mere geographical expression.” Then in 1950s, Tafawa Belewa (later Prime Minister) told a bewildered ‘nation’ that there was nothing like ‘Nigeria’ as it has all along been a “British intention.” Then when the series of signs of troubles started buffeting ‘Nigeria’, Ahmadu Bello thundered that the “mistake of 1914” has manifested. Nigeria’s military generals love to boast of their fighting Biafra War to unite Nigeria, but the fact is that nobody wished to unite Nigeria as a people as Lord Lugard admitted he was not hired to unite the people but to “unify administrations.” Britain and USA wanted Nigeria not the people.
Central to understanding Nigeria and why we are in this state of disfunctionality is to know why Britain formed Nigeria. Britain used its military might to create Nigeria as a mere economic facility but never tried to unify the people. Rather it sowed seeds of discord. This same tradition is the ruling template of Nigeria. History of Nigerian armed forces is a vile one. Taubman Goldie with Lugard as securityman executed Goldie’s company charter had formed an armed band that was used by the company to secure its business and to intimidate and subjugate native traders and communities in the Niger Coast and territories who did not submit to the company’s rules and trade practices. When Britain took over the area, this company’s military force together with British consular forces was transformed from the Hausa Constabulary Force to West Africa Frontier Force with Lugard as its first commander-in-chief and used in later part of 19th century to conquer and subjugate the Nigerian ethnic communities.
It is from this vile origin that one can understand and construe the norms governing Nigeria armed forces. It is an occupational force, not created for the people but for keeping and maintaining control of the people. Every other thing about the armed forces is secondary. So, when the army, police or what not behave the way they do just know that it couldn’t have been otherwise. But they do not know this since they are also victims. After all, was the Goldie’s Hausa Constabulary Force composed of natives used to conquer and subjugate Nigeria native communities not Africans? Did they rebel at killing their kinds? It is a systemic thing, but modern states in Africa, especially Nigeria are keeping this colonial legacy. We are impervious to change even when the need for change arises.
All the insurgencies and heinous crimes buffeting Nigeria now are the consequences of governance failure but no leader has accepted this fact made manifest since 1964 to date. Note in particular the Isaac Adaka Boro’s insurgency in 1965, the armed robberies of 1970 to date, the Boko Haram/ISWAP of 2000s to date and you cannot fail to observe that the wellspring of these problems is failure of governance. Governance has failed in Nigeria because the structure purposely designed by Britain between 1914 and 1950s as disclosed by its declassified imperial record now published as a book gives a graphic details of what Britain purposed to gain from that structure, and which were mainly economic and geopolitical diplomatic advantages. The declassified files in one of the entries noted that Britain knew the structure would be unjust oppressive but hoped that with time things will resolve themselves, but how you may ask. There has been a civil war, the polity has been turbulent and in ruins but yet no solution.
It is a suggestion worthy to be listened to and considered to note that the problem of Nigeria is actually the denial of the fundamental question bordering on its existence and the people’s relations. Any day Nigerians wake up to this fact and face it squarely by getting together, discussing it, reasoning it and taking a decision to live together and establish the modalities and principles to guide such habitation and structure of the polity, Nigeria will start functioning not on the parameters of fears, distrust, hatred, greed, avarice, etc. which all spring forth from ignorance. All these are responsible for poverty of thought. But it can be reversed if Nigeria is founded on law and justice.
When this is done, then there will be no need having and regarding the armed forces as the custodian of unity, peace and order of Nigeria. Nigerians as the best determiners of their best interests will be guarantors of Nigeria as their country and will fight to rid it of crimes, corruption, fears, distrusts and hatred. But will those that benefit from this system allow changes? Well, posterity will judge.
Restoring History as a teaching subject
History as a subject constitutes a branch of knowledge dealing with past events, particularly in human affairs. It is a continuous typical chronology, record of important or public events or of a particular trend or institution. Summarily, it is a continuum of events occurring in succession leading from the past, to the present and even into the future.
The teaching of History in Nigerian institutions both at the secondary and tertiary levels was influenced and brought into the country by the British colonialists. The subject, which is selected for examination by the British Examination Board invited some other Examining Bodies to assess our secondary school performances in History. Thus, the University of London (1887), Cambridge University (1910) and Oxford University in (1929) commenced the assessment and examinations for History in Nigeria.
It is of note to stress that the examination questions were centred on the explanation of policies, discussions of events, description of major reforms, comparison of personalities and the identification of problems confronting leaders and countries which assists the learners to acquire critical spirits. This assertion was that of Michael Omolewa as published in the Vanguard Newspaper edition of February 10, 2015. It was to further emphasize the relevance of History as a teaching subject in Nigerian schools and why it should be restored.
Let it be known for the purpose of clarity that the universal status of History has never contradicted the fact that the subject is a value for nation building or the development of the individuals. For instance, A.L. Rowse, a British Historian, declared: “There can be no subject of study more important than History”. Also, Dr Nwafor Orizu, an elder statesman and Historian, in his book titled: “Without Bitterness” (1944), noted that: “Unless we know what we are and how we came about to be what we are we shall certainly be unable to know where and how to go further.”
Another contributor, Professor Alice Jekayinfa, President of the History of Education in Nigeria had this to say: “History as a discipline has been relegated in Nigeria, whereas, the discipline is the bedrock of any nation”. She added: “History instils patriotism and nationalism in the minds of citizens of any nation”. In their contributions, Sir Sidney Phillipson, a British administrator and Chief Simeon Adebo, a civil servant emeritus said: “Every situation has its roots in the past and the past survives in the present, the present is indeed the past undergoing modifications.”
Robert Walker, a seasoned Historian, further emphasized the symbolic relevance of History. According to him, “History is a vast umbrella subject. It encompasses all disciplines, not just political and cultural history. It therefore includes Literature, Religion, Social and Natural Sciences, the Arts, Technology and Mathematics. To be ignorant of the political and cultural History of a people is also to be ignorant of the contributions of that people to all areas of intellectual activities.”
Our own Prof. J.K. Ade Ajayi, a consummate historian, author and a retired Vice Chancellor, observed that history is: “Looked-up to history for knowledge of the accumulated wisdom of the ancestors, the sense of values, the morality and the norms upon which society was founded. History information was imparted privately by parents, grandparents, heads of lineages and others from the level of the nuclear family to the largest lineage group.”
I am to add that human endeavour is accompanied by events, which are recorded, stored and can be retrieved when necessary to do so. These preservations of knowledge through research, references, securing information and the sustenance of culture through generations makes History as a teaching subject thick. For instance, without recorded History, Africans captured into slavery and those in the Diaspora would have been able to reconcile with their past and the rise against slavery, racism, colonialism and injustice.
Without History, too, it will be difficult for Nigerian students to have a deep knowledge of the past global wars (World Wars I and II), the Nigerian civil war (1967-1970) and even activities of the Niger Delta militants and the nauseating murderous actions of the Boko Haram. Still, it will also not be possible for Nigerian students to grab and understand the Crimean war (1853-1855); Russian Bolshevik revolution (1917); Korean War (June 25, 1950-July 27, 1953); American War of Independence (1775-1783); how Nigerian became a Sovereign nation and so on.
Yet, in spite of the merits of teaching History in Nigerian schools, those in the educational department at the national level deliberately expunged this marvellous subject from the curriculum of learning. The official reasons advanced were: that student now shuns the course at the tertiary stage of education, there had been few vacancies for the employment of History teachers and finally that such teachers were not forthcoming. It is woefully difficult to accept these official reasons in view of the narrow sense behind the thoughts of the executors of the silly policy. Such reasons can better be told to the marines. Now that history has been restored as a teaching subject or a course, it is certain that many students will benefit from it. Let me site the instance of the late Bala Usman, a radical lecturer in the History Department of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. In fact through the radicalism of Bala Usman and his History colleagues, the course or subject at ABU became pronounced and radicalized throughout the length and breadth of Africa. Those who made it possible for the return of history must be given kudos.
Scrutinising the Nigeria’s tech sector
N
igeria as a sovereign nation clocked 59 on October 1st and we are still counting. The 59th Independence anniversary reportedly attracted countless accolades from her teeming fans across the global community.
At such a critical cum joyous moment, any rational individual or entity who thinks well of the acclaimed Africa’s giant is required to cross-examine the country towards ascertaining how far she has fared so far in many areas of human endeavour.
I have chosen to emphatically lay emphasis on the country’s technology sector, which is borne out of my quest to see a Nigeria where the citizenry wouldn’t depend on foreign products or services as they struggle for survival and greatness.
The current blurry outlook of Nigeria’s tech sector doesn’t need flurry of activity, but holistic, from those who have been delegated to salvage it, or sieve the flour, if we must get it right. It’s on this premise I thought it wise to painstakingly observe and study the area in question.
It’s quite appalling – to assert the least – that at this age, our education sector as regards science and technology is still operating in the past. On a regular basis, countless of our engineering graduates could hardly design a device related to their field of study let alone constructing it.
The aforementioned educational lapse is not unconnected with the dilapidated learning environment found in our various higher institutions. These citadels can hardly boast of standard laboratories and workshops needed to inculcate the required technical skills into the students’ minds.
Pathetically, a few of the graduates who were privileged to acquire the necessary skills, perhaps owing to their individual talents, had been compelled to leave the country for elsewhere in search of a better accommodating environment suitable for their quest. This irritating condition has continued unabated that it’s seriously telling on the system.
The ongoing lack of adequate facilities invariably witnessed in our schools is the reason many have overtime been forced to patronize foreign education, hence posing severe threat to the economy of the acclaimed giant of Africa.
Aside learning, the universities aren’t doing enough regarding research works. Basically, they were not to function as institutions meant solely for imparting knowledge, but equally a place where people or corporate bodies can seek services on all forms of research.
It’s bad that these citadels are not duly funded by the respective governments to enable them commercialize their patents. It’s noteworthy that every technological invention is directly dependent on a certain research activity.
The health angle isn’t left out while dissecting the lingering ugly physiognomy of the Nigeria’s technology at large. Nigerians quickly rush abroad when suffering from an ailment that ordinarily could easily be taken care of here, probably as a result of the unfriendly outlook of both private and public hospitals cum health centres domiciled across the country.
We have well-tested health/medical experts but lack of conducive working environment deprives them the opportunity to practise favourably. This particular menace has also resulted in colossal brain drain, thereby making our tech sector cry woefully.
In the area of agriculture, the story isn’t different. The government has continually clamoured for improved farming activity, still the country dwells on crude system of cultivation and harvest. It’s no more news that the Nigerian State is yet to get it right when it calls for mechanized farming despite the apparent willingness.
What about the manufacturing sector? It would candidly be an understatement if one opines that this area is really frowning at us. In spite of the outpouring promises coupled with seeming frantic effort to uplift it, the stakeholders involved are still seemingly marred by apathy. All our various ancient production firms have virtually gone into moribund, and till date, nothing tangible has been done to revive them.
As we collectively celebrate Nigeria in her 59th birthday anniversary, it would be nice, wise and caring of us to as well urge her to embrace a sober reflection with a view to bringing a turnaround in the country’s system, particularly the tech sector.
It’s pertinent to acknowledge that to address a certain existing anomaly, you must be ready to fish out its rudimentary attributes or fundamental causes. This is the only way such plight could be tactically tackled.
The truth is that we have in recent times neglected as well as abused our technical value as a people. We need to revisit the said value towards making amends. The governments at all levels must take drastic action to resuscitate our numerous technical colleges. There’s a compelling need to inject more life into these institutions, which bear the foundation of the nation’s tech sector.
We ought to equally reawake the essence of the ongoing Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) being participated by the science-oriented learners in our various universities and polytechnics.
Similarly, the engineering students should be meant to undergo a one-year compulsory training section, which ought to serve as a prerequisite to the national youth service, just as it’s done by the medical cum pharmaceutical students.
Inter alia, we need to in earnest rejig the country’s extant policies toward suiting the political will worn by the current government that’s ostensibly trying to end the mono-economy era. For instance, the desire to revive the country’s downstream sector in the petroleum industry requires a viable and strict policy.
It is apparent that overtime policies concerning the anticipated revival of the downstream sector have profusely been compromised, perhaps owing to lack of political will and other related pranks being played by the government at the expense of the governed. This anomaly must be addressed in earnest if we, as a people, are truly concerned to get things right.
We must, therefore, seriously learn to jettison all our old patterns of doing things as well as every obnoxious norm being upheld by those entrusted with public responsibilities with a view to embracing an era of total positive turnaround.
Technology, particularly Information and Communications Technology (ICT), is already here with us, hence we mustn’t shy away from facing the realities squarely.
This is the prime reason the government is expected to throw every needed support behind the activities of the already existing indigenous tech manufacturers such as the likes of Innoson Motors Company, among others.
It’s disheartening that 59 years after, Nigeria isn’t yet self-reliant, technology wise, hence the need not to rebuff the above candid suggestions. Think about it!
Three types of Nigerians in U.S. prisons
D
espite the occasional negative stories about Nigerians misbehaving in the United States, most Nigerian immigrants in the U.S. don’t get into trouble with the law. Hardworking, resilient and upwardly mobile, they generally avoid any incident that might bring them in contact with the police. While anyone can get into trouble for just about any law violation either because of deliberate intent or negligence, the few Nigerians that get into trouble in the United States are more likely to have committed one of these three crimes – fraud, domestic violence, driving while intoxicated.
Immigrants, including Nigerians here, generally commit crimes far less than native-born Americans and there is a large body of literature to prove this. The demographic composition of inmates in American prisons also reflects this. The only clear-cut crime that is higher in the immigrant community than among native-born in the United States is intimate partner violence.
Some Nigerians like to cut corners. But the United States is not a place to come up with some hare-brained, get-rich-quick-schemes. The likelihood of getting caught is high because of the efficient policing aided by sophisticated forensic science. It is a country with an interconnected financial system and databank that closely monitors the movement of money, making it difficult to engage in money laundering, mail fraud and other Internet scams for long. Yet that has not deterred a few Nigerians and media reports indicate that they can only be successful for a while before getting caught.
Domestic violence is another crime that has sent some Nigerians to prison. Spousal relationship in the United States is completely different from the Nigerian conception of a romantic relationship. The African patriarchal social structure with its defined gender roles invests some degree of authority on a man over his wife and society tends to turn the other eye to some forms of physical, sexual and psychological abuse in intimate relationships. There is nothing like husbandly privileges or authority here. Such abuse is vehemently discouraged in the United States and the easiest way to end up in prison is for your wife, or even husband, to call the police on you for domestic violence. It is even worse if the police find evidence of physical injury on the victim. The law, however, applies to both men and women because some Nigerian women who do not understand the law think it protects only women. Not at all. If a police officer arrives and finds evidence of injury on the man, the woman goes to jail. But if both sustain injury from fighting, the police officer under the dual arrest policy can arrest both the man and the woman.
The third crime that Nigerians are most likely to commit also arise out of cultural differences and the inability of the average Nigerian to sometimes adjust to the American way of life. This is the habit of driving while intoxicated. In a country where self-driving is the norm and getting a chauffeur will cost an arm and a leg, Nigerians attend social events every weekend and gulp a substantial amount of alcohol at such events. Driving home afterward without getting stopped by the police becomes a problem. Yet U.S. law frowns at drunk driving. DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) or DUI (Driving Under Influence) is taken seriously here. The United States frown at driving while intoxicated because of the high annual casualties and the risk that drunken drivers pose to other road users.
Drunk driving remains the leading cause of deaths on American roads. According to the 2016 statistics of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,497 people died in drunk driving-related deaths. In 2017, the figure increased slightly to 10,874. This means one person died at the hands of a drunk driver every 48 minutes. It is a crime to drive with an alcohol level of BAC .08% or higher in one’s body. I am not exactly sure of how many bottles of beer will constitute BAC .08% or higher because factors such as age, gender, drink strength, food intake, metabolism, body type and medication taken can affect an individual’s alcohol tolerance level. But suffice to say that the police also have the power of discretion in many states to arrest a driver if he is noticeably impaired even if the alcohol level in his system is far below BAC .08%.
Except for fraud arrests which tend to command media attention, friends and acquaintances hardly know when a Nigerian has gone to jail. The usual excuse everyone gives when they are absent for a while either in church or in the neighbourhood is that they had gone to Nigeria to take care of some family matters.
Dr. Raufu, a former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of National Mirror Newspapers, is of the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, United States.
For every Nigerian child, every right
Dear Naija children,
Thirty years ago – long before many of you were born – the world came together to write a document that would help to defend and protect your rights.
They did this because they recognised that childhood is a very precious time – a time when you must be able to grow as healthily as possible, learn in school, be protected from violence, be treated fairly, and have your views listened to.
This document – called the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, or the CRC – became the most widely accepted human rights treaty in history, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child – recognise how important children’s rights – YOUR rights – are to the world.
In the 30 years since its adoption, the CRC has helped to transform the lives of children like you worldwide. It established that children are not the property of adults, but people in their own right, with rights of their own. It inspired governments, including the Nigerian government, to change laws and policies to protect children, and make more investments in children.
Today, more and more of you are getting the healthcare and nutrition you need to survive and develop. And more and more of you have a strong voice in your communities, participating in shaping your community and your country.
All of these advances should be celebrated. But there are still millions of children in the world and here in Nigeria whose rights are not fully respected and protected. Too many children are still subjected to violence, discrimination or exploitation…are hungry… have not been able to go to school – especially girls. And too many of you are robbed of your childhoods due to conflict and insecurity. You may be one of them.
So, while we need to celebrate how far we have come – and Nigeria has indeed made a lot of progress – we also need to recognize how much more still needs to be done to ensure that all children – each and every one of you – have every right realised – now and for generations to come.
For example, the UN has set a goal that EVERY human being on the planet will have a legal identity by 2030, and together with your government, we are working hard to make that happen in Nigeria.
We also have goals around education. Too many young Nigerians don’t have full education that will prepare them for modern jobs and business opportunities. Many children in families with low incomes are left behind and miss out on the opportunities afforded to wealthier families – these children are in a ‘poverty trap’ determined entirely by the family she or he was born into. This is not fair.
Technological advancements have also dramatically shaped our lives since the adoption of the CRC and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and your safety online must be a priority. More and more of you are going online than ever before – joining children around the world in browsing social media, playing games, and viewing videos – and this is a good thing. We want to see Nigerian children engaging with their world and expressing their views using modern technology. But there are also risks – from online bullying to violations of your privacy that are often not clear at all – even to educated adults. False information online has deceived children into handing over money, giving away their data and being exploited. We need to work hard to ensure that you are safe offline and online, and that you are equipped with the knowledge and skills to claim your digital rights.
Whether it is online or offline, I have been so inspired to see children in Nigeria standing up to let their voices be heard and advocating for their rights, including their right to a healthy and viable planet. For example, at the United Nations in New York earlier this year, Debbie – a 12-year-old girl from Lagos – was part of a group of 15 child activists who demanded that governments take action to preserve our earth for their generation and future generations of children.
All of you – every child in Nigeria – has this same right to have your voices heard and to know and understand your rights. I have recently launched an initiative called the “Passport to your Rights” with the ambitious goal that every child in Nigeria has a copy of this Passport and knows their rights by the year 2024. We are thrilled to give copies of the passport to all of you here today, and hope you will work with us to spread the word to your brothers and sisters, family and friends.
Fulfilment of your rights also depends on leaders taking action on issues that will affect your lives: fighting poverty; ensuring that children have access to quality healthcare, nutritious food, clean water and a good education; and that no child is subjected to violence, exploitation or abuse.
The roadmap for this action is the Unsustainable Development Goals – a global agreement to pursue a more equal, prosperous, safe and sustainable world for all people and the planet. Young people like you are also taking action on these global goals. Just last week, the World’s Largest Lesson – an initiative to teach children about the Goals and inspire your action – was launched in Nigeria and already 700,000 children have learned about the Goals. Let us also work together to ensure that every child knows about the Goals – and that you are helping to make them a reality through your own actions.
The fulfilment of child rights and the success of the Global Goals go hand-in-hand – and one cannot be achieved without the other.
This year, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. And next year, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as the 10 year “Decade for Action” to achieve the SDGs.
All of this together presents an urgent, triple call for action for the children of Nigeria. We cannot fail in this mission. And we need all of you here and all of those watching to work with us in protecting the rights of every Nigerian child, so that they may have a fair chance in life to fulfil their full potential and achieve their dreams.
I started this talk with some difficult information, but I am ending it by telling you that I have a lot of hope. I have hope in Nigeria – and that is mostly because I have hope in you.
Every day in my work, I see children who are fully capable of taking the lead in demanding urgent action. I see children who are excited to learn about and shape their country and the world around them. Many of you are already taking a stand, and we are listening, as you develop into the leaders of the future. Thank you for challenging and inspiring us.
We must work together – both for you and with you – to find the solutions to the challenges of today, to build better futures for tomorrow and to improve the world you and your future children will inherit.
Know your rights; hold us accountable for helping to deliver the future you want in Nigeria.
Now is your turn; now is your time and your future starts now!
Thank you.
Hawkins, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, writes in from Abuja.
Re: Sirika, don’t go your predecessors’ way
The above captioned as published in the Business page of New Telegraph on 29th October, obviously makes an interesting read. It depicts a cautious commendation of the high performance of the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Equally appreciated is its advisory for the Honourable Minister to be more sensitive and conscious of Federal Character balancing in his appointments. The Honourable Minister being an adjudged detribalised leader with a penchant for merit would be very mindful. Indeed, his appointment of Capt. Musa Nuhu as the Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) lends further credence to his preference for merit above other primordial considerations. This you have succinctly captured in the article referenced. We join you and the entire aviation industry to congratulate and celebrate Capt. Musa Nuhu on his well-deserved appointment.
But, we beg to differ with you on the listing of Aviation CEOs that are fit and competent in their appointments. Without prejudices to whatever quotient and criteria adopted by you in the scorecard; the non-inclusion of Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, the Rector, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) among your performing CEOs leaves one with a sour taste.
One thinks this is an unkind omission and oversight on the part of your highly esteemed and credible correspondent. For the avoidance of doubt, Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed, a quiet achiever is about one of the finest finds of the Honourable Minister of Aviation.
Prior to his appointment, he’s flown and administered for some of the best airlines in the world. He’s proven to be one of the encyclopaedias of the aviation industry. He is no doubt a rich delight to any interviewing aviation correspondent. Such is assured of an incisive and enlightening session.
This is essentially as a result of his incredible capacities to effectively offer extempore, an informed contribution to any aviation related discourse. This may be the prompting for the Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and sundry others in the National Assembly generously prefixing him with a ‘professor’ title? His job track records in NCAT speak volumes for him. Under his supervision in the last three years of his rectorship, NCAT has earned the ICAO enviable recognition as a Regional Training Centre of Excellence. The college has for three years consecutively earned the ICAO TrainAir plus award as the aviation training centre with the most offered courses and most trained instructors in the world! Just recently, he has dutifully with the help of the Minister of Aviation; gotten approval, equipment and licenced instructors to commence the long eluded aviation fire fighter course in NCAT.
With the limited resources at his disposal, he has prioritized expenditure to ensure all his instructional staff are at all times current in their mandatory licences. Our Boeing 737 simulator building has been completed and ready to house our soon to be delivered machine to train both foreign and Nigerian pilots. He’s also ensuring the conservation of scarce foreign exchange by the commencement of ATPL course in NCAT. In fact, the second set just graduated last weekend in our various airlines in Nigeria. An incredible number of foreign students now attend ICAO ATSEP courses in NCAT. To further enhance this influx of foreign students, the Rector has deftly signed an MOU with Sierra Leone, Gambia CAAs including BAGASCO etc.
Capt. Mohammed has also recorded another milestone in his commencement of PGD Aviation Management Courses in Lagos. The Chairman of Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) and his executives are proud participants in the programme. It goes without gainsaying the fact that under his watch NCAT has been a beehive of behemoth infrastructural and curricular activities and developments. His prudence in the deployment of resources to gain maximum benefits cannot be overemphasized. He’s cleared huge backlogs of heavy debt profile he met on assumption of office.
Subsequently, contractors and staff alike in NCAT receives payments in due time. His renowned frugal lifestyle has instilled greater prudence in the management of scarce funds in the institution. Our course calendars run strictly as scheduled and our students are best for it in graduating within stipulated period baring the disruptive weather interference. It therefore beats one hollow that our very respected and reputable New Telegraph, steered by some of the very best brains in the fourth estate of the realm, could miss its spotlight on this unassuming Rector of NCAT. I offer unreserved apologies for any lapses on our part in marketing this great brand of ours, Capt. Abdulsalam Mohammed.
Jude is Head, Public Relations of NCAT.
S’Court verdict and PDP’s disorientation
S
hock and disbelief, then criticism, swept through the camp of the opposition on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, following the Supreme Court judgement in the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Whether it’s for real or mere pretence, the opposition expressed bewilderment that despite the “indisputable evidence” it adduced, and the brilliance of its presentation, the court dismissed the appeal for “lacking in merit.”
Did Atiku and PDP actually think that the Supreme Court would upturn the well-founded judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which dismissed, in its entirety, the petitions filed against the declaration and return of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23, 2019, poll?
Perhaps, they were gambling, and hoping for a “miracle” to turn, in their favour, the PEPT verdict that’s unanimous on the five grounds they pleaded for determination.
However, delivering the lead judgement, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, said he and members of the panel had read, for two weeks, the documents and exhibits filed in the case, and found the appeal “lacking in merit.”
The six members unanimously consented to the judgement given in less than an hour after the court took arguments on the 66 grounds of appeal filed on September 23.
The appellants had prayed the court to reverse the return of President Buhari, and declare Atiku as the victor in the election, or order a re-run by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Failing to get their prayers, they blamed the judiciary for being hijacked and emasculated by Buhari, who, coincidentally, the apex court’s decision favoured in the February poll.
Leading the pack, as usual, at throwing mud at the judiciary, was the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), spearheaded by Imo Ugochinyere.
The CUPP and its mouthpiece have been unrestrained in levying bogus and unsubstantiated allegations against institutions of government that have anything to do with elections in Nigeria.
Sadly, Atiku, a former Vice President, who’s a beneficiary of the same court in the 2007 general election, joined the fray, describing the Judiciary as being “sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal.”
In other words, he’s accusing the court of doing the bidding of the Buhari government, by not properly evaluating the evidence and submissions of the appellants both at the PEPT (Appeal Court) and the instant court.
But holding brief for the PDP, its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who has lately taken the back seat in the face of the burgeoning CUPP headhunter, was measured in his reaction.
“What we witnessed today (Wednesday) was not what majority of Nigerians, who participated and observed the presidential election, expected; and this includes even members of the APC,” he said.
“The PDP notes that it, indeed, made a solid case, with indisputable evidence, showing that Atiku Abubakar won the presidential election, and as such, is surprised that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise; however, that is the highest court of the land.”
Similarly, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, would rather leave the matter in the hands of God, “the ultimate Judge,” even as he thanked Nigerians for their “support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.”
To him, “Nigerians know that you voted PDP; even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019. The international community knows you voted for PDP. If the Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God, the ultimate Judge.”
Yet, nothing could sober the CUPP, represented by Ugochinyere, who spewed diatribes. Since forming alliance with the PDP ahead of the 2019 polls, the group has levied fathom allegations against President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC), INEC, security agencies, and the judiciary.
Particularly in the lead-up to the petitions, and appeal by Atiku and PDP, the CUPP regularly raised “alarms” over “uncovered plans” to manipulate the system, to favour Buhari and the APC.
It orchestrated the recusing of the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, from heading, and participating in the PEPT, on the grounds that she’s likely to influence the composition of the panel, and its final decision.
The CUPP also maligned Justice Mohammad, as a “handpick” of President Buhari to replace former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who’s forced to retire for alleged official misconduct.
In that regard, it repeatedly claimed a “plot” by Justice Mohammad to also handpick, “without regard to tradition,” the members that would hear the appeal by Atiku and PDP.
It called for empaneling of the members “by seniority,” and the list accordingly published in advance of the sitting of the Supreme Court on the matter.
Thus, its mind made up about a potential bias by the Supreme Court, it’s no surprise that the CUPP came out swinging, blasting the institution as having “murdered the hope of Nigerians for a better life, and betrayed the country with the hurried affirmation of President Buhari’s election.”
It reminded Nigerians of its earlier revelation about the “plan” by Buhari to “write the results” of the February 23 poll for the INEC to announce, and by inference, for the courts to endorse, as the product of the balloting.
But the poser: Wasn’t this the same CUPP that accused Justice Mohammad of a sinister motive, for “delaying” to constitute the appeals panel, to frustrate the timely disposal of the matter? So, what’s its problem with the quick resolution of the case?
The issue shouldn’t be the “haste” to dispose of the appeal, but on whether the Supreme Court did “substantial justice” to the causes brought before it, to satisfy the expectations of the people, and for the decision to serve as an enduring precedent!
It’s gladdening for Atiku to come around, and acknowledge that the “Supreme Court is not final because it is infallible, but that it is infallible because it is final,” and that the judicial route he chose to take, as a democrat, “has come to a conclusion.”
What he and others crave is for Nigerians to decide “whether justice was done,” as, in his words, “only Nigerians are infallible in our democracy,” and “only God is infallible everywhere.”
Still, it’s Atiku, PDP and its coalition partners’ right to criticise the judgement, but they have to accept the reality. The Supreme Court is the last bus stop for electoral matters in Nigeria; the zenith of all legal struggles; and the end of the political road for them in 2019.
Income taxes: Double-edge treatment of interest
Taxes are imposed on every income made from every economic activity except such is exempted by law as provided in almost all the income tax laws. Generally speaking, income is a broad term that encompasses varieties of items such as profit, gain, premium, dividend, royalty, and interest.
In this piece, effort is made to consider the treatment of interest in the hands of individual or corporate persons with a view to understanding its nature and consequence in ascertaining the tax liability of the holder or payer. Since there can only be tax liability after the ascertainment of taxable income, it is imperative to determine the nature of an interest in the hand of the taxpayer in arriving at the tax liability of such person.
In taxation and banking practice, interest is the investment income accruable from the facility granted to a borrower in addition to repayment of the principal loan or for the use of money loaned. As a matter of practice, businesses secure loans to finance investment or transactions for a fee called “interest” as may be agreed by parties. For the purpose of clarity, the banks, money lenders and other financial institutions make their income from this transaction and that constitutes income. However, the borrower who pays the interest (in addition to the principal sum loan) being the cost of using the money loaned treats the same item as an expense incurred for the purpose of its own business. What simply means is that an interest may be classified as either an income or an expense. The determining factor is whether it constitutes a cost or a gain to the taxpayer.
By Section 9(1)(c) of the Companies Income Tax Act, the tax shall, for each year of assessment, be payable at the rate specified in Act upon the profits of any company accruing in, derived from, brought into, or received in, Nigeria in respect of interests, royalties, discounts, charges or annuities.
Illustrating this, Company A whose nature of business is publishing proposes to expand its business but has no wherewithal to so do and has decided to take loan facility from Bank A. The loan of N500 million was granted at the rate of 18 per cent per annum for the period of five-year tenure. The bank receives the interest as its income of 18 per cent of the principal loan spread over a period of term of the loan. This sum representing 18 per cent interest accrued from the use of outstanding loan per annum is taxable in the hands of the bank in accordance with the relevant provision of the law. In ascertaining the assessable income of the bank, the interest accrued from the loan to Company A will be reckoned as income which the bank generated within the year of assessment.
There are certain interests that are earned and accrued to a taxable person but not still taxable. They are exempted by law. The list is as contained in Sections 11 and 23 of the Act to wit:
1. The interest on deposit accounts of a foreign non resident company;
2. Interest derived by a company from a country outside Nigeria and brought into Nigeria through government approved channels.
3. The interest on foreign currency domiciliary account in Nigeria accruing on or after 1 January 1990;
4. Interest on any loan granted by a bank on or after 1 January 1977 to a company engaged in (i) agricultural trade or business; or (ii) the fabrication of any local plant and machinery; or (iii) providing working capital for any cottage industry established by the company, provided the moratorium is not less than 18 months and the rate of interest on the loan is not more than the base lending rate at the time the loan was granted.
Consequently, where a person though earn income in the nature of interest can show that such interest income falls within the categories identified, such interest is not taxable.
As a general rule on ascertainment of assessable income, taxpayer is allowed to deduct all expenses that are incurred in the production of those profits. The expenses amongst other include “any sum payable by way of interest on any money borrowed and employed as capital in acquiring the profits.”
It is important to state that interest would only be deductible or allowable if it passes the legal standard otherwise known as “WREN test”. That is to say, the interest must have been incurred “wholly, reasonably, exclusively and or necessarily” in the production of the assessable income or profit.
In the illustration above, it is clear that the Company A incurs the payment of 18 per cent interest as the cost of using the principal sum loaned to it by the bank to enable it expand its publishing business. The sum paid as interest by Company A constitutes an expense incurred for the purpose of generating whatever income accruable from such an expansion at the end of the day. In ascertaining the assessable income of Company A, the proportion of the interest paid for the year of assessment will have to be deducted as allowable expense for that year. This is permissible by law as provided in Section 24 of CITA.
Any sum of money, gain, profit earned in the nature of interest being the cost of money loaned or use of such loan is an income and it is subject to income tax either under the company income tax or personal income tax depending on the entity that receives such payment. The interest income will not crystalize until the income is earned or payment made.
This interest paid for the use of the principal or the loan is regarded as interest expense and deductible or allowable expenses by the borrower. There are however instances where interest income is earned but will not be subject to tax. For the interest expense to be allowable, it must have passed the WREN test.
• Ramoni (FCTI), is a partner in charge of taxation and revenue at the SimmonsCooper Partners, a law firm
Preventing child malnutrition: A necessity
“There can be no real growth without healthy populations. No sustainable development without tackling disease and malnutrition. No international security without assisting crisis-ridden countries. And no hope for the spread of freedom, democracy and human dignity unless we treat health as a basic human right”. These were the words of a Norwegian female politician, Gro Harlem Brundtland who served three terms as Prime Minister of Norway and as Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) from 1998 to 2003. Prior to the latter, the United Nations appointed her as chairperson of the Brundtland Commission, which presented the Brundtland Report on Sustainable Development formally known as the World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED) in 1983.
Without digressing, malnutrition as a critical disorder occurs when a person’s diet doesn’t contain the right amount of nutrients. It simply means ‘poor nutrition’ and can refer to undernutrition – not getting enough nutrients or overnutrition – getting more nutrients than necessary for normal growth, development and metabolism. However, there are four sub-forms of undernutrition – wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age), underweight (children with low weight for age), and micronutrient deficiencies. Instructively, malnutrition results from a poor diet; when the intake of nutrients or energy is too high, too low, or poorly balanced. By implications, malnutrition can occur in poor families as well as rich families that are ignorant of diets. Emaciated or obese, it is still malnutrition.
Arguably, the best way to prevent malnutrition is to eat a healthy, balanced diet. To achieve these, eating a variety of foods from the four main food groups especially sufficient fruits and vegetables is indispensable. UNICEF in her interventionist nature takes lead in the advocacy particularly through the procurement of Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a special therapy formulated to treat children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Lately, two prominent moguls; Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote have joined the crusade against malnutrition.
This is commendable as nutrition remains the bedrock of child survival and development. Nonetheless, the most rewarding beyond treatment is to conscientiously activate the popular maxim by a Dutch philosopher, Desiderius Erasmus which said, “Prevention is better than cure”. Ultimately, taking proper care of health prevents lots of health challenges and also saves money by reducing the number of illnesses and medications. Hence, parents and custodians should ineludibly be acquainted with knowledge on the best feeding practices especially for infants and young children.
This will ensure that children are properly cared for and fed to prevent malnutrition. And this is where governments, non-government and corporate organizations have crucial roles to play. To articulate policies that support poor families in managing underlying factors affecting child’s nutritional intake is without doubt a step forward. Typically, the human body requires six essential nutrients to function properly which according to WHO classifications are macronutrients: water, protein, carbohydrates and fats, and micronutrients: vitamins and minerals.
Whilst the body requires macronutrients in large amounts, micronutrients are needed in smaller measures. Beyond nutrients, malnutrition can be caused by infections, psychosocial and environmental factors. Vitally important! Good water supply, sanitation and hygiene are vital for their direct impact on infectious diseases. Incidentally, these demands cannot be met by chance but concerted efforts and self-discipline. Thus, organizing and supportingcommunity awareness workshops possibly through the Local Government Areas (LGAs) structures to expose women in both rural and urban areas on suitable feeding practices for the family may lend a helping hand. Likewise, self-care is crucial as it reduces the heavy costs of healthcare associated with diseases.
The reason is that many diseases are preventable, and also can be managed much better if identified in time. Self-care treatment of malnutrition may involve dietary changes, such as eating foods high in energy, nutrients and other non-dairy sources of protein. And the fact remains that well-nourished children are better able to grow resiliently.
Undernourished children on the other hand have weaker immune systems, thus susceptible to infections and illnesses. Therefore, an investment in nutrition is relatively a premium long-term socioeconomic security. For emphasis, malnutrition slows economic growth and perpetuates poverty by deterring people from reaching their full potentials. Equally, the mortality and morbidity associated with malnutrition constitute a direct loss in human capital and productivity to any economy, as undernutrition in early childhood makes victims prone to non-communicable diseases including diabetes and heart disease.
From records, it was estimated that malnutrition could cost a society up to US$3.5 trillion a year, with overweight and obesity alone costing US$500 billion per annum.Likewise, economists maintained that in total, the cost of malnutrition could range from 2 to 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).Of course, the education gap and consequent lower outputs of workforce can shake any country affected by malnutrition. Correspondingly, an American physician, Dr. Nathan H. Heiligman (1907 – 1997) in “A strong Nation is a healthy Nation: Letter fromthe Lehigh Country Tuberculosis Society”(National Library of Medicine) in 1940 elaborately emphasized on healthiness in nation-building. In addition, the effects of poor intelligent quotient and reduced school attainment that originate in early childhood undernutrition are grievous. Thus, malnutrition has long-term implications which can ensnare generations of people in a vicious circle of poverty. Preventing malnutrition is therefore critical in eradicating poverty and positioning an economy for giant strides.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). 08023184542 – SMS only. Https:carlumegboro.com
