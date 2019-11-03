Body & Soul
Why I keep my private life off social media –Kiki Omeili
Nkiruka ‘Kiki’ Omeili, a medical doctor turned actress, is one of the top actresses in the movie industry today. The award winning actress has starred in blockbuster movies and TV series such as ‘Lekki Wives’. She recently produced her first feature film this year, ‘Run’, which has received massive reviews. Kiki shares with VANESSA OKWARA how she rose to stardom in such a short period of time
Your movie, ‘Run’ is a recent movie you also featured in. Can you tell us more about it?
Yes. ‘RUN’ is my debut feature film production and I doubled as a writer and producer on the project. It was in cinemas in August/September and it was very well received and had a lot of positive reviews.
It tells the story of a young, hard-working, uptight woman whose life is strictly scheduled and very predictable. She encounters something one night and from then on, she is on the run trying to get back to her former life. It addresses a lot of issues that people face living in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. It also teaches a health lesson or two.
What were the challenges you encountered?
‘RUN’ was my first feature film as a producer but I had produced a short film called ‘Unprotected’ in 2016.
Shooting ‘RUN’ was very challenging because it was shot mostly at night on the streets of Lagos and there are all kinds of undesirable elements at that time. We had to have police protection and security while filming. There were many other challenges as is usual when making a film in Nigeria but we were able to surmount them all.
What has been the reception so far for your movie, ‘Run’
‘RUN’ screened at several film festivals both home and abroad before it’s cinema run and the reception all round was amazing. It was honestly very encouraging. The comment that stood out was ‘it’s something different’ and that made me very happy because that’s what I was going for.
You’re a doctor turned actor. How have you been able to transit through two opposite careers and still be relevant?
I think that talent, passion, determination, intelligence and perseverance have all had roles to play. It’s really not easy but with all these things, it’s been possible. Add to that the fact that my medical training has instilled in me traits such as discipline which goes a long way towards being successful in any career.
Do you practice medicine in any capacity?
I like to say that even though I don’t touch patients physically, I touch them through movies and the content that I create.
I like to put a health lesson or two in my productions so that people can take something away. I am also very actively involved in health advocacy.
You’re a travel enthusiast. What are the major highlights you always take from your trips?
Every country that you visit is unique. There is always something that a country and its people will be known for; it could be food, culture, historical monuments, tourist sites, etc. It differs from place to place. I’m always curious to know what a country is popular for. Travelling opens up the mind to many possibilities and helps you see things from a different perspective.
With major cities you’ve visited, what advice can you give to the government on how Nigeria can be made a good tourist attraction?
The potential for tourism to attract investment opportunities and to pump money into the Nigerian economy is very huge. We have a lot of abandoned tourist sites that could be big moneymakers if we would only pay attention and properly develop them. I got to know about many of these sites while hosting the travelogue, ‘Onye Ije’.
Sadly, many Nigerians are not even aware of the existence of these sites and they have been left to lie fallow and even go to waste, taking a lot of our history with it.
Would you say acting have paid you more than being a medical doctor?
I would say that I do what I am passionate about and I infuse my medical training into what I do. I really wouldn’t say that one has paid me more than the other.
We hardly hear any news about you on social media. Is it a deliberate thing by you to stay under the social radar?
Yes it’s quite deliberate. I am a very private person and I want to be known more for my work than for anything else.
You’ve won several awards. Mention them starting with the latest.
They are: Best International female filmmaker, Toronto international Nollywood film festival 2019. Best supporting actress, Eko International film festival 2019. Best supporting actress, World music and independent film festival 2018.Best Actress, Maya Awards 2017. Best supporting actress, City people entertainment awards 2016. Best screenplay In Short film festival 2016. Best Actress Lagos 30 under 40 awards 2016. Best supporting actress Golden Icon Academy awards 2015. Best Lead actress In Short film festival 2015. Best supporting actress African Film Awards London 2012.
Describe your fashion style?
My Fashion style is simple, comfortable, sexy and classy.
Are you in a relationship?
I don’t talk about my private life in the media. If you are asking if I am single, yes I’m single, I’m not married, but relationship wise, I don’t talk about it.
What are the qualities you are looking out for in a man for marriage?
When I meet a man who will make a good partner, I will know.
Describe yourself in three words
Intelligent, confident, versatile.
Final words to your fans?
Thanks for all the love. I don’t take it for granted!
The hunter becomes prey
Jay stared at the little stone in his palm. It was stained with blood. Icy hands clawed at his heart. He urinated blood and stone! The pain he felt a while ago had subsided. The relief he felt when the stone came out was heavenly. He examined the tiny stone again and shivered. Who did he offend? Who could be after his life? His wife? His heart raced. He turned the stone this way and that, his brow furrowed.
He cursed aloud as he remembered that his phone had been stolen. He needed to speak with his doctor. He would have to get to the hospital. Then he remembered Debola’s handbag he was so sure he saw on the dining table and shivered again. Did Adele take the bag? Was the bag on the dining table a mirage? There was only one way to find out: ask Debola if she left her bag in his house as she hurried out! But how would he? He had no phone to call her. Using his wife’s phone was out of it.
Something was gnawing at the back of his mind. He searched….yes! Adele didn’t sleep in the house. She claimed she was locked out. Claimed? According to Debola, Adele was locked out! Hmmmmmmmmm. Was he dreaming?
He remembered his most recent challenge. How could someone pee stone? Didn’t that portend death? He sat up suddenly. He had to do something. He needed to see his doctor urgently. Or, he could speak with Ken? With which phone? After hitting Adele that morning, asking to use her phone wasn’t advisable. But, come to think of it, how did people survive before the advent of GSM? He laughed mirthlessly.
For the first time in months, he remembered there is a being up there who answers prayers. He knelt down at the foot of the bed, brought his palms together in supplication and immediately had an urgent urge to answer the call of nature. He froze in fright. The fear of the experience he had about half an hour ago paralyzed him.
“You will pee stones again,” a voice told him.
He jumped up and looked around. There was no one with him.
“No I won’t,” he responded aloud.
“Ok. Go and pee then,” the voice challenged him.
He looked around him again. This time, he opened the closets and checked. There was no one in there.
“You will pee stones and blood. Your blood will drain and you’ll die,” the voice said calmly.
“Noooooo,” he screamed and ran out of the room, to the sitting room.
**
After about an hour of desperate trekking, Debola got lucky. An old delivery van stopped for her. She smiled within herself. She had no choice. All the beautiful rides she had been trying to thumb down didn’t as much as give her a glance. At this point, even an okada would be appreciated.
A few more steps to the delivery van, the door opened. She tried reading what was inscribed on the van but they were not legible enough. All she could make out was ‘pure water’. She felt thirsty.
“Good morning angel,” the occupant of the vehicle said as she got to the opened door.
“Good morning sir,” she responded.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was an old man that could be in his sixties. Something about him didn’t feel right. But this was the only vehicle that had stopped for her since she started trekking over an hour ago. Moreover, he was an old man. What could he possibly do to her?
“Where is this angel going this early in the morning?” The old man asked jovially.
“I’m going home,” she told him.
“I’ll take you home, wherever home is. But you’ll pay me very well,” the old man said with a smile.
Debola stiffened. She had no dime on her and wouldn’t be able to gain access to her flat immediately as she didn’t have her keys with her. This meant she wouldn’t be able to pay this old man. But she wasn’t going to miss this chance of leaving this environment. Rich men’s nests had its own blues: they don’t show poor strangers love!
She smiled at the old man. He smiled in response.
“I guess that seals the deal. Where are you going?” He asked.
She told him and without hesitation, he said, “Come in.”
She did and closed the door.
As he pulled away, he asked, “So, how much are you paying me? It’s far you know”.
She stiffened again and remained silent.
“Oh, don’t be afraid. I can actually take you to your destination free of charge, you know,” he said, by way of conversation.
Debola relaxed. That was not lost on the old man.
“I need to deliver some packs of water to a customer nearby. If you don’t mind, I’ll take you home after. Since you don’t seem to want to pay me, you’ll allow me do my business a bit. It’s too early in the morning to go on unfruitful errands, you know,” he said.
“Em…er…em…it’s not as if I don’t want to pay you. The problem is that I was robbed this morning and my money and the keys to my house was taken from me. Everything was taken. My bag was taken. I can’t even open my door when I get home,” she lied, getting bolder as she said that.
“Aaaaaaaagh! You were robbed? Sorry oh. You live alone?” He asked.
Debola nodded. She wasn’t really interested in talking to the old man who appeared garrulous.
She cursed Jay’s wife for coming back too early in the morning and forcing her out of the house. Now, she had to hitch a ride with this smelly old man and must be nice to him! She cursed her again and again in her mind as the old man rambled on.
Then, she remembered that the prophetess was supposed to come see her in Jay’s house! Aaaaaaaaaaaah! She could be there right now. She froze. She had sent the address and description of the house to her. She needed to warn the prophetess that the game had changed. But how would she do that? She had no idea of time and had no wristwatch on.
“What’s the time?” She asked the old man.
“To seven. It’s still early in the morning,” he said.
She went back to her thought. How would she warn the prophetess? She could ask to use the old man’s phone. But she didn’t know her phone number off hand. It occurred to her that she didn’t really know anybody’s phone number, only hers.
Technology is doing all the thinking for most people and people are getting very lazy!
She felt the old man’s touch and looked down. He had his right palm on her laps…
***
Aunty prophetess was both angry and worried. How could Debola send her on a wild goose chase this early in the morning? How could she? She was on the mountain all night because of her, only to be told that she was in the wrong house. But…was that the wrong house? The description and address matched. How did it turn out to be the wrong house? Fear gnawed at her heart. What if something bad had happened to Debola in that house? She felt ill at ease when Debola told her that she had moved into that man, Jay’s house. How could she have found it so easy to displace his wife? These rich men! She never trusted them for she knew the secret of some of those wealth! She was into that business and she knew what she did for some clients to get rich. Something told her that Debola was in danger. Her phone had been ringing and she wasn’t answering her calls. And she was expecting her!
She decided to go to Debola’s house immediately to check on her. If Debola was not at home and couldn’t be reached till evening, then Jay would be in hot soup. She made a detour to the nearest ATM and withdrew some cash, then headed for Debola’s house.
**
After much mental exertion, Adele concluded she’d had enough of Jay. She had borne all the insults and had patched the marriage for over two decades. A fool at forty, they say, is a fool for ever. Coincidentally, she was in her forties…inching towards fifty. Time to live her life. Since Jay had gotten to the point of bringing a lady into the house and locking her out of the house she built with her money, then it was high time she moved on. For the sake of her children and propriety, she had borne all the insults and allowed Jay to drag her in mire. Her skin crawled as she remembered that she found her land documents and other important papers in the lady’s bag. What if the lady had taken those documents away? Who knew what other documents Jay had handed over to her?
Adele had taken the whole week off from work. Not being in the office on a week day felt so strange to her. She smiled.
“It’s time to join the Boss Ladies’ Nest. Tracy needn’t preach anymore,” she told herself.
She’d made up her mind to find out the faces behind that club and what made them tick.
As she made to pick something from her bedside fridge, she heard a cry. She listened and heard it again. It was Jay.
She rushed out of her room to Jay’s room, from where the cry emanated. Jay wasn’t in his room but his rest room’s door was ajar. He was in there, backing the room. He was whimpering, his boxers on the floor, framing his feet. Her first thought was to get a good, pliant cane and flog the hell out of his flat butt.
Instead, she asked him, “What’s the problem? You want to shout down this building?”
“Please help me. I’m in serious trouble. I’m pressed but can’t urinate. It’s as if something is moving in my urethra. It happened this morning and a stone and blood came out. It’s happening again,” he cried.
Adele stared at him, trying not to melt, for he looked pathetic.
“For the love of that which is good, I’d drive you to the hospital,” she told him.
Her phone was ringing. She looked at it: Bolan!
She moved back to her room and returned Bolan’s call.
“The angel of my life,” Bolan began…
***
Debola stared at the old man’s hand rubbing her laps. Her short gown barely got to her knees as she sat. He pulled it up, revealing her thighs. That was when she noticed the ring on the old man’s little finger and the fact that he was drawing a particular invisible pattern on her laps with it.
His hands inches towards her V zone.
“Stop that nonsense. Stop it. In fact, stop this van. I want to get down here and now,” she shouted, hitting his hand.
The old man merely smiled, his face trained on the road as he controlled the steering wheel with his left hand.
To her horror, Debola realised that she hadn’t said a word out or raised a finger, for her body felt strange. She watched, horrified as the man grabbed her panties and dipped his fingers into her cave of wonder….
****
Let’s continue this journey on Sunday.
##########
2019 Eloy conference, awards holds this November
T
he organisers of the Exquisite Lady of the Year Awards (ELOY) has announced 13th November for Eloy Conference and 24th November for the main award night.
They made this known at a press conference held at Boardwalk Event Center, Victoria Island Lagos on Thursday 31st October 2019.
Present at the press conference is the convener, Tewa Onasanya, CEO of Exquisite Magazine and her team, with a host of sponsors which include the Brand manager of Lush Hair, Sukhm Pannu, Omotayo Azeez Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Aniefiok Ekwere Channel head, Bacardi Martini Nigeria, and Yetunde Ogunubi, Chief Executive Officer, Y.D Agency.
According to Onasanya, “this is the 11th of the Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Award. We are looking forward to celebrating all women. Our theme this year is ‘I am Empowered’. We believe empowered women empower others. All the categories this year show that women empowering themselves with knowledge and skills have been able to move past the norm to become exceptional. We want to highlight and celebrate this.”
She also spoke extensively about the Eloy conference slated for 13th November, where she said, “This year’s Eloy conference will be holding at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos by 10am prompt and admission is free. We are expecting 1000 women to be in attendance. There will be 35 speakers that will take different masterclass on different topics, panel sessions and exhibitions. The highlight of the conference will be the announcement of the winner of the N1million grant that will be giving to a deserving woman. Also 50 women will have access to loans and training and they will enter the Eloy network. This is to continue the sustainability empowerment. We want it to be a holistic experience that will help women to take their businesses to the next level.” She said.
Tewa said her driving passion is seeing that Eloy is making a difference. “Seeing the joy on the faces of the winners drives me. I have the support of my family and I feel women need support and encouragement to do more and this drives me to do it even in the midst of the challenges”.
The Exquisite Lady of the Year Awards (ELOY) main awards comes up on the 24th November and 25 awards will be given out to exceptional women of the year.
Toke Makinwa dresses up as a witch from ‘Maleficent’ for Halloween
Halloween is a foreign culture to Nigeria, however most Nigerian celebrities have embraced the culture alongside several other foreign traditions and this year’s Halloween, a lot of celebrities have shown off their costumes as they joined other Americans to celebrate.
First Ladies against Cancer premieres ‘Diamonds In the Sky’
To mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC), hosted a screening of a movie titled ‘Diamonds In the Sky’, which is aimed at creating awareness on issues surrounding different kinds of cancers plaguing women in Nigeria at Harbour Point, Victoria island Lagos.
FLAC is a coalition made up of NGOs of the First ladies of Cross Rivers, Ekiti, Enugu, Kebbi, Niger, and Ondo States and the Former First Ladies of Kwara, Ogun and Oyo States working on cancer control initiatives in their respective states.
First Ladies present at the occasion include: Dr. Ibironke Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi of Ekiti State, Evang. Omolewa Ahmed from Kwara, Dr. Mrs. Linda Ayade from Cross River State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu from Kebbi State, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi from Enugu State and former First Lady Ogun State, Dr. Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun.
Speaking about the movie, ‘Diamond in the Sky’, the former First Lady of Kwara State, Evang. Omolewa Ahmed, whose NGO, Leah foundation produced the movie said she and members of FLAC wanted to use the movie to pass across a message to Nigerian women on the need for cancer awareness and screening as early detection is key in curbing this scourge.
Earlier in her address, the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibironke Sanwoolu observed that cancer is responsible for over 72% of death every year thus the need to take steps.
The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu, while leading other First Ladies to officially unveil the logo of FLAC said women most especially need to understand how cancer progresses over time and that all hands must be on deck to spread the gospel that cancer no longer kills.
The highpoint of the event was the official viewing of the movie ‘DIAMONDS IN THE SKY’ as well as practical demonstration on breast self-examination and donations.
‘Diamond in the Sky’ is a family drama that featured top role interpreters such as Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Ayo Mogaju, Ali Nuhu, Omowunmi Dada, Yvonne Jegede and a host of other Nollywood stars. It was shot in Kwara State by multi-award winning director, Kunle Afolayan and written by international award writer, Tunde Babaloa and produced by to actor, Femi Adebayo for Leah Foundation.
Wole Soyinka commends Keith Richards’ book on corporate Nigeria
Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has commended the candour, courage and confidence displayed by Chief Keith Richards in his latest book, ‘Never Quite the Insider: a Nigerian Memoir’.
Soyinka who reviewed the book at its public presentation at the Terra Kulture Arena, in Lagos on Thursday, described the book as a ‘Memoir of a Ghetto Blaster’, adding that the book remains a big insight on profiling the psychology of the corporate Nigeria.
“Nothing surprises me in the book, but what surprises me is the candour and courage of the author, in putting together what looks like a manual for both expatriates and locals, on how to navigate the testy waters of managing business,” Soyinka told an appreciative audience made of business, media and literary/arts community.
Kadaria Ahmed, Nigerian journalist, media entrepreneur, and television host who anchored the programme, maintained that the book is a thriller as the author gave a frank, unprecedented, look into corporate Nigeria and the world of expatriates.
In his remarks, the author affirmed that the 287 page book, “explains a little of my coming here, my love affairs with Nigeria”, and management practice in corporate Nigeria.
“So many people have told me over a glass of something that I should document some of the ‘strange but true’ stories that have become my familiarity and the uniqueness of my experience with Nigeria. Gradually, these have morphed into the hybrid that is “Never quite an Insider” he said.
Richards’ career has spanned over thirty years of involvement in developing markets, especially Africa. A former Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, he had also been Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc and of International Equitable Association, IEA.
Gibraltar boss, Olu Okeowo, adds another feather to his cap
If philanthropy were to be an art, Sir Olu Okeowo, head honcho of Gibraltar Construction Company, would have a mastery of it. During his formative years, giving was a culture inculcated in him by his parents and having stuck to it over the years. He has been awarded for his contribution to humanitarian works and recognized globally for his contribution and investment, particularly to the health sector.
No doubt, the Knight of John Wesley Church seems to believe so much in the words of an English writer, John Bunyan, who says, “You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you”. The billionaire property mogul, donated a Multi-Million Naira building named after him to the Physiotherapist Department of the University Of Lagos College of Medicine, Idi Araba, Lagos; making him one of the biggest donor in the history of the college.
Last year, the generous moneybag, was awarded a honourary doctorate degree of Science (Honoris Causa) by the Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State during its eighth graduation and convocation ceremony.
Penultimate weekend, Saturday the 26th of October, at the University Of Lagos Alumni’s 50 Dinner Gala, held at the highbrow Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Irewon Ijebu-ode, alongside other top dignitaries, were awarded for their immense contribution to the growth of the University. He was specially awarded the 2019 University Of Lagos Distinguished Alumni Awards, for his immense contribution to the advancement and development of the great citadel of learning. He received the award with an open heart, and reiterated his commitment to further invest in his immediate environment.
Gbenga Adeyinka, wife celebrate 25th wedding anniversary
In this age where broken marriages, especially among the celebrities are fast becoming a norm, only a few will dispute the fact that is beyond an ordinary achievement to have been successfully married for well over two decades. It is on this worthy note ace comedian cum compere per excellence; Gbenga Adeyinka and his beautiful wife were in celebratory mood recently when the calendar indicated it had been 25 years they have been together as man and wife.
Gbenga and his darling wife, Abiola, rolled out the drums big time for friends, acquaintances, and family to mark their 25 memorable years of blissful matrimony. The silver jubilee wedding anniversary was witnessed by an array of comedians in Gbenga Adeyinka’s ilk, as they all took turns to eulogise the quintessential comedian and his jurist wife. To have weathered 25 long years in marriage was indeed worthy of celebration, and the versatile comedian and his wife spared nothing to serenade and titillate their guests.
Since 1994, when the jolly good celebrity’s marriage was contracted, they have jointly and severally been experiencing glorious moments in their respective flourishing careers. Gbenga and Abiola’s love defies the perfidious trials of promising love. In the soft glades of Abiola’s affection, Gbenga learnt to be awake to the demands and necessities of love and marriage. Love is indeed in the air for the Adeyinkas, and they have every cause to celebrate their silver-jubilee marriage of blissful years.
Pomp as Nnamdi Okwonkwo serenades wife on her golden jubilee
Great feeling of love was on display when the point man of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo hosted his wife, Uche to a befitting golden jubilee party. Not only does Okonkwo regard his wife as the mother of his children, he also regards her as his backbone, as well as the pillar of the home, especially while he is busy building one of Nigeria’s most formidable financial institutions.
The bank MD decided to show the world how much his wife meant to him by throwing an unforgettable 50th birthday party for her at an upscale event centre at Victoria Island, Lagos. Present at the event were some of Nnamdi’s fellow bank chiefs and billionaire associates, captains of industries and well-wishers.
Beautiful and fair-skinned Uche was an epitome of unparalleled joy and grace as she hugged and shook hands with guests, moving around to ensure that everybody had a taste of their unique hospitality. With entertainment at its best and guests treated to a great time with choice drinks and all sorts of chewable in abundance, Okonkwo did not only seal a great birthday anniversary for his better half, he also left the guests with a good impression of how much his wife means to him by going all out to give her a memorable and befitting birthday bash.
Monochrome chic
There’s no denying that monochrome is very chic. Dressing head-to-toe in in black and white is flattering, elegant and time-saving. The monochrome look is basically a case of how to wear black and white. Wearing black is easy – it’s slimming and smart.
First of all, let’s define what exactly a monochrome outfit is. The word mono means single and chromatic; colour, so basically, a monochromatic outfit consists in wearing all items of clothing in the same shade.
Monochrome (in this instance, we mean black and white) is a styling magic that also helps you sheds pounds – hence its status as fashion week’s unofficial uniform.
A few tips to keep in mind: You don’t necessarily need to have pieces in the exact same shade to make this look work. And if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, try adding a contrasting pop of color in your shoes or accessories.
Monochrome elongates the body, so it is an excellent choice for Petites, and when worn wisely, can be incredibly flattering for all body types. You can use the different shades of the colour you chose in your advantage; wear the lighter hues on the parts of your body you want to emphasize and the darker shades where you would instead draw less attention.
Most expensive chocolate in the world
Does a chocolate bar bring a smile to your face? Yes, chocolate is something precious in terms of bringing an easy smile as soon as you find one in your vicinity or heartfelt thanks when someone gifts you. It is the best gift that you can give to someone you love.
Chocolate is extravagant and indulging but its popularity can be estimated by looking at the figures of global sales that have crossed 100 billion of dollars.
Premium quality chocolate is very rare and hence, is priced at extraordinary prices. These are often purchased as treats and gifts for exceptional occasions and very special people in our lives
While some chocoholics are satisfied with any brand as long as they get their fix, true devotees liken it to vintage wine or whiskey. They’re willing to pay a high premium to get their hands on the best of the best.
Here is the most expensive chocolate in the world:
Chocopologie Chocolate Truffle by Fritz Knipschildt-$2,600
The famous chef from Denmark, Fritz Knipschildt, started his own chocolate company which he named, Knipschildt Chocolatier in 1999. Knipschildt created the La Madeline Truffe, which he made using 70% Valrhona dark chocolate and vanilla as the base ingredients. This chocolate is so luxurious and expensive that you cannot just walk in and buy it from the store. These are made to order chocolates and you must eat them within 7 days of purchase for them to be good, however, Knipschildt knows that most people have them consumed within the first couple hours. These are the most expensive chocolate ever and sell for $2,600.
