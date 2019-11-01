WNTV: Osinbajo tasks broadcast practitioners on founding fathers’ visions

T

he Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday tasked broadcast practitioners in Nigeria to always venture to surpass the vision of the founding fathers so as to bring development to the country.

The vice-president gave the advice in Ibadan at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary of the Western Nigerian Television (WNTV), now NTA, held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan.

Osinbajo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, who said Nigeria was not just the first to have television in Africa, but also before several European countries and China, said: “As we celebrate the establishment of WNTV, we also celebrate what is possible in our nation. We celebrate also what the vision, hard work and the commitment to the public good can do.

“Like Ambassador Yemi Faroubi had said, the celebration of the phenomenon achievement in 1959 would be wasted unless we recognise that the achievement from then is an established shoulders for us to stand on. And that today, we can do more to realise the vision of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo to build a people capable of excelling beyond his own achievements.

“Every generation has its own historic responsibility to reach for the highest peak that human capacity can achieve. Today, we are in most advanced moment in science, technology and innovation in human history. Today, every smartphone has the computing power than all the Apollo spaceship had in 1959; so all things are possible and we are able. Let us be inspired by Papa’s word that our only limit is our imagination,” the VP said.

To Osinbajo, the event was historic for three reasons; “It demonstrated the capacity of a Nigerian now to conceive of and achieve anything no matter how complex or difficult. Second, it demonstrates how a visionary leadership can improve and lead people from the lowest level to the highest level of human imagination. “Thirdly, it exemplifies the use of public resources for the public good. The WNTV was built to inform, educate and enlighten.”

In his address, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was represented by the Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Malam Yakubu Mohammed, charged media practitioners not to allow the labour of the visionary leaders to be wasted.

“Sixty years ago, television was born not only in Nigeria, but the whole of Africa and history was made right here in the ancient city of Ibadan. Our gratitude still remains with the men of vision who saw to it that today we can celebrate with pride.

“The rapid spread of television like a wildfire is a great testimony to the nobility of the vision of these great nationalists and pan-Africanists. What was then a little mustard seed has grown to produce uncountable seed in the broadcasting world.

“A typical example of that is that NTA alone can boast of 101 television stations spread across Nigeria. Let me also appeal to the practitioners of the industry to do a critical review of the motivation of the founding fathers in establishing the audio visual platform.”

“While launching the Western Nigerian Television in October 1959, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had said that he envisioned television as an instrument of mass education and mobilisation of the people towards the attainment of rapid growth and development. With the turn of events in Nigeria and the entire world, those ideas of television broadcasting seem to have been badly eroded and gradually given way to what is generally referred to as hate speech and hostility on television,” Mohammed said.

Like this: Like Loading...