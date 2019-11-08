Woods confident there will be no Ryder repeat at Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods says he will be well rested when he leads the United States as playing captain at next month’s Presidents Cup in Australia and is confident there will be no repeat of his poor performance at last year’s Ryder Cup.

Woods massively underperformed in Paris in 2018, losing all four of his matches as the Americans were thrashed 17 1/2 – 10 1/2 by Europe.

The 15-times major champion had arrived in France just after winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta, his first victory since undergoing a spinal fusion more than a year earlier, reports Reuters.

“Last year was a bit different … hopping on a flight that night (from Atlanta) and going straight to Paris,” he said on Friday while announcing his four captain’s picks.

“And also, I think the emotional stress and the emotional release of finally winning an event coming back from my back surgery, that took a toll on me a bit.”

Prior to the December 12-15 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, Woods will host his own event, the Hero World Challenge, in the Bahamas, a 16-hour time difference.

The World Challenge finishes on a Saturday, giving the 11 members of the U.S. team slated to compete in the Bahamas a chance to arrive in Melbourne on Monday, three days ahead of the first Presidents Cup matches against the International side.

Woods says his commitments at the World Challenge should not be too taxing.

“I do have some duties there at night, but overall, it’s a very easy week. And then our flight down to Oz will be easy, just long,” he added.

Woods will lead a team that on paper is massively stronger than the Internationals, though the Ernie Els-led squad is far more competitive outside the United States, losing by just one point in South Korea four years ago.

“On paper, we certainly have the advantage in the world rankings,” Woods acknowledged.

“Our players have earned that by playing well around the world and playing well in big events.”

