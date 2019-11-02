Show Biz
Yoruba actor, Ogogo, celebrates 60th birthday
Yoruba actor and producer, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, clocked 60 on Thursday.
The Ogun State-born actor has begun acknowledging congratulatory messages from colleagues, fans, and family.
Writing on Instagram, Ogogo thanked God for sparing his life.
“Happiness is free as I always say. I thank the creator of the sun, cloud, earth and all that resides in it, for sparing my life till this day. I can only thank him with praises, worship and Good gesture,” he wrote.
The popular actor will on December 6 hold a grand reception in Lagos for his 60th birthday.
Ogogo started his primary education at Christ Church School, Ilaro, then advanced to Gaskiya College and later attended Yaba Technical College in Lagos, where he trained as an automobile mechanic.
He began acting in 1981 shortly after he got a job at the Water Corporation as an auto mechanic.
In 1994, he retired from his auto-mechanic job at the Water Corporation company to fully concentrate on acting in Nollywood.
I can’t stand men living fake lives –ASHLEY STEPHANIE
The Nigerian music industry recently honored Cameroonian singer and electrifying stage goddess, Ashley Stephanie, by staging a grand premiere for her trendy music video, Tomber, at the prestigious IMAX Cinema in Lekki, Lagos. In this brief interview with AKINSETAN AKINRELE, the beautiful Afrocentric singer and songwriter who also featured in a blockbuster Nigerian movie, Don’t Get Mad Get Even, shares her inspiration, future plans and more.
How has 2019 been for you?
Well, 2019 has been very interesting so far. This year, I have been more focused on my content development and rebranding generally.
Would you say you achieved all your set goals?
I would say almost 80% of my set goals for this year has been met and I’m so sure to achieve the rest before the year runs out by the grace of God. We have a few more months to go and I’m very optimistic.
What are your plans for the rest of the year?
Musically and career wise, my plans are to share another track from my forth coming EP with the world, touch more lives with my private charity initiative, and generally remain focused in achieving the rest of my set goals for this year.
Tomber, your latest song has an amazing behind-the-scene photos. Did you really buy a private jet as speculated?
Not really. Very soon maybe (laughs). Actually, a very close friend of mine owns the private jet. I played the audio version of the song to her and her husband over dinner at my home. They both loved it and as a creative person, she started suggesting ideas to me. I shared them with the director and we brought the visions into reality.
What’s the inspiration behind the song and its beautiful video concept?
I’m always inspired by the things that happen around me. So, for this song, it wasn’t deferent. I see a lot of guys treat girls like trash just because they have it all, and feel they can afford to give her whatever she wants materially. I just wanted to encourage men through this song to love their ladies, and give them their hearts too even if they can provide them with all the good things of life. Also, ladies should care more about how well they are treated by their love interests; rather than the material things they stand to gain. Yeah, so that’s the inspiration for this song.
How has it been touring the Francophone countries? Is the reception worth it?
It has been an amazing experience so far. I have performed on stages of big carnivals in 16 countries so far, and the reception has been overwhelming. You know, I was built for the stage, built to entertain, and people sometimes, are so surprised to see me in one of these huge carnivals without even knowing my song. But my management has been incredibly instrumental in making these happen for me. Because of the reception, I have decided to record more songs that the people both in central, West, South, North Africa and the world can relate to and sing along, rather than just focusing on recording songs that give more vibe on stage like I did before.
What’s next after Tomber?
I’m currently working on releasing an EP first quarter of next year and then follow up with an album later the same year. So that’s the plan after Tomber.
What inspires and motivates you?
I get inspiration first from God Almighty and also, from the things that happen around me or to me. As for motivation, my greatest source of motivation is my undyi n g d e – si re to be able to contribute to the lives of those who can’t afford to pursue their dreams in what they truly aspire to be.
You recently got featured in a Nigerian movie, was it your first time?
Not really, I have been in two other movies before Don’t Get Mad Get Even. I have been getting a lot of offers to feature in films over the years; but, time wasn’t really permissive so I didn’t take them. But this one came at the right time so I took it.
What or who inspired you to go into acting?
Even in Hollywood, most musicians like Beyoncé, Kelly Roland, Jennifer Lopez, 50 cent, Jamie Fox, Tyresse and many more, make great appearances in movies. So, I see it as normal for any musician that has the talent, to play movie roles when given the opportunity.
How do you intend to combine music and movies since they are both time consuming?
Very true, they are r e a l l y b o t h t i m e c o n – s u m – i n g but, like I said, most big musicians that are very busy still do it. So, I will leave that to my management to balance that.
In the movie, you played the lover of Femi Jacobs, are you a sucker for love?
Love is a beautiful thing you know. I am a natural lover girl; so given a role like that was like living my normal life. It was challenging but yea, from the compliments, I guess I played it really well.
Are you in a relationship?
Private matters should be kept privately my dear.
What kind of man attracts you?
I like men that value their women and treat them with care, sincerity and respect.
What turns you on or off?
Lies and fake people turn me off. I like honest people around me all the time.
What does love mean to you?
Love for me is being able to care about the welfare and feelings of others, like you care about yours.
Have you ever been heartbroken?
Everybody has at some point
What is your definition of style?
Originality, comfort, quality and class.
What won’t you do in the name of fashion?
I won’t wear a G-string to a fashion show. Never.
What are some of the things that you treasure most in life?
God, love, family and true friends.
Your most expensive fashion item?
My pure diamond-coated wrist watch.
Best Fashion designer?
Gucci and Versace.
For your shoes, do you like flats or heels?
Heels
Are there future plans you’d like to share?
My future plans are limitless; but I will just summarise by saying I just want to work and get my music to the four corners of the world. Also, I’d like to positively impact more lives across Africa and the world, through my charity initiative.
Iyabo deletes instagram posts after calling out colleagues
In less than 24 hours after she shared a post on Instagarm on the high level of treachery and betrayal from colleagues in entertainment industry who dish out information to bloggers, pretty actress and mother of two, Iyabo Ojo, has deleted all her Instagram posts.
However, she saved just three posts which are those of her kids and one advert she is running for a product. The actress took to social media to speak against the act which she says only profits bloggers.
According to the mother of two, individuals should stop hating and should start living – the actress claims that there’s so much information that’s being leaked online and as such, bloggers feed on them which then create hurt.
Iyabo Ojo wrote in the post that has now been deleted:
“What exactly is going on peeps? Why are we bent on destroying ourselves? Bloggers are feeding on people’s lives like there’s no tomorrow. Information coming out from colleagues to the ears of bloggers, sending anonymous dms just to tarnish people’s image. I have walked in that shoe and I know how badly it hurts. Karma is a bitter truth…. live and let live. Yorubas will say “BI OJU BA NSE IPIN, OJU NI A FI N HAN…. easy peeps, easy!!!
From all indications, Iyabo could be reacting to some articles written about her in a popular blog on Instagram which dishes out information on many actors and their scandals. Already the blog is threatening to reveal some of her secrets on an alleged relationship with a man living in Abuja.
Toro Entertainment Company unveils new logo, company
Famed for organizing and promoting some of the most talked about concerts in Nigeria such as the first three installments of Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC), 30 Billion Concert, Burna Live among teeming others, Toro Entertainment Company has unveiled a new brand identity as part of its plans to “optimally safeguard the interest of its stakeholders globally.”
The process, the company says, will include the release of a new logo and a launch of a new company website: www.toroec.com.
“Our new and improved blueprint pivots around the determination to make entertainment as basic to everyone in a similar manner to human rights. We repine for individuals, regardless of their gender, race or religious affiliations, to have access to qualitative entertainment. Nevertheless, we are aware of the profitability aspect of the business and as such are well-equipped to guarantee clients, sponsors and content creators, high reward for investments of all kind,’’ states Adetoro Fowoshere, Founder/CEO, Toro Entertainment Company.
The Project Coordinator of the firm, Chena Onuorah, who also commented on the development added that the entertainment firm, specializing in Concert Management, Show Promotion, Event Management, Talent Management and Marketing will carryover its current service offerings while assuming a new all-inclusinve role of ensuring that its stakeholders obtain maximum value from the process.
Feel Africa as Afrima unveils exciting events for 2019
All roads lead to Lagos State, Nigeria, as music lovers, culture enthusiasts and African stars home and abroad gear up for the upcoming 6th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, the continent’s biggest music event with the theme ‘Feel Africa’ is set to hold from November 20 to November 23, 2019.
The awards show will feature four days of thrilling and innovative programme of activities set to cater to a wide range of audiences from entertainment to music business to tourism and destination marketing.
Kicking off the 6th AFRIMA events is the AFRIMA Welcome Soiree on Wednesday, November 20 at the poolside of Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from 6:00pm; a reception in honour of arriving AFRIMA nominees and delegates, African Union officials, members of the International Committee of AFRIMA, international and local media as well as other invited guests.
As part of its Social Responsibility Initiative, AFRIMA will visit a primary school situated in Lagos state on Thursday, November 21 to sustain the drive begun by the International Committee of AFRIMA in Gambia in 2015 to raise consciousness for the African child’s education and literacy on the continent. AFRIMA will be donating educational materials and musical instruments to a selected public school in Lagos. The visit also creates opportunities for motivational conversations between the pupils and the delegation consisting of various African music super stars, Nigerian government officials, African Union officials, AFRIMA executives, and many other invited guests.
Setting the stage for the entertainment value the awards brings with each edition, is the AFRIMA Music Village with a change in venue to the Agege stadium, Agege Lagos, slated for Thursday, November 21. The AFRIMA Music Village is a 12-hour concert-style music festival which starts at 6.00pm with live performances from A-list and upcoming artistes including AFRIMA nominees, as well as past AFRIMA winners. This is will be opened to devoted music lovers and promises to be an evening of high euphoria and invigorating energy. This year, the African Union, AU and International Committee of AFRIMA have decided to take the music village to the community where the people reside. For gate entry to the music concert, get a branded AFRIMA T-shirt at just N2,000 = (USD5.5) on the AFRIMA website www.afrima.org or at the concert venue. Event will be broadcast live on DSTV channel 198, GOTV channel 29, Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM Network, Kennis FM, Silverbird Television (STV), HIP TV, amongst over 84 stations across the world.
Following on Friday, November 22 at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) an annual summit of networking and interaction among music professionals, music executives, government officials and other stakeholders in the music, media and financial sectors of Africa. It sets an atmosphere for discussions on the potentials present in the African music industry and ways to harness its socio-economic gains. Attendance registration for AMBS is now open on the AFRIMA website, www.afrima.org
Later in the evening of Friday, the 6th AFRIMA Nominees party will hold. Tagged ‘Fire and Ice’, the exclusive party for this year’s nominees has a few surprises in store for the guests and it promises to be a night of extreme fun and social interactions.
Saturday, November 23 ushers in the main awards event at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, which commences at 4.00 p.m. with the live Red Carpet where African music stars and other invited guests display their glamour and impeccable African fashion sense for the audience watching around the world while being interviewed by the 6th AFRIMA celebrity red carpet hosts. The live broadcast main awards ceremony following at 7.30 p.m. is conceptualised to celebrate African creativity and culture in all its splendour as well as reward African artistes who emerge winners in the 36 AFRIMA continental and regional categories ranging from the classic, contemporary to traditional genres of music. The awards ceremony programme will also specially recognise and honour African music veterans with the 2019 AFRIMA Legend Award.
Good Girl LA joins BBNaija’s Ella for cover Of Davido’s ‘Blow my mind’
Good Girl LA has joined BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Ella, to do a cover of Davido’s hit song, ‘Blow My Mind’ featuring Chris Brown.
Two months after Ella did the cover of Davido’s ‘Blow My Mind’, Good Girl LA has done her version.
The singer shared a video of herself doing the cover of ‘Blow My Mind’ during a performance. The video was shared on Good Girl LA’s Twitter handle with the caption: “I hardly do covers, but when I sing a Davido song, it’s on!”
She has since been getting positive responses from followers and fans, who liked her rendition of the song. On August 15, 2019, Ella shared a video of herself doing a cover of the song via her Instagram account. The post got Davido commenting on the performance with the fire emojis and a repost of the video.
The one minute long cover of Davido and Chris Brown’s song, ‘Blow my mind’ by Ella got fans talking aside leaving Davido speechless.
The reality TV star rendered the song in her way adding ad-libs and more to the second verse, which was taken by Chris Brown.
‘Blow My Mind’ is the first song that had Davido and Brown working together. The music acts have gone ahead to work together on a couple of songs with Davido hinting that he will be releasing a joint album with the American music star.
The video to the song has almost 30 million views on YouTube.
Sequel of Nollywood epic, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free premieres today
Apremiere of the long-awaited and widely anticipated Nollywood blockbuster, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, will premiere today in Lagos.
The movie, which features a decorated cast including Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii, is set to hit cinemas on November 8, 2019.
An advance screening for selected guests and the media held on Wednesday at Filmhouse Oniru, Lagos. This special screening, which took place in the plush, low seat-count theater with excellent projection and sound equipment, was part of the film’s production and release cycle, showing the blockbuster movie to best advantage. The event.
Already, anticipation is building for the remake which has Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo among the old guard of the Nollywood featuring in the sequel.
Yul Edochie, wife celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, and wife May, have begun celebrating ,their 15th wedding anniversary.
The 37-year-old wrote on Thursday on Instagram that he was grateful for everything.
“Today 30th October 2019 marks our 15yrs wedding anniversary. @mayyuledochie Grateful to God for everything,” Yul wrote.
His wife shared same picture on her Instagram account, saying the most beautiful thing she ever did was to marry Yul.
“The most beautiful thing I ever did was to share my life and heart with you. We may not have it all together but, together we have it all.
“It feels just like yesterday, but it’s been fifteen good years. Happy anniversary my king! @yuledochie 😘😘😘💞💞💞#weddinganniversary #fifteenyears,” May wrote.
Yul had recently begun to put his family in the spotlight after years of keeping them in the background.
He got married at the age of 22 to May Aligwe in 2004.
The couple have four children – a girl and three boys.
Nollywood diva, Mercy Johnson, leads CHI’s new inspirational campaign
One of Nollywood’s leading ladies, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is the star of a new marketing communications campaign by evaporated milk brand, Hollandia Evap Milk. According to the brand, the new commercial is aimed at inspiring and enabling consumers to achieve daily goals.
The campaign strengthens the milk brand’s position as a perfect accompaniment to a wide variety of breakfast meals, foods and drinks, such as cereals, custard, pancakes, smoothies, tea, coffee, and chocolate beverages.
Tagged “Start Your Day Right with Hollandia Evap”, the TVC follows the life of celebrity mum and goal-oriented actress and other mums. The film showcases their daily morning routine of preparing nourishing breakfast meals with Hollandia Evap Milk for their families and highlights the satisfaction they derive from choosing the Hollandia Evap Milk brand to achieve their goal of keeping their families healthy, well-nourished and prepared for the long day ahead and closes with Mercy Johnson-Okojie endorsing it as the ideal evaporated milk brand that helps consumers start their day right.
To be executed on TV, Radio, Print, Outdoor and Digital media platforms, the advert celebrates women, wives, mothers, fathers, and other care givers, for their role of taking care of and providing for their families, and acknowledges their aspirations to achieve success on multiple fronts.
Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Managing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, said: “The new Hollandia Evap Milk communication embodies the company’s goal of inspiring consumers to make the right decisions daily to live healthy and happy lives. We want our messaging to resonate with consumers who are desirous of using a wholesome, nutritious, and tasty milk to complement their breakfast or other meals. We are confident that the new commercial would enable consumers to aspire for success by starting their day right with Hollandia Evap Milk.”
Sadiq Daba’s health relapses barely four months after surgery
Sadiq Daba, an ace broadcaster and veteran actor, who made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) needs financial help from Nigerians.
This appeal was made on Wednesday by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, President, Centre for Change. About two years ago, Daba was diagnosed with Leukemia and Prostate Cancer.
Odumakin said: “We reached out to you on this platform for your kind assistance, we are glad to state that your generous contributions made possible the medical treatments that have kept him alive till date.” She added: “In the recent times, his health took a nosedive. This nec e s s i – tates an Intensive Care as he is diagnosed of Chronic Pulmonary Disease. We use this medium to appeal to you, our great people to lend a helping hand to our ailing TV personality. May your love for our fellow human beings be eternally rewarded as we pray for a swift healing of our friend, Sadiq.
Please send your support to the dedicated account and send the alert through messenger. Let us hit NGN1 Million target: Bank Name: UBA Account Name: Abubakar Sadiq DABA. Account Number. 1005382276.” This news came in barely four months after he went abroad for the first surgery sponsored by billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola. Otedola intervened after Daba’s failing health became a national topic sometime in July.
Y19 drops new single, Iwofalenu
Rising hip hop singer, Adeyinka Adebayo better known as Y19, has released a new single, Iwofalenu. The mid-tempo song is currently gaining massive airplay on notable radio stations in the country. The lawyer turned musician, said the video of the song would be out after the on-going promotional tour for the single.
The inspiration for the song according to the 24-year-old artiste came from his resolve not to listen to detractors. ‘’ I started doing music about eight years ago and turned professional six years ago when I released my first single called Jaiye. And I have since evolved my sound with about 10 singles to my credit.
“Iwofalenu, (a Yoruba word which means say what you like or you are entitled to your opinion) is an inspirational kind of music that has a story behind it. I got the inspiration to write the song after being criticised by one of my siblings.
“The song was produced by David Jones and is everywhere now. It is a song that would still be relevant 20 years from now.The video is not out yet, but it will be out as soon as the promotional tour ends. The youthful singer acknowledged the support his career had received from his parents, saying: ‘’I thank my mother and father for giving me their back; I never knew that my parents could support my music career when I started out as a teenager.’’
