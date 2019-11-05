Business
Yuletide: DPR warns marketers over fuel hoarding, diversion
…heightens monitoring for fuel lifting, distribution
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has read riot act to marketers, who hoard petroleum product as it heightens the monitoring of lifting and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol and other products to avoid hoarding and diversion during the forthcoming Christmas and beyond.
The oil industry watchdog also assured motorists and other residents of adequate supply of petroleum products to depots across the country.
The Operations Controller of DPR in the Rivers state, Mr. Philip Awolu, who said this during a tour of some tank farms at the Calabar depot, maintained that majority of the tank farms had petroleum product that will serve motorists and other users in the state during the Christmas period and beyond.
There was no need for panic buying, he said, adding that DPR was monitoring the lifting and distribution of the product to avoid hoarding and diversion.
The DPR, Awolu continued, had issued warning to all depot owners and oil marketers in the state not to hoard or divert any petroleum product.
The visit to the depot was to appraise the activities of the tank farm owners with a view to ensure they meet the agency’s safety requirements and operational guidelines.
“We had a meeting with major oil marketers and depot owners not long ago; we thought it wise to visit their depot and appraise their activities.
“We are here to make sure that they comply with the statutory provisions of DPR which involves safety checks, laboratory services to test product, maintaining good safety measure and selling at the approved government price,” he said.
Calibration aircraft: A stitch in time
Common sense seems to have prevailed with the acquisition of multi-million dollars calibration aircraft. WOLE SHADARE writes that Nigeria is saving so much for in-house navaids calibration and possible commercialisation
Intervention
Safety is the number one priority for air transportation industry, which is the second largest industry sector in the world with regard to revenue after oil and gas.
Globally, governments and airport managers spend billions on safety, including on safety beacons (called navigational aids) that help pilots land safely. These systems are calibrated periodically from the air to ensure they work and comply with international regulations.
For many years, Nigeria through the agency responsible for airspace management contracted the calibration of its navigational aids to Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (L’Agence pour la Sécurité de la Navigation aérienne en Afrique et à Madagascar, otherwise known as ASECNA.
However, Nigeria a few months ago, decided to acquire state of the art calibration aircraft of her own.
Not a few believed that the Beechcraft aircraft was acquired at the cost of $8.5 million. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the agony of contracting it to South Africa at about $500,000 every six months was over.
He said, “Our airspace is safer. Thanks to Mr. President, we started and finished during your regime.”
Explaining the usefulness of the aircraft, Sirika said: “The purpose of this aircraft is to calibrate our equipment and aids in the country for the purpose of flight operations. We used to have one in Nigeria but for the last two decades, we never had one.”
He added that the procurement of the aircraft was based on the fact that when the Abuja airport runway was being constructed, there was the need recalibrate all the landing aids at the time.
According to him, “this is to ensure they are working in perfect order. The country has a lot to gain from the investment.”
ICAO requirement
Every contracting state to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is required in terms of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, commonly known as the Chicago Convention, and its Annexes, to ensure the safety of navigational aids at international airports.
Consequently, each contracting state is obliged to provide in its territory airports, radio services, meteorological services and other air navigation facilities to facilitate international air navigation, in accordance with the standards and recommended practices (SARPs) established from time to time pursuant to the convention.
The most relevant in this regard are Annexes 10 (Aeronautical Telecommunications) and Annex 14 (Aerodromes).
Standard 2.7 of Annex 10, Volume 1 requires that radio navigational aids of the types covered by the specifications in Chapter 3 of the Annex, example like instrument landing systems (ILS) and very high frequency omnidirectional range (VOR) and available for use by aircraft engaged in international air navigation shall be the subject of periodic ground and flight tests to ensure that they meet certain required specified standards. Annex 14 specifies requirements to be met by visual aids to navigation.
The realisation of the goal of safe, efficient and effective air navigation is highly reliant on the precision of the navigational aids in use. The function of flight calibration is essential to the safety of air navigation.
Capital flight
The newly acquired calibration aircraft has been estimated to save Nigeria at least N400 million yearly.
The aircraft, a Beechcraft Super King Air 350 (B350) for the calibration of navigational aids at airports nationwide, ends the era of hiring such plane every six months at the cost of about $500,000.
Instrument Landing System (ILS) that is calibrated twice a year-February and November. Instrument Landing System (ILS) must be calibrated every six months because of the level of accuracy required. The Very High Frequency (VHF) Omni-Directional Range (VOR) is calibrated once in a year, and the radar system is once every three years. If there is repair work on any of the navigational equipment, or total replacement, it has to be calibrated.
A source at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said the demand for calibration exercise was huge in Africa and Nigeria has just made an inroad into the supply end of the market.
“More so, that this is the first calibration aircraft owned by government of a West African country. There are other countries to calibrate for in Africa, with the marketing done properly. The aircraft cannot be lying fallow because of the commercial viability in the continent. The market extends to the rest of Africa because of the need,” the source said.
Expert’s view
Describing the essence of calibration, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, told New Telegraph that they installed navigational aids that are supposed to guide pilots on airplanes to the centre of the runways in a manner they can land safely.
His words: “If the guidance is incorrect, it becomes unsafe and the requirements by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) have laid down for us on a global scale how often we should calibrate, measure against standards.
“ILS are supposed to be calibrated every six months, VORs every twelve months What we have been doing in recent past, is that we have been contracting either to ASECNA or other companies out of the country either in South Africa and paying them to provide the services.”
He explained that two ways to look at it is capital flight, lamenting that they are paying people to provide services for the country for what they can do themselves.
“On the other hand, we need to benefit from the technology by having our people becoming flight inspectors. We will also benefit by virtue of the fact that it is next door. So, if somebody complains that Lagos ILS is not functioning properly, we say no problem. With our ground engineers we call them to do a round check.
“After that, you can call the flight department to come and calibrate it. You can’t do that with ASECNA because their airplanes might outside doing other jobs. It is not that our airplanes cannot be doing other jobs, it will but at least within our beck and call. So, to that extent, we start to benefit from it tremendously and would save a lot of money,” he added.
Last line
The newly acquired aircraft If not commercialised, might be underutilised. There is plenty of work that could be done around here with it. In the whole of West Africa, Nigeria has a very robust aviation industry. It has almost 30 airports and each one of them has at least an aid.
PSCs: Earnings tearing FG, IOCs apart
The bickering between the Federal Government and oil producers over formula for sharing deepwater oil revenue has degenerated. Adeola Yusuf reports
Oil super major, Shell is in Court due to controversy between it and the Federal Government. Like Shell, four other international oil companies (IOCs) are in court.
They are neck deep in controversy with government over revenue sharing formula in the 26 year-old Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) signed for oil production at the deep offshore.
The start, the crux
The 1993 law required that its provisions be reviewed after 15 years and subsequently every five years.
Under the production-sharing contract law, companies including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Total SA and Eni SpA agreed to fund the exploration and production of deep-offshore oil fields on the basis that they would share profit with the government after recovering their costs.
When the law came into effect 26 years ago, crude was selling for $9.50 per barrel. The oil companies currently take 80per cent of the profit from these deep-offshore fields, while the government receives 20per cent, according to the document.
Oil traded at an average of $58.29 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Most of Nigeria’s crude is pumped by the five oil companies, which operate joint ventures and partnerships with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Representatives of the oil companies met Justice Minister Abubakar Malami on October 3, in Abuja, according to two people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because the meeting wasn’t public.
The attorney-general’s office insisted that the provision for a higher share of revenue doesn’t require legislative action to take effect, according to the document.
Relationship at its ebb
The relationship between the Federal Government and IOCs hit a new low penultimate Wednesday. The business tie between the duo was particularly rocked by a fresh bickering over allegation of $62 billion (N10.32 trillion) oil revenue underpayment.
Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter is cash trapped and would not tolerate what it termed a “short-change” from the operators in its oil sector.
Speaking through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the Federal Government declared that there was no limit to what it can do in terms of engagement and settlement in pursuit of the $62 billion oil revenue allegedly underpaid by Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil and two other oil super majors.
The country is seeking recovery of $62 billion from the oil companies including Total and Eni, using a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which it says enables it to increase its share of income from production-sharing contracts (PSCs).
Though the allegation has since been rebuffed by some of the companies, the money in question is N22.320 trillion if converted to Nigerian currency, and it is, if established, enough to fund the country’s budget for two years, thus, it should be thoroughly followed.
The deal, controversy `
Stating that Nigeria had been “short-changed” under the law by the companies, Malami said, in a telephone interview according to Reuters, that the regulations allowed the government to revisit revenue-sharing deals on petroleum sales if crude prices exceed $20 a barrel.
The government is pursuing a case for recovery if it is established that the oil companies had under-paid, he said.
“Computing the amount that should be credited to the Nigerian government if the law was effectively applied, that translates to around $62 billion against the IOCs (international oil companies).
“All options are on the table and there is no limit to what we can do in terms of engagement, in terms of settlement, if the need arises,” Malami said.
He, however, declined to name the oil companies involved in the matter, industry and government sources declared, according to Reuters that Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Eni, were earlier asked to pay the central government between $2.5 billion and $5 billion each.
Corruption, transparency test
The oil sector, aside from this fresh $62 billion underpayment allegation, has myriads of issues that border on transparency.
Just penultimate Thursday, the Federal Government reconfirmed that Nigeria was yet to know the actual volume of fuel import and consumption as it inaugurated a team of 89 persons drawn from five key agencies to, among other things, authenticate the actual volume of products imported and consumed in the country.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who inaugurated the initiative code-named ‘Operation White’ in Abuja, according to a statement, maintained that the team is to also ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of petroleum products across the country.
Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the NNPC Towers penultimate Thursday, Sylva, who earlier visited the team’s Command and Control Centre at the NNPC Towers, observed that the initiative was long overdue for the country, even as he charged members of the team to carry out the assignment with commitment, zeal and patriotism.
The tough budget ahead
Nigeria, all things being equal, has outlined N10.729 trillion for its 2020 budget based on expectations of higher oil prices.
This has set out to produce no less of 2.18 million barrels of crude oil daily in the entire 365 days of year 2020. The country also expects that the product will not sell below $57 per barrel.
All these are contained in the latest document from the National Assembly, a legislative arm that felt that the about N9 trillion earlier proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2020 budget was not enough. The budget to the legislators deserved to be jerked and it did exactly that.
The legislature on October 3, 2019, increased the value of the country’s 2020 budget outline to N10.729 trillion based on expectations of higher oil prices.
The legislature passed a medium-term expenditure framework that increased the anticipated oil price to $57 per barrel from a previous $55 per barrel.
That pushed the budget up from N10.002 trillion.
The finance minister had previously revised the expected oil price down from $60 per barrel to cushion against supply shocks.
The framework passed also pegged oil production at 2.18 million barrels per day (bpd).
While Nigeria is currently producing at roughly that level, it had pledged to cut it meet an OPEC cap on crude oil of 1.685 million bpd.
With a resolution to the alleged $62 billion (N22. 32 trillion) trapped through underpayment, the country could fund its budget conveniently for two years.
The push for recovery
In the latest plan, government argued that the energy companies failed to comply with a 1993 contract-law requirement that the state receive a greater share of revenue when the oil price exceeds $20 per barrel, according to a document collectively prepared by the attorney-general’s office, and the justice ministry.
Oil prices rose to more than $100 a barrel in 2014 before a sharp drop that triggered a 2016 recession in Nigeria, leaving the government struggling to fund its budgets.
President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a record 10.33 trillion naira ($33.8 billion) budget for 2020 to lawmakers.
He has repeatedly rolled out record spending plans but struggled to fund them due to lower oil output and an inability to boost non-oil exports.
Talking tough
Malami reportedly told them that while no hostility is intended toward investors, the government would ensure that all the country’s laws are respected, the people said.
Oil companies including Shell have gone to the Federal High Court to challenge government’s claim that they owe the state any money, arguing that the Supreme Court ruling doesn’t allow the government to collect arrears.
They also contend that because the companies weren’t party to the 2018 case, they shouldn’t be subject to the ruling.
“We do not agree with the legal basis for the claim that we owe outstanding revenues,” Bloomberg quoted Shell’s Nigerian unit to have said in an emailed response to questions.
IOC’s reactions, legal foundation
Chevron spokesman, Ray Fohr, said the company doesn’t comment on matters before the court, saying its units in Nigeria “comply with all applicable laws and regulations.”
Exxon and Total declined to comment, while Eni officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Legal redress
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited has a share of about $13.65 billion in the $62 billion, which five international oil companies allegedly owe Nigeria following the 2018 Supreme Court’s judgment on production sharing contracts between the country and the firms.
The apex court’s verdict enabled the Federal Government to increase its share of income from the PSCs.
Shell is opposing the demand for a total of $13. 65 billion by the Federal Government on the grounds that it was planning to commence arbitration proceedings in respect of the issue.
The firm, which accused the Federal Government of unilaterally making adjustments in the PSC in respect of the Oil Mining Lease 118 in enforcing the apex court’s verdict, sought a court order stopping the government from taking further action on its demand for the money until its planned arbitration is concluded.
The company filed the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/154, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, in which it sought an injunction against the government.
The four other IOCs from whom the Federal Government had demanded various sums of money based on the Supreme Court’s verdict filed similar suits at the Federal High Court in Lagos.
Parts of the court documents filed by Shell indicated that the Federal Government demanded $13. 65 billion from Shell, through a letter dated January 14, 2019, issued on its behalf by Trobell International Nigeria Limited.
Trobell is joined as the second respondent in the Shell’s suit, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is joined as the first respondent and the Attorney-General of the Federation as the third.
Shell’s suit filed through its lawyer, Ogunmuyiwa Balogun of the Olaniwun Ajayi law firm, is anchored on section 251(1)(r) of the Nigeria Constitution, section 53 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, Article 26(3) of the Arbitration Rules, section 11 and 13(1) of the Federal High Court Act and Order 28 Rule 1 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules.
But Trobell, in its response to the suit, had asked the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction.
Government’s interpretation
The Supreme Court ruling followed a lawsuit by states in Nigeria’s oil-producing region seeking interpretation of the nation’s production-sharing law.
The states argued that they weren’t receiving their full due. The court ruled in their favor and asked the attorney general and justice minister to take steps to recover the outstanding revenue.
The 1993 law required that its provisions be reviewed after 15 years and subsequently every five years. The attorney-general’s office insists that the provision for a higher share of revenue doesn’t require legislative action to take effect, according to the document.
“Instead it imposes a duty on the oil companies and contracting parties, being NNPC, to by themselves review the sharing formula,” the ministry said.
Last line
The controversy over sharing formula is unexpected if the country and its contractors – IOCs – are serious with sanctity of contracts.
The government is expected to have done its home work very well before coming up with the allegation that IOCs underpaid $62 billion, translating to N22.32 trillion oil revenue to its coffers.
The IOCs, on the other hand, should put up a good defence to clear the air on the allegation and they have a lot at stake in ensuring that transparency and accountability are enshrined in the country’s oil industry.
Shell and others are in court already based on the belief that the judiciary is the best umpire in this controversy. Every party involved in the contract should, however, be on the table to discuss way forward as it is far better to negotiate than being confrontational.
Power: Wrangling rocks sector, delays privatisation gains
Wrangling among major stakeholders in the power sector has foot-dragged expected gains six years after the privatisation of assets.
This, checks by New Telegraph showed, came as operators and industry watchers blamed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for its threat to revoke the licences of the eight distribution companies due to remittance.
The Federal Government under the former President Goodluck Jonathan, six years ago, formally handed over 18 power utility firms to investors in the private sector.
However, tell-tale signs of poor power supply, unstable operations have remained.
Since November 1, 2013, when Nigerians, including power investor, thought things would transform quickly, the power sector has yet to see some stability.
From July this year, the market operator rolled out sanctions that compelled the distribution companies to start paying 100 per cent for ancillary services.
NERC followed suit in October by giving eight DisCos 60 days to defend their default in the minimum payment required for energy traded.
However, operators and industry watchers have blamed NERC for such actions since it did not implement about six MYTO tariff review since June 2016.
The private firms at various occasions said their demand for cost reflective tariff had not been met and there is no practical terms to cushion the over N1.3 trillion shortfall in the electricity market.
Although government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had injected about N1.7 trillion into the sector, operators insist that it was a loan, which is deducted at source monthly at 11 per cent interest rate despite the liquidity challenges.
Government handed over 60 per cent control of 10 distribution companies and concessioned six generation companies (GenCos) initially after receiving $3 billion from the private investors.
Transaction for Kaduna DisCo was completed in 2014.
It left the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) under a four-year management contract by Manitoba Hydro International Nigeria Limited (MHINL).
However, it came under local administration since 2016.
The transaction supervised by the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) designed Conditions Precedent (CP) especially on the need for DisCos to reduce the Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses and for the GenCos to rehabilitate turbines and raise the actual generation capacity, which was around 4,500 megawatts (MW) then.
Norway floods Nigerian with N8.07bn fish heads
Stiff competition among Japan and other fish exporters has compelled Norway to diversify into export of dried stock fish heads into Nigeria.
In the last one year, a total of 7,900 tonnes of dried fish valued at N8.07billion ($22. 12million) was imported into the country at $2,800 per tonne.
The country currently enjoys 50 per cent duties cut, which has fueled massive importation of the specie into the country.
It was learnt that Norwegian exporters now enjoy 10 per cent duties instead of 20 per cent on dried stockfish.
Mauritania and Japan had edged out Norway in Nigerian fish market amid tight quota and restriction.
Until last year, when the Japanese traders invaded the country with cheap pacific mackerel, the market in the country was dominated by Norwegian fish exporters.
Data by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that current fish production in the country stood at 0.8 million tonnes, while the demand was 2.7 million tonnes, giving a deficit of 1.9 million tonnes.
According to Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), the recent demand for dried fish heads is a blessing to them.
The council’s representative in Central and West Africa, Trond Kostveit, said: “This is something we have worked on, and we have been in dialogue with the authorities to get for a long time. It feels like a real victory for both the Norwegian seafood industry and for those who work with imports of Norwegian stock fish in Nigeria.”
He noted that Nigeria was the biggest market for Norwegian stockfish in volume and more or less the only market for dried heads.
In 2018, findings revealed that Norway mackerel exports to the country declined by 50 per cent because of the stiff competition introduced by the Japanese traders, forcing Norwegian traders to shift to stock fish export.
Kostveit explained: “With this sharp reduction of tariffs for stockfish heads, the optimism we’ve seen in the Nigerian market this year only increase. For importers, this will mean significantly better purchasing power and consumers will also benefit from lower prices.”
In October, 2019, statistics by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that 12, 292 tonnes of fish were discharged at Lagos and Delta Port.
The seafood product was offloaded by five vessels
At Warri Port, Novaya Zemlya came with 1,423tonnes; Yunder Echo, 2,210 tonnes and Orange Sea 1,337tonnes.
Also, Green Chile and Water Phoenix berthed with 4,525 tonnes and 2,797.231 tonnes respectively.
In April this year, both Lagos and Rivers ports took delivery of 30, 825.3 metric tonnes of fish valued at N16.9billion ($46.23million)
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that the fish were ferried to the ports by 10 vessels
Three of the vessels berthed with 3,509.3 tonnes at Rivers Port in Port Harcourt, while seven ships berthed with 27,316 tonnes at the Lagos Port Complex.
At the Rivers Port Complex, MV Delta Reefer offloaded 1,191.71 tonne, MV Libra, 747.751 tonnes and Super Maritime, 1,569.84 tonnes.
The Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) of Lagos Port received Nova Zeelandia laden with 3,900 tonnes and Green Klipper, 3,000 tonnes.
Other vessels laden with 10, 409 tonnes at ENL Consortium terminal at Lagos Port include MV Runaway Bay with 5,631tonnes; Frio Las Palmas, 4,130tonnes; Baltic Forward, 5,355 tonnes; Sierra Laurel, 4,000tonnes and Orange Spirit, 1,300 tonnes.
OML 127: Firms pull out of Nigeria’s multi-million dollars asset sale
Global oil trading firms, Vitol and Delonex, have pulled out of sale of multi-million dollars assets connected to Oil Mining Lease (OML) 127 in Nigeria.
The decision to withdraw from the previously announced purchase of 50 per cent of the share capital of Petrobras Oil and Gas B.V. (“POGBV”) came, according to a report sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, as Africa Oil said it would be the sole acquirer of the 50 per cent interest in POGBV with Vitol and Delonex exiting Petrovida.
The primary assets of POGBV are an indirect eight per cent interest in Oil Mining Lease (“OML”) 127, which contains the producing Agbami Field, operated by affiliates of Chevron Corporation, and an indirect 16 per cent interest in OML 130, operated by affiliates of TOTAL S.A., which contains the producing Akpo and Egina fields.
“Africa Oil Corp. (“AOI”, “Africa Oil” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment to the share purchase agreement (the “Amended SPA”) signed on October 31, 2018, between Petrobras International Braspetro BV (“PIBBV”) and Petrovida Holding B.V (“Petrovida”), the company formed by the consortium of Africa Oil, Delonex Energy Ltd. (“Delonex”) and Vitol Investment Partnership II Ltd. (“Vitol”) to acquire an ownership interest in Petrobras Oil and Gas B.V. (“POGBV”),” the statement read.
This, the document read further, “remains the intention of the company to complete the transaction on the previously announced terms, subject to all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals, including the Department of Petroleum Resources (“DPR”) in Nigeria.
“Africa Oil is also pleased to announce that it has agreed the terms of a credit committee approved term sheet with BTG Pactual (“BTG”) for a guarantee and loan facility (“Bridge Loan”) of up to $250 million.
“The bridge loan together with the available cash provides the necessary funds for the company to cover its POGBV deal completion payments and 2020 budget.”
Africa Oil President and CEO, Keith Hill, said: “Africa Oil considers this to be a unique and transformational opportunity to acquire an increased interest in world class producing assets operated by Chevron and TOTAL.
“We remain committed to completing this acquisition and look forward to working with Petrobras and all stakeholders to accomplish that goal.”
Meanwhile, Seplat Petroleum’s production has slipped during the first nine months of 2019 versus the same period in 2018, although profit increased substantially.
The Nigerian-focused company produced 47,163 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the period, down from 50,303 boepd in the 2018 period.
The company now expects to produce 45,000-48,000 boepd over the year, down from previous forecasts of 49,000-55,000 boepd. Of this, liquids will make up 23,000-25,000 barrels per day, with 128-133 million cubic feet (3.6-3.77 million cubic metres) per day of gas.
Seplat said performance had slipped in the face of rig delays, but it now has four rigs in work with a predicted exit rate of 30,000 barrels per day of liquids.
“2019 so far has seen us make significant progress towards furthering our ambitious growth strategy. While our production and financial performance has dipped in [the third quarter] as a result of slippage to our drilling programme and weaker pricing, the core business remains highly cash generative and with four rigs now operational in the field we expect to quickly regain momentum,” said Seplat’s CEO, Austin Avuru.
“This is reflected in our decision to declare an interim dividend of US$29 million.”
In mid-October, Seplat announced a plan to buy Eland Oil and Gas, which owns OML 40 in the Niger Delta. Avuru described this move as a “logical continuation” of Seplat’s business model.
“Following completion, the enlarged asset base will enhance our inventory of production, development, appraisal and exploration opportunities and enable us to ensure capital continues to be deployed to the most value creative opportunities for shareholders.”
Following the Forcados export outage of 2016-17, most of the independent producers in the Niger Delta reassessed how they should move oil to the coast for shipment. Seplat signed up to support a pipeline plan by Panocean that would run from Amukpe to Chevron’s Escravos, another terminal.
The company had previously hoped to bring this 160,000 bpd pipe into operation in 2019 but this has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2020.
Revenue for the nine-month period reached $495 million, down from $568 million in 2018.
This was a result of lower production and lower prices. Gross profit also fell, to $265 million from $306 million, but net profit reached $185 million, roughly double the $91 million reported for the same nine months of 2018. Capital expenditure was up at $64 million from $29 million, with full-year spending expected to be around $120 million.
Seplat has made major moves in the gas sector, in line with the government’s stated priorities and its Seven Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP).
Seplat’s shared ANOH project is one of the seven gas projects with the plan reaching final investment decision (FID) in March. First gas is targeted for the first quarter of 2021, with production in the first phase to reach 300mmcf (8.5 mcm) per day.
Land mgt: Lagos, surveyors stake N525m on technology
Irregularities associated with measurements of urban land area, mapping and boundary issues in Nigeria will soon be a thing of the past as professional surveyors and Lagos State Government have embraced and invested in multi-million naira Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) technology to change the narrative.
Besides, the professionals are seeking review of laws guiding survey practice in Nigeria to capture use of modern technology in the industry globally.
From New Telegraph’s survey, a CORS system costs about $2.5million (N75million) with all installations, depending on the brand. While survey practitioners under the auspices of Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos branch, have put one in place for members, the state government has installed five, while the University of Lagos has one, making seven in all.
CORS technology is essential for effective mapping/surveying operation that can put an end to boundary overlapping across Nigeria.
According to the Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Lagos branch, Mr. Adeshina Adeleke, the use of CORS technology will deliver services to solve urban challenges ranging from disputes over land to flooding, building collapse and housing issues.
Adeleke described CORS system as the latest application used for land survey and mapping for efficient and effective service delivery, adding that it is in operation in other developed and developing countries.
With the provision of functional CORS system, the Lagos NIS boss stated that survey professionals could affordably develop data acquisition and processing skills using the technology.
Vice Chairman of NIS, Mr. Olukolade Kasim, stated that anybody doing any work especially in the flood plain could actually get accurate data through the use of CORS technology in order to know the type of house to construct there.
To effectively deploy CORS technology, Adeleke said there was need to amend the laws guiding survey practice in Nigeria to capture new trends in the profession.
On the review of Lagos State Surveying Law, he disclosed that the institution had submitted a draft to the House of Assembly.
He said: “The law needs to be amended. The law did not capture the modern technologies being used now. This is affecting our operation and practice because we cannot do what we ought to be doing. We are submitting the record copy to surveyor- general, and you still have to submit the hard copy. It ought not to be.”
According to him, it has become imperative for surveyors to move and keep abreast with new developments to remain relevant in the profession.
He pointed out that surveyors required adequate and effective positioning services that can meet positional accuracy needs in various practices, hence the importance of CORS.
With the need to attain centimeter accuracy positioning at minimum costs, he said the use of an efficient measurement process was required.
Adeleke said: “This is where CORS technology is required. CORS is of great use in various applications like urban land / cadastral parcel mapping, mapping utility and even in precision agriculture.”
With CORS, Adeleke said surveyors had the opportunity to get their data each second and minute.
“When you are on your site, you stay there and connect it. You will know the time you start and the time you stop. You only need to come to the secretariat here and get the data for processing,” he said.
Speaking to New Telegraph after the Mandatory Contionous Professional Development programme on usage of CORS technology for all surveyors in the state, Adeleke emphasised the need to maintain an up-to-date technical knowledge on modern survey practice among members of the institution.
“The aim of the programme is to encourage the use of modern mapping technology in improving geosepatial deliverables,”he said.
Spokesperson of the institution, Mr. Adedeji Sebiotimo, stated that with CORS system, surveyors would need lesser equipment or receiver, deliver services faster, and achieve accurate result in real time.
He added that the mandatory training was to develop surveyors to be able to use the equipment.
Adeleke, however, chided government for delaying mapping project of their states, saying the best mapping area remained the best location in the world.
He said: “Mapping is supposed to be continuous. It shows you where the roads, cables, drainages and other things are located.
“The last mapping done in Lagos was carried out in 2008. That is a long time. Mapping is supposed to be done frequently so that people get used to it. If you do it, you can update and do a lot of things with it. A lot of changes have happened since 2008. A lot of buildings have been erected with other developments, these have not been captured.”
Adeleke blamed lack of compliance to laid down rules and guidelines for the raging flood in Nigerian cities.
“The laws are there; they state where you should build and where you should not. Where there is lowland and water prone, you don’t go and build there. If you build there, you are at peril,” he said.
Firms flaunt tech solution for fuel fraud
The Managing Director of Nigeria’s technology company, Concept Nova, Chukwuma Ochonogor, has said that the company’s innovative fuel management system has eliminated the challenge of fuel theft suffered by many businesses, especially fleet operators in Nigeria.
Ochonogor made this known during a product knowledge session held in Lagos recently.
The solution named Fuel Control System, has a telematics device, a cloud-based software, fuel level sensor designed to monitor fuel in tanks and the asset’s location, thereby assisting business owners to optimise their diesel consumption and, thus offering an abundant return on investment.
It comes in two variants, a stationary FCS for tanks and a mobile FCS for trucks.
Ochonogor stated that “the fuel control system enables corporate heads, business/asset owners and operation managers in different industries such as transportation, haulage and Logistics, FMCGs, shipping and delivery Services, etc. have ultimate control over their diesel usage.”
The solution, according to Ochonogor, “is a unique and flexible fuel management solution designed to get real-time information on diesel consumption and fuelling activities.
“It also allows you to get various alerts of any unusual and suspicious activities such as diesel tampering, theft or tampered refuelling process that occurs within your organisation.”
He mentioned that according to the World Bank, 70 per cent of firms in Nigeria use generators. This has made diesel the second or third highest expense for organisations.
Being one of the highest operational expenses does not deter employees and vendors from stealing diesel.
Their acts increase organisations’ budget, which eats into their return on investment.
However, with stationary FCS, organisations can get prompt alerts that would eliminate theft and reduce fuelling cost greatly, he said.
He further explained that the mobile FCS had vehicle tracking feature alongside the many benefits integrated to the solution.
The vehicle tracking feature gives precise information about the location and time of criminal activity to the authorised individual assigned in your organisation. This would aid in taking disciplinary actions and facilitate effective decision making.
U.S.-China trade optimism lifts Wall Street
Technology stocks pushed Wall Street’s three main indexes to record highs on Monday, as hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy boosted risk appetite.
Washington and Beijing said on Friday they had made progress in defusing an economically damaging trade war, with U.S. officials indicating that a deal could be signed this month.
Adding to the upbeat mood, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday licenses for U.S. companies to sell components to China’s Huawei Technologies Co would come “very shortly”.
According to Reuters News, eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the energy sector .SPNY gaining the most as oil prices rose, while technology shares .SPLRCT provided the biggest boost on the back of a rally in trade-sensitive chip stocks.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX touched a fresh record high, with the index last up 1.4 per cent.
“There is growing enthusiasm over a trade deal, as progress is being made in these talks,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
“Investors are betting that some sort of a deal is on its way, not a whole deal but something that will at least avoid a recession. And markets can live with that,” he added.
The third-quarter earnings season has been a key driver for the markets, with 76% of the 360 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far beating profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.
Investors also took comfort from data on Friday that showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October.
A report on Monday, however, showed new orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in September and business spending on equipment was slightly weaker than initially thought, suggesting that manufacturing remains soft amid the ongoing trade war.
ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 131.44 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 27,478.80, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 13.58 points, or 0.44%, at 3,080.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 44.55 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 8,430.95.
The biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow Jones index was a 2.6 per cent drop in shares of McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) after the fast-food giant dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.
Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) fell 14.6 per cent as it lowered its full-year revenue forecast for a second straight time, a day after it confirmed a federal probe related to its accounting practices.
In M&A activity, medical device maker Stryker Corp (SYK.N) said it would buy smaller rival Wright Medical Group (WMGI.O) for about $4 billion in cash. Shares in Wright Medical surged 29.6 per cent, while Stryker fell 4.1 per cent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 101 new highs and 13 new lows.
Presco reports 31% drop in Q3 2019 profit
Presco Plc has posted 30.91 per cent drop in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the unaudited financial result for the third quarter showed profit after tax of N3.648 billion from N5.280 billion recorded in 2018, accounting for a drop of 30.91 per cent.
Profit before tax stood at N4.787 billion in 2019 from N7.471 billion a year earlier, representing a decline of 35.9 per cent.
Revenue equally declined to N15.397 billion during the period under review from N16.236 billion in 2018, amounting to a decrease of 5.16 per cent while cost of sales stood at N3.675 billion from N3.368 billion in 2018..
Presco posted 24.39 per cent drop in profit after tax for the half year ended June 2019.
The unaudited financial result for the first half showed profit after tax of N3.016 billion from N3.989 billion recorded in 2018, accounting for a drop of 24.39 per cent.
Profit before tax stood at N3.882 billion in 2019 from N5718 billion a year earlier, representing a decline of 32.1 per cent.
Revenue equally declined to N10.548 billion during the period under review from N11.658 billion in 2018, amounting to a decrease of 9.52 per cent.
Reacting to the results, analysts at Investment-One Research had said: “We believe the decline in revenue may not be unconnected to the decline in CPO prices which have been under pressure due to lingering trade tension between US and China. With a marginal fall in revenue, we suspect higher volume sales could have reduced the impact of the fall in price level on revenue. Similarly, the company’s gross profit margin declined to 74.00 per cent in Q2 2019 from 84.13 per cent in Q2 2018 on the back of the weak price level.”
They noted that in the first half of the year, turnover remained under pressure due to lower crude palm oil price.
“As such, revenue shed 9.52 per cent to N10.55billion in H1 2019. Similarly, gross profit margin declined by 82bpsy/y to 79.78 per cent during the same period. In the same vein, the jumped in OPEX/ Sales by 682bps and a 65.47 per cent rise in net finance cost drove the PBT margin down to 46.01 per cent in H1 2019 from 49.05 per cent in H1 2018. Similarly, PBT fell by 32.10 per cent y/y to N3.88billion in H1 2019. The results were headlined by lower pricing, which weighed on margins and earnings.
“Going forward, we expect the company to continue to benefit from the government’s exclusion of importers of crude palm oil from the official foreign exchange market, which has been a barrier to importation of crude palm oil thus preserving the market for local big players like Okomu and Presco.
“In the same vein, we expect the company’s 15,000 hectares expansion project to continue to support its top line growth within the medium to long term.
The company did plantation on 4,000hectares in 2018 and intends to do plantation on another 4,000 hectares in 2019. In the same vein, the expected improvement in consumer spending in H2 2019, could improve demand for crude palm oil particular for the production of other consumer goods.
“Nonetheless, the current decline in price of crude palm oil may continue to weigh on gross profit margin and turnover growth in the near term. Similarly, the volatility in revaluation gain on biological assets is a concern considering the impact it could have on the company’s PBT performance,” they said
Agusto unveils 2019 consumer digital banking index
Agusto & Co Limited, a Pan African credit rating agency in Nigeria has released its 2019 Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction Index report which highlights customer’s preferences and attitude towards digital banking platforms provided by banks in Nigeria.
This Index in its second year was carried out following an extensive online and offline consumer survey carried out by Agusto and Co. Limited across various geopolitical zones in Nigeria.
According to the rating agency in a statement, the survey was designed to gain an insight into the behavioural patterns of the respondents, these respondents were selected from both the formal and the informal sector.
The output of the Index is based on information provided by respondents on the top eight banks in Nigeria by total assets as at 31 December 2018.
Two banks were assigned a ‘4 Star’ rating for Consumer Digital Banking Satisfaction of which Zenith Bank Plc scored the highest, emerging the ‘Best Digital Bank in Nigeria’.
“The ‘4 Star’ rating assigned to Zenith Bank Plc reflects transaction success rates, ease of use, perceived security and good troubleshooting & IT resolution on its different digital platforms. The Index revealed that Zenith Bank Plc has the highest transaction success rates on the bank’s digital banking platforms such as mobile app, USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) or web; the bank’s respondents experienced the most ease in navigating through the digital platforms, the bank has one of the highest number of customers who felt it has excellent rating on IT issue resolution.
“However, the Index indicated areas where the respondents requires an improvement on the services enjoyed on the various banks’ digital platforms. These areas include improvement on the interface of the various platforms, improvement on the success rate of transactions, enhanced security measures on the digital platforms and reduction in charges for frequently used services such as airtime and data top-up,” the agency noted.
According to Agusto & Co, the objective of the Index was to create an independent appraisal of the ease of using digital banking platforms by the Nigerian populace following increased competition by banks on digital platforms as well as the growing quest for financial inclusion using digital means.
“As a research and credit rating agency, we seek to provide banks with credible information on how best services can be improved for customers. We believe the findings from this survey will provide banks in Nigeria insights and suggestions on ways to enhance customer experiences on digital banking platforms,” Agusto noted.
