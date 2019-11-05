Yuletide: DPR warns marketers over fuel hoarding, diversion

The bickering between the Federal Government and oil producers over formula for sharing deepwater oil revenue has degenerated. Adeola Yusuf reports

Oil super major, Shell is in Court due to controversy between it and the Federal Government. Like Shell, four other international oil companies (IOCs) are in court.

They are neck deep in controversy with government over revenue sharing formula in the 26 year-old Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) signed for oil production at the deep offshore.

The start, the crux

The 1993 law required that its provisions be reviewed after 15 years and subsequently every five years.

Under the production-sharing contract law, companies including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Total SA and Eni SpA agreed to fund the exploration and production of deep-offshore oil fields on the basis that they would share profit with the government after recovering their costs.

When the law came into effect 26 years ago, crude was selling for $9.50 per barrel. The oil companies currently take 80per cent of the profit from these deep-offshore fields, while the government receives 20per cent, according to the document.

Oil traded at an average of $58.29 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Most of Nigeria’s crude is pumped by the five oil companies, which operate joint ventures and partnerships with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Representatives of the oil companies met Justice Minister Abubakar Malami on October 3, in Abuja, according to two people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because the meeting wasn’t public.

The attorney-general’s office insisted that the provision for a higher share of revenue doesn’t require legislative action to take effect, according to the document.

Relationship at its ebb

The relationship between the Federal Government and IOCs hit a new low penultimate Wednesday. The business tie between the duo was particularly rocked by a fresh bickering over allegation of $62 billion (N10.32 trillion) oil revenue underpayment.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter is cash trapped and would not tolerate what it termed a “short-change” from the operators in its oil sector.

Speaking through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the Federal Government declared that there was no limit to what it can do in terms of engagement and settlement in pursuit of the $62 billion oil revenue allegedly underpaid by Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil and two other oil super majors.

The country is seeking recovery of $62 billion from the oil companies including Total and Eni, using a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which it says enables it to increase its share of income from production-sharing contracts (PSCs).

Though the allegation has since been rebuffed by some of the companies, the money in question is N22.320 trillion if converted to Nigerian currency, and it is, if established, enough to fund the country’s budget for two years, thus, it should be thoroughly followed.

The deal, controversy `

Stating that Nigeria had been “short-changed” under the law by the companies, Malami said, in a telephone interview according to Reuters, that the regulations allowed the government to revisit revenue-sharing deals on petroleum sales if crude prices exceed $20 a barrel.

The government is pursuing a case for recovery if it is established that the oil companies had under-paid, he said.

“Computing the amount that should be credited to the Nigerian government if the law was effectively applied, that translates to around $62 billion against the IOCs (international oil companies).

“All options are on the table and there is no limit to what we can do in terms of engagement, in terms of settlement, if the need arises,” Malami said.

He, however, declined to name the oil companies involved in the matter, industry and government sources declared, according to Reuters that Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Eni, were earlier asked to pay the central government between $2.5 billion and $5 billion each.

Corruption, transparency test

The oil sector, aside from this fresh $62 billion underpayment allegation, has myriads of issues that border on transparency.

Just penultimate Thursday, the Federal Government reconfirmed that Nigeria was yet to know the actual volume of fuel import and consumption as it inaugurated a team of 89 persons drawn from five key agencies to, among other things, authenticate the actual volume of products imported and consumed in the country.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who inaugurated the initiative code-named ‘Operation White’ in Abuja, according to a statement, maintained that the team is to also ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of petroleum products across the country.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the NNPC Towers penultimate Thursday, Sylva, who earlier visited the team’s Command and Control Centre at the NNPC Towers, observed that the initiative was long overdue for the country, even as he charged members of the team to carry out the assignment with commitment, zeal and patriotism.

The tough budget ahead

Nigeria, all things being equal, has outlined N10.729 trillion for its 2020 budget based on expectations of higher oil prices.

This has set out to produce no less of 2.18 million barrels of crude oil daily in the entire 365 days of year 2020. The country also expects that the product will not sell below $57 per barrel.

All these are contained in the latest document from the National Assembly, a legislative arm that felt that the about N9 trillion earlier proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2020 budget was not enough. The budget to the legislators deserved to be jerked and it did exactly that.

The legislature on October 3, 2019, increased the value of the country’s 2020 budget outline to N10.729 trillion based on expectations of higher oil prices.

The legislature passed a medium-term expenditure framework that increased the anticipated oil price to $57 per barrel from a previous $55 per barrel.

That pushed the budget up from N10.002 trillion.

The finance minister had previously revised the expected oil price down from $60 per barrel to cushion against supply shocks.

The framework passed also pegged oil production at 2.18 million barrels per day (bpd).

While Nigeria is currently producing at roughly that level, it had pledged to cut it meet an OPEC cap on crude oil of 1.685 million bpd.

With a resolution to the alleged $62 billion (N22. 32 trillion) trapped through underpayment, the country could fund its budget conveniently for two years.

The push for recovery

In the latest plan, government argued that the energy companies failed to comply with a 1993 contract-law requirement that the state receive a greater share of revenue when the oil price exceeds $20 per barrel, according to a document collectively prepared by the attorney-general’s office, and the justice ministry.

Oil prices rose to more than $100 a barrel in 2014 before a sharp drop that triggered a 2016 recession in Nigeria, leaving the government struggling to fund its budgets.

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a record 10.33 trillion naira ($33.8 billion) budget for 2020 to lawmakers.

He has repeatedly rolled out record spending plans but struggled to fund them due to lower oil output and an inability to boost non-oil exports.

Talking tough

Malami reportedly told them that while no hostility is intended toward investors, the government would ensure that all the country’s laws are respected, the people said.

Oil companies including Shell have gone to the Federal High Court to challenge government’s claim that they owe the state any money, arguing that the Supreme Court ruling doesn’t allow the government to collect arrears.

They also contend that because the companies weren’t party to the 2018 case, they shouldn’t be subject to the ruling.

“We do not agree with the legal basis for the claim that we owe outstanding revenues,” Bloomberg quoted Shell’s Nigerian unit to have said in an emailed response to questions.

IOC’s reactions, legal foundation

Chevron spokesman, Ray Fohr, said the company doesn’t comment on matters before the court, saying its units in Nigeria “comply with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Exxon and Total declined to comment, while Eni officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legal redress

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited has a share of about $13.65 billion in the $62 billion, which five international oil companies allegedly owe Nigeria following the 2018 Supreme Court’s judgment on production sharing contracts between the country and the firms.

The apex court’s verdict enabled the Federal Government to increase its share of income from the PSCs.

Shell is opposing the demand for a total of $13. 65 billion by the Federal Government on the grounds that it was planning to commence arbitration proceedings in respect of the issue.

The firm, which accused the Federal Government of unilaterally making adjustments in the PSC in respect of the Oil Mining Lease 118 in enforcing the apex court’s verdict, sought a court order stopping the government from taking further action on its demand for the money until its planned arbitration is concluded.

The company filed the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/154, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, in which it sought an injunction against the government.

The four other IOCs from whom the Federal Government had demanded various sums of money based on the Supreme Court’s verdict filed similar suits at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Parts of the court documents filed by Shell indicated that the Federal Government demanded $13. 65 billion from Shell, through a letter dated January 14, 2019, issued on its behalf by Trobell International Nigeria Limited.

Trobell is joined as the second respondent in the Shell’s suit, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is joined as the first respondent and the Attorney-General of the Federation as the third.

Shell’s suit filed through its lawyer, Ogunmuyiwa Balogun of the Olaniwun Ajayi law firm, is anchored on section 251(1)(r) of the Nigeria Constitution, section 53 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, Article 26(3) of the Arbitration Rules, section 11 and 13(1) of the Federal High Court Act and Order 28 Rule 1 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules.

But Trobell, in its response to the suit, had asked the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Government’s interpretation

The Supreme Court ruling followed a lawsuit by states in Nigeria’s oil-producing region seeking interpretation of the nation’s production-sharing law.

The states argued that they weren’t receiving their full due. The court ruled in their favor and asked the attorney general and justice minister to take steps to recover the outstanding revenue.

The 1993 law required that its provisions be reviewed after 15 years and subsequently every five years. The attorney-general’s office insists that the provision for a higher share of revenue doesn’t require legislative action to take effect, according to the document.

“Instead it imposes a duty on the oil companies and contracting parties, being NNPC, to by themselves review the sharing formula,” the ministry said.

Last line

The controversy over sharing formula is unexpected if the country and its contractors – IOCs – are serious with sanctity of contracts.

The government is expected to have done its home work very well before coming up with the allegation that IOCs underpaid $62 billion, translating to N22.32 trillion oil revenue to its coffers.

The IOCs, on the other hand, should put up a good defence to clear the air on the allegation and they have a lot at stake in ensuring that transparency and accountability are enshrined in the country’s oil industry.

Shell and others are in court already based on the belief that the judiciary is the best umpire in this controversy. Every party involved in the contract should, however, be on the table to discuss way forward as it is far better to negotiate than being confrontational.

Like this: Like Loading...