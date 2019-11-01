Zakat Foundation surges beneficiary states to 21

Z

akat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has said that it surged the number of states where Zakat was distributed from 17 in 2018 to 21 this year.

The foundation also said that it disbursed N220 million to over 2,647 beneficiaries.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Sulaiman Olagunju, who, according to a statement, said this at the grand finale of Zakat distribution in Lagos State, maintained that the “organisation had empowered 2,647 people amounting to over N220 million under its 2019 Zakat distribution.”

“I am pleased to inform that the sum of N167,374,712 is being distributed to 1,664 beneficiaries in Lagos State to formally end this year’s Zakat distribution that began in June across the nation.

“The amount being disbursed here today is about N25 million more than that of last year that stood at N142,938,905 in the state,” Olagunju was quoted to have said.

The executive Director continued; “With the support of Zakat payers and other well-spirited individuals, the foundation was able to increase the number of states where Zakat was distributed from 17 in 2018 to 21 this year.”

According to him, in 2019, the four new states where the foundation distributed Zakat funds in 2019 were Kogi, Nazarawa, Niger and Zamfara.

“It is noteworthy that despite the economic situation of the country, we were able to move up Zakat collection from N318,152,130 at the end of October 2018 to N325,346,697 as at September 2019.

“The amount of Zakat disbursed so far this year, including the one being distributed today across the 21 states, stands at N220,348,391 to 2647 beneficiaries.

“This show a slight increase of about N16 million above last year’s disbursement.’’

Ayedun Aisha, a 200 level student of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos receiving a motorised wheelchair from Zakat & Sadaqat Foundation on Sunday in Lagos.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Dr Tajudeen Yusuf, said that the collection and distribution of Zakat “is an obligation that all Muslims owe to Allah.

“In the same vein, we as recipients, must see this as an opportunity to improve our circumstance from being needy to being on the path of prosperity.’’

Yusuf said that the activities of the foundation, as an NGO, is geared towards contributing to he nation-building.

“Just like being experienced in the conventional tax collection, there is need to widen the Zakat payer bracket.

“There are still many able Muslims, who may not know that a foundation like ours exists who collect and distribute Zakat.

“It is, therefore, the duty of our current payers to introduce us to these categories of Muslims,’’ he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Dr Abdullah Shuaib, Executive Director of Jaiz Charity Foundation, called for collaboration between the Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation and Lagos State Government towards alleviating poverty among the populace.

He urged the foundation to liaise with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in this regard.

