2020: 1,865 injured, 224 die from disasters in Lagos

No fewer than 224 lives were lost and over 1,865 injured in road crashes, pipeline explosions, building collapses and other various disasters that occurred in Lagos in the year 2020, New Telegraph authoritatively learnt.

In the just ended year, road accidents, pipeline explosions, building collapse incidences claimed more lives and left several residents injured and maimed than other forms of disasters. According to a report containing the details of emergency incidences responded to by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, exclusively obtained by New Telegraph, the agency responded to 215 road accidents with over 249 victims comprising 174 males and 73 females with two infants. A total of 50 persons comprising 37 adult males and 8 females lost their lives. In the ghastly accident, 5 kids, made up of 3 males and 2 males also lost their lives.

The agency also responded to 257 accidents involving fallen trucks/ containers which left 36 injured and 13 dead in the year. The year also witnessed three major pipeline explosions, which claimed hundreds of houses and left thousands homeless. Over 28 people suffered varying degrees of burns while 50 comprising 30 adult males, 8 females and 12 toddlers lost their lives in the explosions.

In the year under review, the state recorded boat mishaps, which also claimed lives, with scores of people rescued. A total of 37 people survived boat mishaps while, 8 lost their lives. Three lives were lost in the helicopter crash around Opebi while 9 lives were lost in gas explosion which took place in some areas in the state.

The state also recorded 21 cases of building collapse in the year 2020 which left 26 critically injured and sent 36 to their untimely graves. The Coronavirus pandemic also claimed several lives in the year as the agency rescued over 1,441 victims comprising 939 male adult and 470 female adults with 32 kids who contracted the virus. Twenty-three of the victims lost their lives to the virus.

