Education

2020/2021 admission: UI fixes date for entrance exams

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2020/2021 academic session, the management of the University of Ibadan, has announced that the institution will open its website for aspirants to apply for the 2020/21 admission exercise.

 

This was contained in a statement on the institution’s website signed by the Registar, Olubunmi O. Faluyi, which read: “This is to inform candidates who made the University of Ibadan their institution of first choice and scored 200 and above in the 2020 UTME that the university’s website will be open from Monday, 07 September, 2020 to Friday, 16 October, 2020.”

 

According to the institution, instructions for the registration will be available on the admission portal @ https://www.admission.ui.edu.ng from Monday 07 September 2020.

 

“Candidates are advised to pay attention to the instructions,” the Registrar said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

ASUU: Varsities won’t resume even if FG reopens schools

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has explained that Nigerian universities may not be reopened even if the federal government orders the resumption of all schools amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The president of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, in a telephone interview with online news portal, PREMIUM TIMES, on Sunday, also clarified his position on the […]
Education

Report: UNILAG announces acting VC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced that Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences has been appointed as the acting the Vice Chancellor of the University. This is coming after the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, was sacked by the governing council of the institution during a meeting which was […]
Education

JAMB directs institutions to begin 2020 admission on Aug. 21

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has directed higher institutions across Nigeria to begin 2020 admissions from August 21, 2020 with first and second choice candidates. In a statement by Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB also presented guidelines to the heads of tertiary institutions on the 2020 admission. The guidelines signed and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: