2020/2021 admission: UI fixes date for entrance exams

Ahead of the 2020/2021 academic session, the management of the University of Ibadan, has announced that the institution will open its website for aspirants to apply for the 2020/21 admission exercise.

This was contained in a statement on the institution’s website signed by the Registar, Olubunmi O. Faluyi, which read: “This is to inform candidates who made the University of Ibadan their institution of first choice and scored 200 and above in the 2020 UTME that the university’s website will be open from Monday, 07 September, 2020 to Friday, 16 October, 2020.”

According to the institution, instructions for the registration will be available on the admission portal @ https://www.admission.ui.edu.ng from Monday 07 September 2020.

“Candidates are advised to pay attention to the instructions,” the Registrar said.

