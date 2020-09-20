2020/2021 session: Lagos releases academic calendar

Following the announcement to reopen schools in the state, the Lagos State government, through the state’s Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance Saturday released the approved school calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.

The Federal Government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country in March following the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Lagos State government, however, announced phased reopening of schools in the state few weeks ago, especially for Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) and Senior Secondary School (SS 2) students in the first phase.

According to the time table, Head, Public Affairs, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Olaniran Emmanuel public and private secondary and primary schools in the state are to resume for first term on Monday, September 21, 2020, while the term runs through Friday, December 18,

The second term is expected to begin on Monday, January 3, 2021 and ends on Friday, April 16; and students will resume for the third term on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 while the term will close on Friday August 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Director- General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, urged school managements to put in place and ensure qualitative health and safety plans that will help in protecting the students, teachers and workers as schools reopen in the state.

