News

2020/2021 session: Lagos releases academic calendar

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Following the announcement to reopen schools in the state, the Lagos State government, through the state’s Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance Saturday released the approved school calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.

 

The Federal Government ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country in March following the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Lagos State government, however, announced phased reopening of schools in the state few weeks ago, especially for Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) and Senior Secondary School (SS 2) students in the first phase.

 

According to the time table, Head, Public Affairs, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Olaniran Emmanuel public and private secondary and primary schools in the state are to resume for first term on Monday, September 21, 2020, while the term runs through Friday, December 18,

 

The second term is expected to begin on Monday, January 3, 2021 and ends on Friday, April 16; and students will resume for the third term on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 while the term will close on Friday August 6, 2021.

 

Meanwhile, the Director- General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, urged school managements to put in place and ensure qualitative health and safety plans that will help in protecting the students, teachers and workers as schools reopen in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints CEO for NAN, other agencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executive officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday said the approval was conveyed to him by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President. The statement […]
News

Police arrest protesters over fuel, electricity price hike

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The Nigeria Police on Wednesday in Lagos arrested over 30 Joint Action Front (JAF) and some civil society members protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff. The arrested protesters have been taken to Ojuelegba Area C Command in Surulere in over seven police vans and vehicles. The fuel price hike […]
News

Abia LIFE-ND makes strides in 25 communities, revives rural economy

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Abia State Project Coordinating Office of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises- Niger Delta LIFE-ND has said it has successfully concluded process of selecting potential incubatees in 25 communities across10 selected local government areas in the state for the initial stage. Project Coordinator LIFE-ND, Dr. Uchenna Onyeizu, made the disclosure in Umuahia, the ABIA State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: