2020: A year of too many deaths

There is no doubt that the outgoing year, 2020, has proved to be a lethal year as it has claimed the lives of many Nigerians, including some prominent politicians and influential personalities. Some of the deaths, mostly shocking, were said to be as a result of COVID-19 related complications, while others were over undisclosed ailments and reasons. WALE ELEGBEDE looks at some prominent Nigerians who passed away in 2020

Abba Kyari

One of the most prominent people to die this year, perhaps, was Malam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. Kyari, 67, who reportedly succumbed to complications from coronavirus on April 17 at a first-class private hospital in Lagos, was interred at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, on April 18.

Announcing Kyari’s death via his verified Twitter handle, @GarShehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, wrote, “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. “The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment.

But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.” The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, also wrote via his verified Twitter handle @FemAdesina, “Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen.”

The late Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in March after a trip to Germany to meet with officials of Siemens AG on the improvement of power supply in Nigeria.

Kyari, in a letter on March 29, had said he was conveyed to Lagos on an air ambulance to do additional tests and observation, adding that he took the decision based on medical advice as a precautionary measure.

Abiola Ajimobi

The immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died on June 25 at the age of 70, following complications arising from COVID-19. It was reported that the former governor did not recover after he fell into coma a week earlier at First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Ajimobi, a former senator, who until his death was the APC national vice chairman (south), goes into history as the only person who has served two terms as Oyo governor. He governed the Pacesetter state between 2011 and 2019.

Jerry Agada

Prof. Jerry Agada, a former Minister of State for Education and National President of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), died on December 22 after a brief illness at the age of 68.

Agada, a former chairman of Benue State Civil Service Commission, was said to have died early hours of December 22 at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Makurdi, after being on admission for almost two weeks.

He was the Principal Government College Makurdi; He was also Permanent Secretary Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs all in Benue state. He contested Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primaries but lost. He was born on 11 November 1952 at Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq

The First Republic minister and ambassador to Ivory Coast, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, was the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria and father of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

Aminu Adisa Logun

The late Aminu Adisa Logun was the Chief of Staff to Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said Logun died of COVID- 19 complications, only few hours after result of test carried out on him returned positive. He was 73.

He was described as an industrialist, a public intellectual and an elder statesman. Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua The former President of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua died after driving himself to a hospital.

Funtua, born in Funtua in January 1942, was a Second Republic Minister of Water Resources in the late President Shehu Shagari administration and a member of the Constitutional Conference convoked by the late military dictator General Sani Abacha.

Until his death, Funtua was one of the most influential politicians and businessmen in the country. He died on July 20. In the early 1980s, he established The Democrat, an all-colour newspaper in Kaduna which became authoritative on political matters.

His construction firm, Bulet, became a household after constructing the magnificent Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. He was a life patron of the NPAN and also a patron of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Wahab Adegbenro

The Commissioner for Health in Ondo State, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, 65, died on July 2 from COVID-19 related complications. As the head of the state’s task force team against COVID-19, his death caused panic within the state especially among health officials. Although he had underlying health problems, Adegbenro insisted on attending to sick patients in his private hospital, which led to his being infected and eventual death.

Harry Akande

Business tycoon and former presidential hopeful, Chief Harry Akande died in the early hours of December 7 at the age 77. Akande, the Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Oyo State, who once vied for the country’s presidency on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), reportedly, died after a brief illness.

A statement released by the family did not state the cause of his death, a source close to the family allegedly hinted that the late billionaire might have died of complications from COVID-19.

Akande was reputed to be one of the richest men in Nigeria. He was the chairman of Akande International Corporation (AIC) — with interest in healthcare, engineering, building construction and power

Sam Nda-Isaiah

Media guru and trained Pharmacist,, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, who was the Chairman and Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, died on the night of Friday, December 12, 2020 following a brief illness.

Nda-Isaiah, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on whose platform he contested the presidential ticket in 2014, left a huge footprint in the media sector.

His last major outing was on Thursday, December 10, when he inaugurated the Board of Economists of NATIONAL ECONOMY Media Limited, a subsidiary of the LEADERSHIP Group.

Wada Maida

A close associate of President Buhari, Wada Maida, died suddenly after he slumped in his living room in Abuja, on August 17. He was a former spokesman of the president who served him as chief press secretary about 40 years ago when Buhari was the military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

Ever since then, he has remained in the president’s good books and was in 2017, appointed as chairman of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) board of directors. President Buhari in his tribute to Maida, described the late media icon as “a very dedicated, hardworking and loyal professional for whom I have the deepest respect and admiration

Adebayo Osinowo

Senator Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo, who represented Lagos East at the senate, reportedly died of coronavirus on June 15 at the age of 64. Osinowo, whose death shocked many, was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years. The unassuming politician was buried in his Ijebu country home.

In a condolence message signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos Governor, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said he was saddened by the death of the Lagos senator, but assured that the government will find a lasting solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard Akinjide

Second Republic Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide succumbed to the cold hands of death on April 22 at the age of 89. The former AG was subsequently buried in Ibadan in line with COVID- 19 protocols.

Born in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in the early 1930s to an influential family of warriors, the late foremost lawyer and Ibadan high chief attended Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife from where he passed out in Grade One.

He travelled to the United Kingdom in 1951 for his higher education and was called to the English Bar in 1955 and later to the Nigerian Bar. He established his law firm, Akinjide & Co soon after

The frontline Yoruba leader was a Minister of Education in the first republic, during the government of Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa and Minister for Justice in the second republic, during the administration of President Shehu Shagari.

Tunde Buraimoh

Hon. Tunde Buraimoh was a prominent member of the Lagos State House of Assembly until his death on July 10. He was the chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy.

He was said to have died in a hospital in Lagos after a brief illness. Buraimoh, who represented Kosofe 2 Constituency was an active and eloquent member of the House.

Buruji Kashamu Popular politician and member of the 8th Senate representing Ogun East, Chief Esho Kashamu popularly called Buruji Kashamu, died of complications from COVID-19 infection.

Breaking the news of his death on twitter on August 8, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said Kashamu died at the age of 62. He was subsequently buried at his Ijebu Igbo country home. He was the founder of Western Lotto Limited, one of Nigeria’s lottery operators, and he served as the senator representing Ogun East in the eighth National Assembly.

Sam Momah

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. General Sam Momah was one of the former public office holders who passed on during the year. He died on July 29 from what was believed to be complications from diabetes. He was aged 77

Pa Ayo Fasanmi

A prominent elder statesman and leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, died on July 30 at 94. Fasanmi, a core loyalist of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, died at Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The son of the former leader of Afenifere, Folabi, who confirmed his death in a statement said: “With great gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father, Senator Ayo Fasanmi at the ripe age of 94 years

Olapade Agoro

Olapade Agoro, a former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), died at the age of 78. Agoro, who founded NAC, died in the early hours Nov 1 at his Apata, Ibadan residence. Until his death, he was a community and spiritual leader as well as a politician.

Domkat Bali

Former Minister of Defence and member of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) between 1984 and 1985, and the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) of 1985 to 1990, General Domkat Bali, passed on December 4. Bali reportedly died at the age of 80. He would be remembered as the chairman of the military panel that sentenced General Maman Vatsa and others, who were said to have participated in an attempted coup against the Babangida administration in 1986.

Fatai Adeyanju

A former National Auditor of the PDP, Alhaji Fatai Adeyanju, died in the early hours on Saturday, August 8, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, at the age of 59. The remains of the former PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State was interred according to Islamic injunctions at his Asero residence in Abeokuta.

Johnson Onuigbo

Johnson Onuigbo, the Chairman of the Interim Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia. Onuigbo was a one-time Transition Committee Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area and former Vice Chairman, PDP Abia Central Zone.

Balarabe Musa

A former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, also passed away in the outgoing year His death was announced by his political associate and former senator, Shehu Sani. Musa, 84, was elected governor of Kaduna State in 1979 but was later controversially impeached and removed from office.

Born August 21, 1936, Mr Musa was the first civilian governor of Kaduna State in Nigeria’s Second Republic before he was impeached on June 23, 1981.

He was the leader of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), a coalition of opposition parties, in the Fourth Republic. Before his death, he was the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Ibrahim Mallaha

Chairman, Zamfara State chapter of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha, reportedly died in a German hospital after a protracted sickness on October 12 It was gathered that the late chairman had been battling with a serious ailment, which took him to various hospitals in and out of the country.

Mallaha had been the state chairman of PDP since 2008 when he decamped to PDP from the defunct All Nigerian Peolples Party, ANPP with former Governor Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, and had been adjudged as the longest serving chairman of the party in the state

Inuwa Abdulkadir

A former National Vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir, died on July 6 in Sokoto State. Abdulkadir was a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC that was recently dissolved by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

He was from Sokoto State and was an Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Sokoto State during the administration of Aliyu Wammako.

Enoch Ajiboso

The former Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives in Lagos State, Chief Enock Ajiboso, passed on December 20 in his hometown, Inisa, in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State. Ajiboso, 68-year-old, was also a former Chairman of Agege Local Government.

Lanre Razak Lanre Razak, a former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, died on August 15 Razak, who was a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after a brief illness. He was an ally of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sylvanus Nsofor

Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (rtd), Nigeria’s out-going Ambassador to the United States (US), died on Thursday night at 85 on December 10. A retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Nsofor assumed office as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US on November 13, 2017.

He succeeded Prof. Adebowale Adefuye, who died towards the end of his tenure. Born on March 17, 1935 in Oguta, Imo State, Nsofor graduated from London’s now-defunct Holborn College of Law in 1962 and bagged an LL.M from the London School of Economics in 1964.

