2020 Call to Bar: 10 UI graduates clinch 28 out of 38 prizes

As the Body of Benchers of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday admitted 1,785 graduates at its 2020 Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja, the University of Ibadan has savoured the excitement that 10 of its Faculty of Law graduates swept 28 awards from the total 38 awards conferred on them for various outstanding awards.

According to the report, Olalere Yusuf Asamu, who had earlier graduated as the Best Male Student from the Faculty in the 2017/18 session, was called to the Bar as the most decorated of the Law School Class of 2020, graduating as the Overall Best Student and sweeping 12 awards in all.

Adebayo Deborah Ibukun Oluwa also graduated as the Overall Best Female Student, sweeping four prizes in total.

Other University of Ibadan students, who bagged awards in various subjects, include Ayeku Adeyemi Kehinde, Madu Kelechi Chris-Angelo and Udeh Kosisochukwu Chukwunonso (who won two prizes apiece) and Anyaeji Ohizoba Theodora, Adebayo Temilade Jumoke, Adewole Enifeoluwa Philip, Banjo Afolasade Omobowale and Ojini Ese Isioma who won one prize each.

The faculty also distinguished itself as it produced three of the five First-Class graduates of the Law School Class of 2020. They are: Olalere Yusuf Asamu, Adebayo Deborah IbukunOluwa and Madu Kelechi Chris-Angelo.

The Ibadan-trained lawyers bagged prizes in the following courses: Property Law Practice, Civil Litigation, Criminal Litigation, Corporate Law Practice, Professional Ethics and Skills.

