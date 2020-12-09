‘2020 Culturati designed to tackle poverty, unemployment’

As Nigerians are still battling with the economic impact of the global pandemic and violent #EndSARS protest, which led to loss of lives and employment, the convener of Culturati Event, Africa’s largest cultural fusion, Idris Aregbe has said that this year’s edition was designed to address the cycle of poverty and unemployment.

According to the convener, the cultural fusion event was specifically designed for the promotion of human development through promotion of African culture and growth of local businesses, adding that the event has been projected to redefine the world’s perception about the African culture, boost tourism development and attract foreign investors.

The convener, who also explained that the newly launched Culturati Academy was meant to empower and provide opportunities for the people, especially the youths to learn a trade or craft so as to provide economic relief in the face of the negative effects of the global pandemic.

“The prime goal of the initiative was to make graduates of the Academy manufacturers and self-sustained economic agents who will add value to the economy. The 2020 event would provide a platform to synergize African culture and that of other continents to foster strong collaborations and explore the rich diversities of different cultures, giving Africa especially Nigeria the edge to become destination for tourists,” he said.

“The 13th edition of the cultural fiesta is scheduled to hold December 18, with the theme: ‘Unleashing African Potentials’, and will hold at Amore Gardens in Lekki.

The event is expected to kick off with a red carpet and promises to be an exciting, educative and inspiring event with a number of features including, Arts & Cultural Fair, Symposium, Fashion show and Runway, Music & Dance, Drama, Cocktail, Special Recognition and Awards,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...