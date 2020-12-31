2020: EFCC receives 10,152 petitions, secures 865 convictions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) received a total of 10,152 petitions in 2020, out of which 7,340 are under investigation. Also within the year ending, the anti-graft agency secured 865 convictions from courts of competent jurisdictions in the country. Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Mohammed Abba, made the disclosures in his end-of-year message, which was released yesterday.

Abba, who made the disclosure in a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that the convictions were secured from a total of 1,305 cases it filed within the year under review.

This was as he added that the commission also recorded humongous cash recoveries, even as it seizes a significant number of assets from persons indicted of corruption, following due legal process.

Abba thanked the staff of the commission for their dedication, hard work and sacrifices in the discharge of their duties, which contributed to the feat recorded in 2020. Describing the year under review as “unique for obvious reasons”, Abba further revealed that the commission’s projections anchored on a strategic vision were greatly slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, “The lockdown enforced as part of measures to stem the spread of the deadly virus precipitated a scale down of our operations. “For more than five months, activities were at the lowest ebb in our 17- year history as an institution.

“Also, a reform process that witnessed a change in the leadership of the commission naturally created anxiety among critical stakeholders.” Nonetheless, the acting chairman said that the commission, in spite of the overwhelming odds, was still able to achieve significant milestones across the spectrum of its work.

He further expressed his resolve to make the commission more effective through expansion of its activities, strengthening existing collaborations with other law enforcement agencies, building new linkages with relevant stakeholders and improving on its processes and procedures. While reassuring staff of management’s commitment to their welfare at all times in order to ensure greater performance, Abba said: “As a dynamic and responsive organisation, we will continually engage staff and review policies to motivate all for greater performance.

“I am confident that we can face the future together. “My faith is premised on our collective strength to uphold the oath which we took to rid Nigeria of corruption. “No adversity can shake this faith, as we look to the future with renewed zeal, holding aloft the blazing flame of anti-corruption.” He, therefore, also charged the staff to be more committed to the anti-graft campaign, adding that “if the EFCC fails, the fight against corruption in Nigeria is imperiled.”

