2020 FAFT: J Atete beat Zenith to emerge champion

It was a hard-fought victory for J Atete FC as they defeated Zenith FC 1-0 at the final of the 3rd edition of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament played at the Sapele Township Stadium, Delta State. The first half ended goalless as both sides tried to cancel each other out.

The Utu Jeremi based side, however, took the lead in the first minute of the second half. J. Atete FC was rewarded with the sum of N2million after the victory while the runners up, Zenith FC went home with N1.5 million for their efforts.

Earlier on Friday, Future Stars, the junior team of J.Atete defeated Pemu FC of Sapele with the same scoreline as they secured third place, thereby winning N1million as prize money.

Before the final, former Super Eagles captain and the current Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen, led ex-internationals to a goalless draw against other retired professionals in a novelty game before the final game

