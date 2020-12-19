2020 FAFT: Okowa, Pinnick, Obule, Okagbare, others to grace final

Governor of Delta State, his Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will lead major stakeholders in Nigeria Football and other sports to grace the grand final of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at the Sapele Township Stadium, Delta State.

Those who are expected to be at the final include Delta State born President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, Speaker, Delta state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oboriwore, Former Governorship Aspirant, Charles Obule, Olympic Games medalist, Blessing Okagbare, Coach Peter Fregene, Divine Oduduru, and other key players in the sports industry. The host, Chief Felix Anirah said the goal of the tournament is to assist Nigeria football develop.

“The idea of this tournament is to assist in discovering future players through grassroots soccer and engaging them away from idleness to curb youth restiveness.” The Felix Anirah Football Tournament final will feature ex-Nigeria national team players and retired professional players in a novelty match before the grand final between J.Atete FC and Zenith FC same day by 3pm. The third place match between Future Stars and Pemu FC was played on Friday, December 18

