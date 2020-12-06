2020 FAFT: Zonal semis start on Sunday

The zonal semifinals of the Felix Anirah Football Tournament will take place across various centres starting from Sunday (today) in Delta and Edo states. Zenith FC will tackle Sundof FC by 3pm while the game between Pemu FC and Golden Stars will continue the following day also at 3pm.

The Warri Center will light up with action on Monday, December 7 when Future Stars file out against Iwere United and J Atete FC take on New Vision by 8am and 10am respectively.

Mighty Wonders versus Ayuma will come up by 1pm in the Ughelli Township Stadium before making way for Free Tigers against Palm Syrup at 3pm. Meanwhile, Eagle Wings will continue their game against Rolly FC which they were leading 1-0 as at the 70th minute when the game was suspended with the winner of the game joining Ine Stars to qualify to the Tournament Quarter Finals in Sapele.

