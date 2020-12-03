News

2020 Finance Bill passes second reading in Senate

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading the Finance Bill 2020, which seeks to amend the Capital Gains Tax Act, Companies Income Tax, Personal Income Tax, and Tertiary Education Trust Fund Establishment Act, among others.

The bill was considered for second reading following the presentation of the lead debate at plenary by the Leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahaya (APC, Kebbi North). While leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Yahaya said that the bill, among other objectives, sought to reform extant fiscal policies to respond to the economic and revenue challenges caused by the decline in international oil prices and COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the bill also sought to reform extant fiscal policies to prioritise job creation, economic growth, socioeconomic development, domestic revenue mobilisation to foster closer coordination with monetary and trade policies. According to him, the bill also sought to provide fiscal relief for taxpayers by reducing the applicable minimum tax rate for two consecutive years of assessment and also reform commencement and cessation rules for small businesses.

He said that the bill further sought to provide a boost to small and medium scale enterprises by reducing their tax burden. The leader said that the bill also sought to replace existing taxincentiveswithmoretargeted incentivestostimulateeconomic activities in capital market and infrastructure sectors. According to him, if Nigerian government was determined to generate sufficient revenue to finance its numerous projects, steps taken should include devising ingenious means of expanding the tax base and collection of tax effectively.

