2020 guber polls, by-elections: APC, PDP share the spoil

Although the outgoing year, 2020, is not a major election year in Nigeria, the country witnessed governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, respectively. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also conducted legislative by-elections across 11 states in the country. ANAYO EZUGWU writes on the elections and how they played out

Edo State governorship election

On Saturday, September 19, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, was re-elected for a second term in office.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 223,619 votes and 12 other candidates.

Obaseki, who won the governorship election in 2016 under the platform of APC, defected to the opposition PDP after the screening committee of his former party disqualified him over discrepancies in his academic qualifications.

Before then, the governor had fell out with his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who was then the National Chairman of the APC, over who controls the party in the state.

Ondo State governorship election

In Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was the candidate of the APC emerged October 10 governorship, was re-elected. He won in 15 out of the 18 local government areas of the state.

The governor defeated Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the PDP, who won the remaining three local governments.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes against 195,791 votes garnered by Jegede and 69,127 votes scored by the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, who contested the election on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

National and states Assembly byelections

Apart from the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, INEC on December 5, conducted nine state Houses of Assembly by-elections and six senatorial by-elections across 11 states in the country.

The senatorial by-elections were conducted in Bayelsa Central, Bayelsa West, Cross River North, Imo North, Lagos East, and Plateau South senatorial districts.

While, the States House of Assembly elections were conducted in Bauchi, Enugu, Kogi, Borno, Cross Rivers, Katsina, Zamfara, and Lagos states.

Bayelsa

In Bayelsa State, INEC conducted elections into the Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts.

For Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, a former governor of the state and the candidate of PDP was declared the winner after polling 115,257 votes to defeat his closest rival, Peremobowei Ebebi of the APC, who scored 17,500 votes.

Dickson, who recently completed second term as governor of the state, was a member of the House of Representatives to which he got elected into after serving as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

In Bayelsa Central, Moses Cleopas of the PDP was declared winner of the senatorial by-election.

He polled 110,019 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abel Efemowei of the APC, who scored 18,947 votes.

Borno

In Borno State, the electoral umpire conducted by-elections into two state Assembly constituencies. In Bayo State constituency, Maina Maigari of the APC was declared winner with 25,482 votes after defeating Muhammed Danjuma of the PDP who had 2,249 votes.

For Nganzai State House of Assembly by-election, Mohammed Gajiram, candidate of the APC, won the election with 8,885 votes to defeat Saleh Mohammed of the PDP, who polled 240 votes.

Lagos

By-elections also took place in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe State Constituency 11. For the senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru won on the platform of APC after polling 89,204 votes to defeat his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the PDP, who got 11,257 votes to emerge second.

In the state constituency by-election, Femi Saheed of the APC won the Kosofe 11by-election with 12,494 votes to defeat Sikiru Alebiosu of the PDP, who polled 2,068 votes.

Bauchi

In Bauchi State, INEC also con- ducted a by-election to fill the vacant Dass State Constituency seat. Bala Lukshi of the APC won the election after polling 12,299 votes to defeat Lawal Wundi of the PDP, who scored 11,062 votes.

Enugu

In Enugu State, INEC conducted a state House of Assembly by-election for the Isi-Uzo State Constituency. Amaka Ugwueze of the PDP won the election, defeating her closest rival, Ejiofor Okwor of the APC.

Cross River

In Cross River State, INEC conducted two by-elections into the Cross River North Senatorial District and the Obudu State Constituency.

In the senatorial election, Stephen Odey, who was candidate of the PDP was declared winner after he scored a total of 129,207 votes to defeat his closest rival Joe Agi of the APC, who scored 19,165 votes.

In the Obudu State Constituency election, INEC announced Maria Akwaji of the PDP winner with 32,166 votes to defeat Abor Adaji of APC, who scored 3,546 votes. Akwaji takes over the seat of her husband, who died a few months ago as the member of the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Zamfara

In Zamfara State, election into the Bakura State Constituency was conducted by INEC.

The electoral umpire declared the election inconclusive as a result of violence, over voting and ballot box snatching. But on December 8, the electoral commission concluded the election and declared Ibrahim Tukur of the PDP winner with 23,874 votes. He defeat Bello Dankande of the APC, who scored 16,546 votes.

Plateau

In Plateau State, INEC announced Prof. Nora Daduut of the APC winner of the Plateau South Senatorial by-election. Daduut polled a total of 83,151 to defeat nine other candidates including her closest rival, George Daika of the PDP, who got 70,838 votes.

Kogi

The electoral umpire also conducted a by-election in Ibaji State Constituency of Kogi State. Egbunu Atule, the candidate of the APC polled 8,515 votes to defeat Daniel Enefola of the PDP who scored 4,565 votes.

Katsina

For Bakori State Constituency of Katsina State by-election, INEC announced Ibrahim Aminu of the APC winner after he scored 20,445 votes to defeat Aminu Magaji of the PDP, who polled 11,356 votes.

Imo

In Imo State, INEC declared APC winner of the Imo North Senatorial District by-election without returning any candidate for the election. The electoral umpire announced that APC scored 36,811 votes to defeat Emmanuel Okewulonu of the PDP, who polled 31,903 votes.

The Returning Officer, Hakeem Adikum, announced that the electoral commission was unable to return a candidate from the APC as the winner of the election because of the several court orders for and against Ifeanyi Araraume and Frank Ibezim, who laid claim to the ticket of the party.

