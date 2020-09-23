2020 Handball League: Transfer window closes Oct 15th

2020 Prudent Energy Handball League transfer window will officially close on 15th October, 2020.

According to Secretary General of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Haruna Maigidansanma. The HFN Scribe said no transfer deal will be entertained during the league championship hence the warning to clubs to do any transfer business they want to embark on before the said date.

Maigidansanma said that HFN will send formal letters of reminder to all participating teams as the federation tidy up work ahead of the league.

The statement reads, “As we prepare ahead for the 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, please note that deadline for the transfer of players cannot be later than 15th October, 2020. As stated in the the Invitation Letter “No transfer deal will be entertained during the championship,”.

“You are therefore kindly requested to make your contact with the HFN Secretariat or through handbanigeria@yahoo.co.uk as the case may be, a formal reminder letter would be sent out to all the participating teams in this regard”.

The 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League will tentatively hold in Abuja in from October 23rd to November 7th 2020.

According to the secretary, there will be no first or second phase this year as the league would be held on consolidated basis as a result of the remaining timeline for handball till the end of the year. All the teams will play round-robin games amongst themselves in the men and women category

