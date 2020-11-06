2020, most challenging year for gospel musicians

Udom Udeme is a gifted multi-talented artiste. She is arguably one the acts that are set to redefine gospel music genre. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the versatile artiste shares her experience, how it all started. She also talks about career as a voice-over artiste and singer, her latest single, ‘None Like You’, why she has no plan to join Nollywood, and other issues

You built a career as a broadcast journalist before venturing into music professionally. How did it happen?

My name is Udom Udeme, by God’s grace I have found myself in Journalism as a result of passion I had my first degree in Management science but fate brought me to journalism so I picked interest engaged in professional trainings and now a master’s degree in Communications. Music has been a lifestyle for me. I have been singing since I was 10 years old, so I have mastered the art of singing over the years but only just released my musical works officially in 2020.

Share your experience growing up, especially how it affected your interest in music.

Growing up for me was filled with experiences that shaped my life. I started singing from the children’s choir; then we engage in outings at different platforms so we used to rehearse a lot. I had very good musical instructors who were dedicated to training us as children. Gradually I learnt and grew to join the adult choir. We used to sing classical songs then with sofa notes reading through the lines. I was a very good Alto singer but I could double for other parts when there was a vacuum. I took it seriously and learnt from then until I got married and joined my husband in The Redeemed Christian Church of God where they do more of Pentecostal singing so I joined them and that’s been 12 years now. So if you listen to my musical works it’s a fusion of different genre of music.

Did you really set out to become a musician?

Why? Well not exactly, I love singing but didn’t know how to write songs. I have been told my life is centered around singing but I didn’t know how or when to start. I prayed about it, my husband and friends encouraged me… so I started getting songs from my dreams. ‘Great Turn Around’ my first musical work was received four years ago in my dream. I woke up singing the song and I recorded it then I asked my husband to listen and work on it for me. As a matter of fact, God blessed me with a man who is also a music artiste.

He is multi-talented, he was never thought how to play the drums and keyboard yet he plays and sings so well. He composes songs like snapping his fingers so I must give glory to God for him because he is behind the arrangement of all my songs.

So when I started compiling the songs I realized it was time to lunch out. I went to the camp on a retreat from the last day of last year 2019 through to this year for 5 days after which I returned to my pastor in Church and we prayed about it and the testimony is here now. It will continue to be better. God has been faithful

You released your first single, titled ‘Great Turn Around’, in January 2020. What is the inspiration behind it?

‘Great Turn Around’ is my testimony. How God turned my life around… It’s actually a story for another day because the testimony is long. I know God has turned the lives of so many people around and even those expecting Great Turn Around can use the song to pray to manifestation their testimony. I have received a number of testimonies since the release of the work and I know it will still inspire and bless more lives.

Would you say it was well received?

Apparently, I can say yes but I still need to push the work with a video and promotion as God blesses us with funds we will do more. However I am open to signing onto a record label that can promote my works. I have got lots of written works yet to be recorded and I am pushing it out solely so if I can get a record label. The promotion will be better and it will be well received.

Recently, you released another single titled ‘None Like You’. Tell us about it… Why ‘None Like You’?

Yes “None like you” is the third musical work I have released this year, it’s a song for the season. The psalmist said “Who is like unto thee, among the gods, who is like thee? Indeed if you search all over the universe there is none like Him. This song also came in a dream.. and my husband worked on it and the song is blessing lives. By God’s grace we will release the video before Christmas this year.

When should your fans expect your album, debut album?

Fingers crossed but I have plans to release my album during my birthday next year. We need support to make that happen. I pray God t o help us in this assignment.

Any plans for a musical video soon?

Yes hopefully before the end of the year, “None Like You” video will be out.

How would you describe yourself? Who really is Udeme?

Udeme is a gifted, privileged child of God. I am a loving, caring, kind and a friendly person but also reserved. I don’t have many friends and I don’t keep friends. I am creative, enthusiastic, resourceful, enterprising, and passionate about the things of God. I hate lies and injustice. I grew up not knowing my parents so I want to impact in the lives of as many orphans as God gives me grace. I also want to make impact in my nation.

What is your opinion about contemporary gospel music in Nigeria today?

I think contemporary gospel music in Nigeria is making waves. Recently Sinachi became first African music artiste to rank No 1 on billboard USA. She has won international artiste of the year in same nomination group with Travis Greene, this year her song Way Marker grabbed Dove Awards song of the year. Then talk about Tope Alabi, the Yoruba ewi crooner, and then the Eeze concept crews Mercy Chinwo, Judikay and Minister GUC. A lot of other artiste Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Chioma Jesus, Samsung, Joe Praise, Moses Bliss. I mean God is using Nigerian contemporary artiste to preach the gospel of Christ many more will emerge to do wonders for God.

Where do you see gospel music in the next decade?

The world should await, the glory of the latter shall be greater than the former. Gospel music will take over the world… our radio and T.V stations that stream gospel songs to only weekends and Sundays will change it. Platforms will spring up for more of gospel songs on satellite T.Vs online radio and social media platforms. The world is becoming a global village; gospel music won’t be left behind.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your practice as an actor and a singer?

Year 2020 has been the most challenging year for gospel musicians in the last century. The pandemic hit hard on the music industry significantly across all sector. Music events, music concert, tours, and award shows were postponed. Musicians who rely solely on music for survival racked with pain. I can say the new trend is online appearances and live performances so apparently the pandemic came to reshape our society and remake the world. We are all adjusting but we pray for the mercies of God to wipe away the Covid-19 pandemic the way it came so shall it disappear.

Why have you not joined Nollywood?

I really don’t have passion for television acting, but I do radio drama. That’s why I have bothered to join Nollywood.

How do you unwind?

Well, I really don’t have special time to unwind, I work, work, work, and when I am tired I sleep very well. So I will consciously think of possible ways to unwind. But I really love going on vacation and sight-seeing. I love to travel and tour so those are possible ways to explore for me.

Have you been embarrassed?

Yes ooooh.

What happened?

I visited Owerri in Imo State for a project. I was at the bus stop waiting for bus just like others. For some reasons there was delay so, people were many at the bus stop. On siting arrival of a bus, I ran towards the bus to jump in. When I looked back I was the only one running to board. When others joined they asked sarcastically if I came in from Lagos and I laughed it over and answered Yes oooh. I am from Lagos. They all laughed and said that is how Lagosians behave when they just come to the city because Lagosians are always in a hurry. I was very embarrassed but I laughed it off because unconsciously one had a behavioral pattern that is so wrong.

