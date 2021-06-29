Sports

2020 Olympics: D’Tigers’ camp bubbles as players impress coach

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

D’Tigers camp in California, United States is bubbling with the players giving a hint of what to expect when the 2020 Japan Olympics Games begins in Tokyo in three weeks’ time.

 

Nigeria is grouped alongside USA, Australia and winners of the groups competing in the OQT in Split which includes Croatia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Russia and Tunisia.

 

Head of the Nigeria basketball team D’Tigers Coach, Mike Brown has singled out Chibuzo Agbo for praise as the camping exercise progresses in California for the 2020 Olympic Games.

 

Agbo who is part of the 49 man list invited to by the Nigeria Basketball Federation has been described as an all-round player that has many things to offer the team. With competition for just 12 slots expected to be keenly contested, Brown said he will be paying special attention to the Texas Tech Raiders guard in the course of the week.

 

The Golden State Warriors Associate Head Coach said, “Chibuzo Agbo is a young man that I am extremely interested to see and watch closely throughout the course of the week.”

 

While describing him further, Brown projected the 6ft 7in tall player who is eligible for the NBA draft in 2024 for greatness and highest level of basketball if he maintains his work rate and development

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL: Iyaye attributes Angels’ win to Wike’s huge supportgeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rivers Sports Commissioner, Barr Boma Iyaye, says the victory of Rivers Angels at the recently concluded Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Super Six is a manifestation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s intention for the state.   According to him, Governor Wike has always insisted that Rivers State deserves the best; this he has encouraged by giving […]
Sports

NTU mourns late Technical Director, Badare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Triathlon (NTU) suffered a major blow when it’s Vice President Cycling and Technical Director, Yinka Badare passed on after a brief illness in Ibadan, Oyo State.   Late Badare was a foundation member of the NTU, a private sporting association made up of very experienced sports administrators. Badare who started his stint in […]
Sports

EPL: Stunning James goal helps Chelsea beat Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves too strong for Sheffield Utd Chelsea defender Reece James scored a stunning long-range effort and got an assist as they began their Premier League season with victory at Brighton. James put Chelsea 2-1 up minutes after Brighton’s Leandro Trossard equalised Jorginho’s first-half penalty, won by new signing Timo Werner. Kurt Zouma then volleyed James’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica