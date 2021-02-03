Sports

2020 Olympics: D’Tigress to face USA, France again

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

D’Tigress have been drawn alongside world number one, USA, European powerhouse, France and host- Japan in group B of the women basketball event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With a developing rivalry between USA and D’Tigress recently, basketball pundits are salivating over the matchup that promises premium excitement.

The last meeting although ended in a slim 76-71 points in favor of the world number one despite Nigeria leading for the better part of the game, many described it as a more improved showing against the team they had earlier lost to 71-40 at the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The official draw of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Basketball Tournaments for both the women’s and men’s competitions which took place at FIBA headquarters also saw D’Tigress pitted against world number 5, France. Another opportunity beckons for one of the rising brands in global basketball to avenge its 2004 Olympics Game 73-79pts loss against Japan currently ranked 10th in the world.

Despite a great outing by Mfon Udoka with 19pts and 16rbs, a poor second half saw the Japanese out score Nigeria to nick the game where the team only managed one win out of 6 games to finish 11th. For the men, they have been drawn in group B against Australia and winners of the Olympics Qualifying Tournaments from Croatia and Belgrade. Host- Croatia will battle against Tunisia and Brazil (group B) Germany, Russia and Mexico (group A) for the sole ticket.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kwara to name stadium after Yekini

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Kwara State government is concluding plans to name Kwara State Sports Complex Stadium Ilorin after late Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini. Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this disclosure on Thursday visited he visited the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in his office in Abuja. Governor AbdulRazaq announced that progress had […]
Sports

NPFL: Plateau place players on half salary after poor start

Posted on Author Reporter

  The management of Plateau United Football Club of Jos has placed the entire team on half salary following their 0-2 loss to Kwara United of Ilorin on Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Media Officer of the Club, Albert Dakup, in a statement in Lagos, disclosed that the club took […]
Sports

Tributes as football legend, Maradona, dies @ 60

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Tributes continue to pour in as Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, died at the age of 60. The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home. He had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica