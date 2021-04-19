2020 Olympics: ‘D’Tigress will make Nigerians proud

With less than 100 days to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, D’Tigress point guard, Promise Amukamara, is very confident that the team will put up a decent performance which Nigerians will be proud of.

This she revealed is possible courtesy of right personnel selection and better preparation despite admitting the quality of their group B opponents.

With many high profile players showing interest in suiting up for Nigeria in the wake of back-to-back Afrobasket titles, quarter finals finish at the World Cup as well as a rising profile on the international stage, all seems to be looking good ahead of the game, Amukamara said.

Reacting to the initial five new faces invited to camp in Atlanta, she believes they are great additions who have easily adapted well as members of the D’Tigress family.

“Elizabeth (Williams), Erica (Ogwumike), Amy (Okonkwo), Nicole (Enabosi) and Oderah (Chidom), I think they did a great job adapting to our system which looks good,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...