Sports

2020 Olympics: ‘D’Tigress will make Nigerians proud

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

With less than 100 days to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, D’Tigress point guard, Promise Amukamara, is very confident that the team will put up a decent performance which Nigerians will be proud of.

 

This she revealed is possible courtesy of right personnel selection and better preparation despite admitting the quality of their group B opponents.

 

With many high profile players showing interest in suiting up for Nigeria in the wake of back-to-back Afrobasket titles, quarter finals finish at the World Cup as well as a rising profile on the international stage, all seems to be looking good ahead of the game, Amukamara said.

 

Reacting to the initial five new faces invited to camp in Atlanta, she believes they are great additions who have easily adapted well as members of the D’Tigress family.

 

“Elizabeth (Williams), Erica (Ogwumike), Amy (Okonkwo), Nicole (Enabosi) and Oderah (Chidom), I think they did a great job adapting to our system which looks good,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Joshua v Pulev: 1,000 fans to watch fight at Wembley Arena

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at Wembley Arena. A limited number of fans can now attend live sport in England following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. Local authorities in London have approved a crowd and safety measures and […]
Sports

UFC 253: Adesanya sure of retaining title against Costa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Israel Adesanya is targeting another successful title defence when he squares up against Paulo Costa on Sunday. Adesanya will be stepping into the Octagon for his 20th career fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but the fight is also his second title defence after his unanimous win against Yoel Romero back in March. Costa is […]
Sports

Eagles’ camp excites Dessers, Akpoguma

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Two new invitees, Cyriel Dessers and Kevin Akpoguma have expressed delight to be in the current Super Eagles camp preparing for back-to-back friendly games in Austria. Racing Genk striker, l Dessers is eager to make his first outing in a Super Eagles shirt, insisting it’s a dream to be a part of the Nigerian squad […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica