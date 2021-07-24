2020 Olympics get underway amid COVID-19 worries

Team Nigeria took part in the march past of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics which began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy. A video showing athletes training at home during the coronavirus pandemic started the show, with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown. The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden.

The emperor will officially declare the Games open. The Olympics have faced opposition in Japan over fears the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a superspreader event. Organisers have put strict virus measures in place, banning overseas fans for the first time ever, and keeping domestic spectators out of all but a handful of venues.

Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks. Polls have consistently found a majority of Japanese are against the Games, with opinion ranging from weary indifference to outright hostility. But there was plenty of enthusiasm outside the Olympic Stadium in the hours before the ceremony, as hundreds of people gathered hoping to soak up the atmosphere and watch the fireworks expected during the extravaganza.

