Sports

2020 Olympics get underway amid COVID-19 worries

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Team Nigeria took part in the march past of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics which began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy. A video showing athletes training at home during the coronavirus pandemic started the show, with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown. The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden.

The emperor will officially declare the Games open. The Olympics have faced opposition in Japan over fears the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a superspreader event. Organisers have put strict virus measures in place, banning overseas fans for the first time ever, and keeping domestic spectators out of all but a handful of venues.

Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks. Polls have consistently found a majority of Japanese are against the Games, with opinion ranging from weary indifference to outright hostility. But there was plenty of enthusiasm outside the Olympic Stadium in the hours before the ceremony, as hundreds of people gathered hoping to soak up the atmosphere and watch the fireworks expected during the extravaganza.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

We want to win AFCON 2022 – Iwobi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has disclosed that Nigeria has the quality to qualify of players to win the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon in 2022.   The Gernot Rohr-tutored side have won two and drawn two of their four group games played so far to sit top […]
Sports

EPL: Hammers eye top-four finish after Wolves win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Batshuayi leveller denies Everton three points West Ham captain Mark Noble says the Hammers have nothing to lose in the race to secure Champions League football after victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers moved them into the Premier League’s top four. After racing into a three-goal lead during a brilliant opening 40 minutes, the Hammers held […]
Sports

World 100m champion, Christian Coleman, hit with two-year ban

Posted on Author Reporter

*Runner will miss next year’s scheduled Tokyo Olympics Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man, will miss the Olympic Games next year after being told his explanation for one of three missed drug tests was “simply impossible” as he was handed a two-year doping ban. The American sprinter, who powered to 100m victory at the World […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica