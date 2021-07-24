Sports

2020 Olympics: Nigeria’s rower happy with run

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria Rowing sensation Toko Esther said she is happy following her performance in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Toko qualified for the second round of Rowing event on Friday after she finished in 5th position of the Rowing events. While speaking after the event, Toko said despite the lockdown she kept on training and working hard for the games. “It means a lot to me because this is my first outing in the international game and my first at the Olympics, I’m glad. “When lockdown started I returned home and relied only on personal exercises. “After the lockdown I returned to Abuja to train. “For Repechage event tommorow, I will do all my best to qualify for the semi final,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Benzema rescues derby point for Real at leaders Atletico

Posted on Author Reporter

  Karim Benzema scored a late equaliser as Real Madrid prevented city rivals Atletico Madrid from moving five points clear at the top of La Liga. France striker Benzema was earlier denied several times by keeper Jan Oblak at the Wanda Metropolitano. Luis Suarez scored the opener, which Kieran Trippier helped create on his return […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Quadri, Adekuoroye lead Nigeria’s charge for medals

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•We’re motivated to make Nigeria proud, say team captain •Udo-Obong tips athletics for medals Team Nigeria’s performances at the last two Olympic Games were shambolic and the members of the current squad are determined to prevent a repeat of such dismal outings as the Tokyo 2020 Games get underway this weekend in the Far East […]
Sports

Colombia head to Copa semis after penalties win over Uruguay

Posted on Author Reporter

  Goalkeeper David Ospina celebrated becoming Colombia’s most capped player on Saturday by saving two penalties in a shoot out to give his country victory over Uruguay and a place in the Copa America semi-finals. Ospina made a record 112th appearance in Saturday’s tie in Brasilia and was the hero after he saved spot kicks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica