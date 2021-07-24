2020 Olympics: Nigeria’s rower happy with run

Nigeria Rowing sensation Toko Esther said she is happy following her performance in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Toko qualified for the second round of Rowing event on Friday after she finished in 5th position of the Rowing events. While speaking after the event, Toko said despite the lockdown she kept on training and working hard for the games. “It means a lot to me because this is my first outing in the international game and my first at the Olympics, I’m glad. “When lockdown started I returned home and relied only on personal exercises. “After the lockdown I returned to Abuja to train. “For Repechage event tommorow, I will do all my best to qualify for the semi final,” she said.
