2020 Olympics: Ogwumike, Akhator, Ezinne, 13 others hit D’Tigress camp in Atlanta

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF) has invited 16 players to Atlanta for a 10- day training camp as preparation commences for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo. Training camp to be held at Fairfield Inn & Suites, Atlanta will start on Sunday and end on Monday, February 8.

 

The list is headlined by centre; Elizabeth Williams, who plays for Atlanta Dreams in the WNBA and 26th overall draft pick, Erica Ogwumike, Minnesota Lynx who are part of the five new faces joining the team.

 

Nicole Enabosi will have another chance to be a part of the team after missing out of the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain due to injury she suffered while with the team. Forward, Amy Okonkwo, with Club Deportivo Zamarat in Spain, has also been invited alongside Oderah Chidom, with Tsmoki- Minsk BC of Bulgaria, as well as Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah of Pallacanestro Vigarano of Italy.

 

Most Valuable Player of the 2020 Afrobasket, Ezinne Kalu, who plays for Landerneau BB, makes a return to the team with Promise Amukamara (Charnay BB) and Evelyn Akhator (Flammes Carolo) all based in France.

 

Team captain, Adaora Elonu (Uni Girona CB) will lead the Spanish legion which has Elo Edeferioka (Celta de Vigo Baloncesto) and Atonye Nyingifa (Ensino Lugo Club de Baloncesto) Coach Otis Hughley also handed an invitation to Sarah Ogoke, Sarah Imovbioh (Basketball Club Namur- Capital, Belgium), 20-year-old guard, Elizabeth Balogun with Louisville Cardinals as well as Kosovo Superleague side, KB Bashkimi new signing and four-time FIBA Afrobasket winner, Aisha Balarabe.

