2020 Paralympic Games: Dare urges Team Nigeria to excel in Tokyo

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has urged Team Nigeria to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo to excel and make the country proud while expressing confidence on the team’s ability to shine as the Games got underway yesterday.

 

“Based on condition precedent and the resilience of our special athletes especially when on international assignments, I have no doubt in my mind that these athletes will again make Nigeria proud,” he said. “Their ability to excel and win medals is in no doubt.

 

They have been consistent. They have trained long and hard.” The Minister further said that having worked closely with the coaches and technical team of the athletes, he is sure they will give Nigeria their best in the next two weeks while praying and wishing them the best outcomes at their events in Tokyo.

 

Meanwhile, Nigeria athletes were the cynosure of all eyes at Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

 

The team filed out in style in their green and white uniform providing a beautiful setting for the ceremony that had only a handful of people in attendance owing to COVID- 19 restrictions.

