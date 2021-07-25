2020 pilgrimage: Lalong, Pam urge pilgrims to pray for Nigeria

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong and the Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam have urged the 2020 pilgrims to Jordan to take advantage of the exercise to pray for peace in Nigeria and to develop themselves spiritually.

Lalong disclosed this on Saturday during the of flagoff of airlift of the 2020 Christian Pilgrims to the Kingdom of Jordan, held at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, Jos, Plateau State.

“Dear intending pilgrims, you are embarking on this spiritual exercise at a time when our nation is in dire need for prayers and rejuvenation because of the myriad of security and economic challenges we face.

“It is very important that you present our nation before God and solemnly reflect on your role as believers in building a better Nigeria. Indeed, when we turn to God with a sincere heart, our land will be healed. Please pray earnestly for Plateau and Nigeria while you are there.”

Lalong noted that Nigeria will not accept any case of absconding and urged the pilgrims to conduct themselves in a manner that would project the image of the country positively.

"While you are on this pilgrimage, you should be mindful that your conduct will either open more doors for others to also visit the Holy Land or close it. In this era of COVID-19, you must adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined by the NCPC and the host country.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent and every caution must be taken to safeguard lives. “We have also put in place stringent measures to check unwholesome conduct such as abscondment by some pilgrims who use the exercise as a cover for irregular migration. Let me warn that any pilgrim that is caught trying to abscond will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

We shall not take it lightly with those who attempt to bring the name of our State and country to disrepute.” The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam noted that security measures has been put in place to curb issues of abscondment.

“The Commission has put every security measure on ground to check would be defaulters. During the screening, we were careful to dig information regarding every intending pilgrim and to the best of our ability, we shall have zero abscondment as we embark on this Jordan Experience God permitting.”

He explained that 2,500 Christian Pilgrims would perform the 2020 pilgrimage to Jordan nationwide and noted that the airlift commenced immediately.

“We assure all pilgrims who have been shortlisted for this journey of adequate protection, feeding, and accommodation.

The airlift which is expected to start immediately after the ceremony will be in batches. We anticipate more barges to be added as we embark on this Holy exercise.”

Rev. Pam said all pilgrims embarking on the exercise have been vaccinated in line with the Federal Government directives on COVID- 19 and said due diligence was being followed both here in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Jordan

