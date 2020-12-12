News

2020 pilgrimage: NCPC moves to tackle corruption, abscondment

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, yesterday said the commission has put in place stringent measures to reduce corruption and abscondment during this year’s pilgrimage. He said the commission was working tirelessly to redeem the bad image of Nigeria at the international community. Pam, who is the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Nigeria, stated this in Jos, Plateau State, at this year’s general staff retreat in preparation for the 2020 Christian pilgrimage with a theme: “The total transformation”. He said the retreat would discuss extensively the sixpoint agenda of the commission, which has among other issues the fight against corruption and how to redeem the image of Nigeria at the international level. He said: “The 2020 pilgrimage will start this year and end in June, 202. We want to make sure that we have the best screening so that we will be able to fish out those that are planning to abscond.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Eating nuts can improve sperm quality – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists from the United States (U.S.) and Spain have said that the consumption of tree nuts, including almond, hazelnuts and walnuts, can cause changes in the quality of sperm. Lead author of the study, Albert Salas-Huetos said: “This work demonstrates that there are some sensitive regions of the sperm epigenome that respond to diet, and […]
News

Sylva: Proposed PIB’ll create sustainability in oil, gas sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday said that the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would create a wide variety of features that would drive sustainability of the oil and gas sector. Sylva stated this at a virtual Nigeria Energy Transformation Summit (NEITS), organised by Society of Petroleum Engineers.   The theme […]
News

Catholic Bishops: Nothing to celebrate

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…say Nigeria at verge of total collapse Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has said it was “unimaginable and inconceivable to celebrate” Nigeria’s 60 years of independence, due to the various crises and worrisome state of the nation. Outlining the issues gradually drowning the country, the Bishops, in an Independence message signed by the President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: