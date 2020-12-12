2020 pilgrimage: NCPC moves to tackle corruption, abscondment

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, yesterday said the commission has put in place stringent measures to reduce corruption and abscondment during this year’s pilgrimage. He said the commission was working tirelessly to redeem the bad image of Nigeria at the international community. Pam, who is the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Nigeria, stated this in Jos, Plateau State, at this year’s general staff retreat in preparation for the 2020 Christian pilgrimage with a theme: “The total transformation”. He said the retreat would discuss extensively the sixpoint agenda of the commission, which has among other issues the fight against corruption and how to redeem the image of Nigeria at the international level. He said: “The 2020 pilgrimage will start this year and end in June, 202. We want to make sure that we have the best screening so that we will be able to fish out those that are planning to abscond.

