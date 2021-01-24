2020: PTML Customs makes first seizure in 6 years, generates N189bn revenue

The Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of Nigeria Customs Service made its first seizure in six years even as it generated total revenue of N189 billion to the Federal Government in the review year.

Customs Area Controller of the command, Festus Okun told journalist that the revenue collected represents about 70 per cent of the revenue target of N238 billion set for the command by the service in the out-gone year, an increase of N30.11 billion when compared with the total revenue generated in the previous year (2019) which stood at N159 billion (an increase of 19 per cent).

According to the CAC, in the review year, the command handled export goods with a total tonnage of 151,938 metric tons, with a total Free on Board (FOB) value of N117 billion.

Giving an update on the anti-smuggling operations of the command, Comptroller Okun disclosed that the command made its first seizure in about six years in 2020, saying the seizure comprised of six by 20ft (6×20”) containers of Idole lightening soap and lotion with a duty paid value of N287 million.

He said the seizure was effected because the importation was done in contravention of extant laws. While soap is listed under Schedule III of the Common External Tariff (CET), Import Prohibition (Trade), the lotion was falsely declared as bean seeds.

According to him, the command was able to put in place various measures to enhance facilitation of legitimate trade.

Some of these measures were in the area of capacity building for officers, strengthening of the dispute resolution Committee and building a strong team for quality service delivery, thus engendering ease of doing business. He noted that the command has a functional help-desk while they keep their doors open to customers.

Okun futher said that despite the challenges faced in the year 2020, it was a successful year for the command, having been able to improve on its performances in the year 2019.

He said: “Having conducted our ‘SWOT Analysis,’ we have mapped out strategies to build on the successes recorded in the year 2020. We will build and improve on our areas of strength, work on weaknesses identified, take our opportunities right from the low hanging to the challenging ones and put measures in place to deal with the threats.

By so doing, we forecast a better performance in the 2021.” He further express the command’s appreciation to the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) and his entire management team “for the support we have enjoyed, their inspiring leadership, giving us direction and guiding us aright.”

