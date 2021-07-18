2020 Summer Olympics comes live on DStv, GOtv

DStv and GOtv viewers can look forward to the world’s biggest and most diverse celebration of sport, the Summer Olympic Games, which will run from Friday, 23 July to Sunday, 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

DStv will feature eight dedicated channels for the Games with Super- Sport Football Plus (DStv channel 202) becoming Olympic Channel 1, while SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203), La Liga (DStv channel 204),

Football (DStv channel 205), Variety 1 (DStv channel 206), Variety 2 (DStv channel 207), Variety 3 (DStv channel 208) and Variety 4 (DStv channel 209) become Olympic Channels 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 respectively.

GOtv will feature four dedicated channels for the Games, with SuperSport GOtv Football (GOtv channel 31) becoming Olympic Channel 1, while GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32), GOtv Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) and GOtv Select 2 (GOtv channel 34) become Olympic Channels 2, 3 and 4 respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...