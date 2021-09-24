2020 Zik Prize: Sanwo-Olu, Anyim, Jamoh, Kyari, others emerge winners

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Governor Abdullahi Sule, have won the 2020 Zik Prize in Good Governance. The Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) said the good works the governors are doing in the states merited the award. Other winners of 2020 Zik Prize award include Director General, Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who received the Public Service award.

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Senate President and Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health received the Political Leadership award; Dr Akinwonmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), also received Public Service award. Others are Mr U.K. Eke, Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc, and Mr Uche Orji, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) recognised for Professional Leadership award. Speaking at a press conference to unveil the winners of the prestigious award, the Chairman,Selection Committee of PPRAC, Prof Pat Utomi, said Governor Sanwo-Olu had quietly brought back Lagos State as the Centre of Excellence.

He said: “The multisectoral achievements of his administration has revealed a very strong commitment on his part to transform Lagos into a Mega City using the THEMES developmental agenda. “His management of COVID-19 with Lagos as the epicentre has further endeared him to Nigerians. It is very clear that the nation would yet hear more from this astute administrator and indisputable achiever going forward.” On Governor Sule, Utomi said the Nasarawa State Governor has brought his entrepreneurial skills to bear on governance. He said: “Little wonder that in record time, he has come out as one of the most accomplished governors in the federation today. “He has brought his wealth of experience to bear in addressing the issues of governance. His giant strides and provision of a Human face to governance are indeed quite visible to all.

“In spite of the difficult terrain of the state at the moment, it is indeed a marvel that so much is yet being done in notably, infrastructural development and healthcare.” Also commending Jamoh’s recognition, Utomi said the capacity of the director-general to have extensively managed the restructuring, reformation and repositioning of NIMASA earned him the prestigious award.

He stated that the Deep Blue Project and the Blue Economy initiatives Dr Jamoh “continues to champion brought massive gains to the agency and the nation’s economic diversification goals.” The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) in its second quarter 2021 report had disclosed that piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which had in recent times become the global epicentre for sea piracy, fell to the lowest since Q2’19 after Dr Jamoh started enforcing the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also known as the Deep Blue Project.

