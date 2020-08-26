2021-2023 MTEF/ FSP: Matters arising on Senate hearing

CHUKWU DAVID examines the public hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committee of Finance and Budget and National Planning and reports the various issues that cropped during the sessions

The Senate, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, commenced a five-day stakeholders interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), organized by its joint Committee of Finance and Budget and National Planning.

On that first day, three agencies appeared and made presentations on the 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP documents namely: the Nigerian Immigration Service, (NIS), Galaxy Back Bone and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Threat of zero budgets to defaulting agencies:

The first issue that came at the beginning of this interactive session was a threat of zero budgetary allocation to agencies of government that failed to appear before the joint Committee.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, issued the threat at the opening session. He warned that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) that failed to appear and defend its inputs in the 2021-2023 MTEF/ FSP would be punished with zero budgetary allocations for 2021-2023 budget years.

He stressed that the 50 revenue generating agencies of the federal government must appear before the Committee to defend its inputs in the 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP documents, which he said were compiled by the affected establishments.

His words: “This document was put together by the Executive and we need all the heads of agencies to come and defend what is before us. So any agency that fails to appear with its Chief Executive should as well know that from 2021 to 2023, there will be no budget”.

Adeola also noted that in addition to zero allocations to agencies that would fail to honour the invitation, such establishments would be made to face other severe sanctions from the Senate, pointing out that the Committee had the backing of the apex legislative Chamber to conduct the public hearing.

The lawmaker said the public hearing on the 2021-2023 MTEF and FSP was unique because of the challenge of sources of revenue generation for the country, occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 and its devastating effects on the economy.

Adeola stated that the public hearing on the MTEF and FSP documents would focus on the oil benchmark, exchange rate proposed, and the revenue targets given to the revenue generating agencies of the federal government.

He further noted that the public hearing would also discuss other sources of revenue for the country like the Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG) and how other agencies of government should contribute towards increasing revenue profile of the government.

Senate to probe contract with CONTEC:

Also, on the first day of the public hearing, the Senate joint Committee resolved to investigate the contract between the Ministry of Interior and the Continental Transfert Technique Limited (CONTEC), for combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC). The Committee took the decision following testimonies at the public hearing, that the contract with the foreign firm had been robbing the country billions of Naira on a yearly basis since 2007.

Members of Committee were angered by submissions made by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, to the effect that CONTEC through the lopsided contract agreement, usurped N15 billion out of N20 billion realised in 2018 and N23 billion out of N40 billion realised in 2019. Babandede however, informed the Committee that the Nigeria Immigration Service was already into the discussion with the Ministry of Justice for necessary advice on the legal implications of the upward review of the resident permit fee from $1, 000 to $2, 000.

He also pointed out that the Ministry of Justice had begun to look at the modalities to pull out of the contract agreement, which conditions were not favourable to the country with respect to revenue generation. NNPC, FIRS, Customs target N43.5 trn in 3 years On the second day of the stakeholders’ interactive session on the 2021-2023 MTEF/ FSP, other revenue-generating agencies appeared before the joint Committee and made submissions. Some of them, which are the leading agencies in terms of revenue generation, presented their projected revenues for the threeyear period of 2021-2023.

For instance, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), disclosed that they had projected to generate N43.5 trillion as revenue, to the nation’s coffers within the period. In their separate submissions, the agencies said that the realization of the projected revenues would however, be dependent on other intervening variables such as the crude price, among others.

A breakdown of the N43.5 trillion projected revenue, shows that FIRS has targeted to generate N19.1 trillion, NNPC, N19.5 trillion and NCS, N4.927 trillion each within the period 2021-2023. In his presentation, the Chairman of FIRS, Mohammed Nami, said that the revenue projection of his agency was based on projected oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day for 2021, 2.05 million barrels per day for 2022 and 2.38 million barrels per day for 2023.

He said: “The first assumption is that crude oil production will average 1.86 million barrels per day for 2021, 2.05 million barrels per day for 2022 and 2.38 million barrels per day for 2023. Crude oil price is projected to average $40 per barrel for three years.

The exchange rate is projected at $360 to one United States dollar. “The revenue projection for 2021 is N4.8 trillion, 2022 is N6.9 trillion and 2023 is N7.4 trillion”. Also, speaking on the revenue projections of the Customs, the Comptroller- General of the agency, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said: “In 2021, all things being equal, we should be able to generate a total of N1.465 trillion.

In 2022, we expect that we should be able to generate N1.704 trillion. Then in 2023, hopefully, we will be able to generate N1.758 trillion”.

Like this: Like Loading...