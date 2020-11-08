2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers remove 10km race, cut down runners to 10,000

The organisers of the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have announced two major changes to the 2021 edition of the Silver Label race.

The CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Company, the patent owner of the race, Bukola Olopade, during the week revealed that due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic, there will not be the 10km race as they will be concentrating on the full 42km race.

Apart from the absence of the 10km, the organisers also pegged the number of athletes that will be taking part in the race to 10,000, so as to maintain enough social distancing. Olopade explained further that the drastic reduction in the number of runners was in adherence to safety protocols put in place by the World Athletics, Presidential Task Force, Sports Ministry and other relevant bodies to checkmate the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“We’ve stepped back to take a breather and ensure that all strategies are put in place to have a race that would fit the protocols put together by the World Athletics, PTF, Ministry of Youth and Sports so that at the end of the day, we do not put brands and even the state in trouble,” the former Ogun State Sports Commissioner said. “I can say now we have mapped out our strategies and ready to deliver a safe race.

“The porter for the registration is open now and we are going to close it immediately we receive the first 10,000 registration. “We are not having the 10km race this time, it’s better to be alive because health is wealth.

“We are only focusing on our flagship race which is the 42km that already has a Silver Label from the World Athletics, with what we are putting in place for 2021, we hope we can be upgraded into the Gold Label.”

Already, activities for the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has officially commenced with the flagging off of registration procedures on Thursday by top officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The Executive Chairman of the Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku alongside the Director-General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar were honoured with the first two entry forms for the 2021 race.

