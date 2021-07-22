2021 AFCON: Eagles know group foes Aug. 15

Super Eagles will know their group opponents at the 2021 African Cup of Nations finals when CAF hold the draw on August 15, Africa soccer governing body has announced. The draw date was initially fixed for 25th of June in Yaounde but was postponed due to some logistical reasons. The football body on Wednesday through its General secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, announced August 15, as the new date for the draw. Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be among the 24 countries that will be placed in six groups of four teams for the tournament. Defending champions, the Dessert Warriors of Algeria, will be in pot one alongside last final runners up, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia and will not be drawn in the same group at the finals because they were FIFA top ranked teams. The Super Eagles may likely face old foes Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Egypt and other lesser teams at the group stage of the competition.

