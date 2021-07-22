2021 AFCON: Eagles know group foes Aug. 15

Super Eagles will know their group opponents at the 2021 African Cup of Nations finals when CAF hold the draw on August 15, Africa soccer governing body has announced. The draw date was initially fixed for 25th of June in Yaounde but was postponed due to some logistical reasons. The football body on Wednesday through its General secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, announced August 15, as the new date for the draw. Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be among the 24 countries that will be placed in six groups of four teams for the tournament. Defending champions, the Dessert Warriors of Algeria, will be in pot one alongside last final runners up, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia and will not be drawn in the same group at the finals because they were FIFA top ranked teams. The Super Eagles may likely face old foes Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Egypt and other lesser teams at the group stage of the competition.
Related Articles
Table Tennis: Teenage star, Taiwo Mati, gets ITTF scholarshi
Nigeria’s national U-21 table tennis player, Taiwo Mati, has been listed among the beneficiaries of the 2021 With The Future In Mind (WFIM) scholarship by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). 21-year old Mati was named among the 13 players under the Prominent Youth Players category by the world table tennis ruling body. The African […]
Oba Elegushi to celebrate birthday with football, golf tournaments
One of the prominent monarchs in Lagos, Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate kingdom is celebrating his birthday and eleventh year anniversary of his coronation with two sporting events. In a statement signed from the palace by the monarch’s special assistant on public affairs, Temitope Oyefeso, stated that a novelty football match, tagged ‘Elegushi Peace […]
Fury ordered to fight Wilder again, placing proposed Joshua bout in doubt
Tyson Fury has been ordered to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, casting doubt over a proposed August super bout with Anthony Joshua. Fury, 32, won the WBC world heavyweight title from Wilder in a rematch in February 2020 after an initial draw. The pair were due to fight again but delays caused […]
