Back Page Columnist

2021 AFCON final: Who wears the crown, Salah or Mane?

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

They are friends; they are teammates but Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Muhammed Salah will certainly suspend conviviality when they lead out their respective countries in the final of the 2021 African Cup of Nations on Sunday. Very many top sides have fallen by the way but Africa couldn’t have asked for a better final where the two best players on the continent clash on the biggest stage. Mane is the current African Player of the Year; he actually succeeded his Liverpool teammate Salah and the outcome of this clash will largely determine where the next crown will swing.

Salah was arguably the best performer in the world before the start of the competition; he had managed 23 goals in just 26 matches across all competitions for Liverpool and was expected to dominate AFCON. Although he hasn’t quite pulled the trees the way many expected he is the reason Egypt reached the final of this competition. The Pharaohs were not one of the hot favourites for the crown despite Salah’s presence; the Liverpool superstar is not well surrounded with talent that could sweep opponents away and the squad hadn’t significantly improved from the one that crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinal three years ago even as hosts.

Their performance in their opening match when they lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria lent credence to that assertion but they rose from that disappointment to fight their way to the final of the tournament, dispatching top teams including Ivory Coast, Morocco and Cameroon in the knockout stage playing more than 120 minutes of football in each of their last three encounters.

Salah has managed just two goals in this tournament so far but his performance against Morocco when he scored a goal and assisted the winner had the trappings of a superstar. Like Salah, Mane grew into the competition; although he marked his opening match with a goal he didn’t add to that tally until the second round when he opened the account in the 2-0 win against Cape Verde. The semifinal clash with Burkina Faso represented their toughest match so far in the competition and Mane stepped to the plate with a goal and one assist to guide his side to a 3-1 win to set up this final.

Salah and Mane made their AFCON debut the same year in 2007 and have not only become the highest scorers for their countries in the competition since then but have scored more goals than any of their teammates during the period. They carry the burden of their squads firmly on their shoulders and the duo will be expected to make all the difference this time. It is hard to separate the two players in terms of quality but on current form, Salah seems to edge it. His statistics before they headed for this tournament completely eclipsed that of his clubmate.

Salah has 16 goals and a total of 40 shots on goals in the league this term so far while Mane logged in 8 goals and a total of 24 shots on goals. The Egyptian has had a total of 8 assists, 50 key passes created a total of 18 chances but the Senegalese has a total of two assists, 31 key passes, but has created just two chances.

Mane is luckier to have been surrounded by quality players including Chelsea’s goalie, Edouard Mendy, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr of Watford, Boulaye Dia of Valencia and others who are still nursing the injury of losing the final of the competition to Algeria three years ago. Who will have the last laugh, Salah or Mane? We will find out at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Sunday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

When Ndigbo’s political foe comes visiting

Posted on Author Ike Abonyi

“Hating people because of their colour is wrong. And it doesn’t matter which colour does the hating. It’s just plain wrong.” – Muhammad Ali “I cannot thank you enough, Mr Governor, but I will be careful with your future invitations.” Curious as it may sound, the above concluding remark of MrPresident’s Imo speech on September […]
Back Page Columnist

Sex palaver: A raging storm in clergy’s homes

Posted on Author MICHAEL WEST

In my days as a music critic and a columnist in foremost Nigerian newspapers many years ago, I avoided reviewing gospel and Islamic songs because of their spiritual contents. I believed that the songs were meant to propagate the gospel, teach doctrinal precepts and promote moral rectitude against deepening decadence, corruption and slopping societal values. […]
Back Page Columnist

Ondo State and the tango of Akeredolus (II)

Posted on Author Bola-Bolawole

On February 15, 2021, one selfstyled Olupelumi Fagboyegun posted a sensational video on social media that quickly went viral like wild fire in the harmattan. In it, Olupelumi not only described himself as a “son” of the late business mogul, Canon Johnson Olajide Fagboyegun, he also railed against the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica