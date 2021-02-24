2021 AFCON ticket in our hands, says Rohr

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said his side will not bungle their chances of claiming the ticket to the 2021 African Cup of Nations despite recent hiccups in the qualifying series.

The team raced to an early lead in Group L of the qualifiers following two wins over Benin Republic and Lesotho. However, they suffered a major setback after they played two draws with Lone Stars of Sierra Leone in the Match Day 3 and 4.

The team would have sealed their qualification had they beaten the Leone Stars in the two encounters but the coach insisted they still had their fate in their hands,

assuring that they would beat their next opponents Benin Republic to brighten their chances of making the cut for the tournament scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon next year.

Nigeria will take on Squirrels of Benin Republic on 27th of March in Port Novo.

“We should get the points we needed to qualify; I believe we can do it and is in our hand.

“We can hope to go to AFCON after the start of the World Cup qualifier because we started qualifier in June, then there will be a year of 2022, if we qualify for the World cup, there will be AFCON and World Cup , then you can imagine how long and how many games we have to play.

“It’s fantastic because sometimes we don’t have so many games like now, no game since November until now and you have to be very and we should do better than what we did in the past.

“We achieved Bronze medal in the past and everybody was happy and now we have to go forward and do better,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Rohr has said he hopes Victor Osimhen will regain full fitness in time for next month’s AFCON qualifiers after the striker suffered his latest injury setback at Napoli.

Osimhen blacked out Sunday after he suffered a head injury against Atalanta and he is expected to undergo more tests today

