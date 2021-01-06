News

2021 AFR Day: Sanwo-Olu donates N5m, says sacrifice of ex-servicemen won’t be forgotten

All sacrifices made by members of the Nigerian armed forces in keeping the nation united will continue to be recognised and honoured by the Government of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has pledged.

The governor said the state would always identify with the heroism and gallantry of servicemen who gave their all to the service of the country, promising the state government won’t relent in supporting family members of ex-service personnel who died fighting for Nigeria unity. Sanwo-Olu spoke at the launch of the emblem for 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFR) and Appeal Fund held yesterday at the State House, Marina.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state’s chapter of Nigerian Legion. However, the governor promised to strengthen its engagement with the Legion and improve their operational efficiency by donating more patrol vehicles and provide logistical support to the group of ex-servicemen. He said the state would augment budgetary allocation to the Legion. In demonstration of his generosity to the Legion, Sanwo-Olu launched the emblem and Appeal Fund with N5million while promising more donations.

