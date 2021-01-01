News

2021: APC must rebuild to strengthen democracy–Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

…says party’ll release congresses, convention time-table

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party would be rebuilt to strengthen the democracy in the country. The Committee, which gave this as its road map for 2021, also said it would soon release time-table for the congresses and convention that would be held on or before June.

In a statement signed by Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Committee, Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said that the congresses and the convention processes would be transparent.

The Committee said the APC would be restructured in 2021 for a greater height The statement reads: “Our party, its leadership and membership, join all Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year – 2021. We are grateful to God Almighty for sparing our lives and blessing us to see this New Year. “Surviving year 2020 was very difficult for humanity in every part of the world because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Nations and governments had to shut down. A new normal, with all its adverse consequences on human life became the world reality. The struggle to save human life from the Covid-19 virus became the order of the day. Unfortunately, many lives were lost, and millions of people suffered as a result of being infected by the virus. Luckily, vaccine has been successfully developed in the end of 2020. “With the vaccine, all nations of the world can begin to plan for return to normal life.

We are confident that our government, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, will take all the necessary measures to return Nigeria back to pre-Covid-19 normal conditions.

As a party, we are proud that our elected representatives in government are able to put Nigeria among countries of the world that successfull control the spread of the virus. While commending the effort of our elected representatives, as a nation, we must not rest on our oars. Everything must be done to improve the capacity of our health institutions to deliver world-class health services to Nigerians.

“We also must recognise that, largely on account of difficult economic circumstances occasioned by decline in economic activities, our national security challenges got escalated. Our government is taking all the measures necessary to resolve the challenges. As a party, we are very conscious of the enormity the problem and we are convinced that Nigerians, across all divide, must unite and work together to bring about lasting solutions. Although, very slow in getting Nigerian leaders at all levels, irrespective of our differences to appreciate and accept to work together, we are surely gradually getting there.

“If anything, recent events have demonstrated the efficacy of how successful we can be in overcoming our security challenges. We are very assured that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will come out of all our current challenges stronger and united.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group lauds Benin monarch for intervening in Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s feud

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The leadership and members of the Edo Equity Forum (EEF) yesterday commended the Benin monarch, HRM Oba Ewuare II for his fatherly role in intervening in the feud between the state Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over the state of violent […]
News Top Stories

Senate: DisCos, GenCos lack capacity to deliver electricity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…moves to review power sector pact The Senate, yesterday, noted that the electricity distribution and generation companies lacked the requisite technical and financial capacities to successfully manage the power sector to the benefit of Nigerians. Overwhelmed by the apparent intractable problem in the power sector, the apex legislative chamber also suggested that the only option […]
News

PACAC: War against indiscipline’ll curb graft, strengthen national unity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) yesterday made a strong case for the re-introduction of a modified concept of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in the country as part of measures to fight corruption, strengthen national unity and ethical and cultural values in society. It will be recalled that the military regime of then […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica