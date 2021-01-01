2021: APC must rebuild to strengthen democracy–Buni

…says party’ll release congresses, convention time-table

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party would be rebuilt to strengthen the democracy in the country. The Committee, which gave this as its road map for 2021, also said it would soon release time-table for the congresses and convention that would be held on or before June.

In a statement signed by Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Committee, Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said that the congresses and the convention processes would be transparent.

The Committee said the APC would be restructured in 2021 for a greater height The statement reads: “Our party, its leadership and membership, join all Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year – 2021. We are grateful to God Almighty for sparing our lives and blessing us to see this New Year. “Surviving year 2020 was very difficult for humanity in every part of the world because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Nations and governments had to shut down. A new normal, with all its adverse consequences on human life became the world reality. The struggle to save human life from the Covid-19 virus became the order of the day. Unfortunately, many lives were lost, and millions of people suffered as a result of being infected by the virus. Luckily, vaccine has been successfully developed in the end of 2020. “With the vaccine, all nations of the world can begin to plan for return to normal life.

We are confident that our government, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, will take all the necessary measures to return Nigeria back to pre-Covid-19 normal conditions.

As a party, we are proud that our elected representatives in government are able to put Nigeria among countries of the world that successfull control the spread of the virus. While commending the effort of our elected representatives, as a nation, we must not rest on our oars. Everything must be done to improve the capacity of our health institutions to deliver world-class health services to Nigerians.

“We also must recognise that, largely on account of difficult economic circumstances occasioned by decline in economic activities, our national security challenges got escalated. Our government is taking all the measures necessary to resolve the challenges. As a party, we are very conscious of the enormity the problem and we are convinced that Nigerians, across all divide, must unite and work together to bring about lasting solutions. Although, very slow in getting Nigerian leaders at all levels, irrespective of our differences to appreciate and accept to work together, we are surely gradually getting there.

“If anything, recent events have demonstrated the efficacy of how successful we can be in overcoming our security challenges. We are very assured that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria will come out of all our current challenges stronger and united.

