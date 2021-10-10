2021 Arise Walk: Iluyomade leads prominent, celebrities, others in road walk

Encomiums must be showered on Dr Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women, an age-long purely humanitarian foundation for daring all odds to once again come up with Arise Walk, a global initiative specially dedicated for everyone, not only Nigerians, but everyone across the globe to keep up with our health in general.

Billed for Saturday October 16, would be held in Cluster across different parts of the world simultaneously.

This year’s Arise Walk is themed ‘I choose life” and it will hold with all adherence to guidelines of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

This distinctive initiative solely conceived by the delectable but spiritually-filled lawyer of over three decades, Dr Iluyomade, has always been experienced by thousands of individuals including prominent Nigerians & internationals in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord regardless of faith or religion.

With over 12 years of putting the event together, the anticipation for this year’s edition, has been very tremendous.

Like this: Like Loading...