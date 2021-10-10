Sports

2021 Arise Walk: Iluyomade leads prominent, celebrities, others in road walk

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Encomiums must be showered on Dr Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women, an age-long purely humanitarian foundation for daring all odds to once again come up with Arise Walk, a global initiative specially dedicated for everyone, not only Nigerians, but everyone across the globe to keep up with our health in general.

 

Billed for Saturday October 16, would be held in Cluster across different parts of the world simultaneously.

 

This year’s Arise Walk is themed ‘I choose life” and it will hold with all adherence to guidelines of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

 

This distinctive initiative solely conceived by the delectable but spiritually-filled lawyer of over three decades, Dr Iluyomade, has always been experienced by thousands of individuals including prominent Nigerians & internationals in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord regardless of faith or religion.

With over 12 years of putting the event together, the anticipation for this year’s edition, has been very tremendous.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Red-hot Kwara Utd dare Rangers in Enugu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kwara United are the most inform team of the Nigeria Professional Football League as they have only lost one game after 10 matches of the season. The signing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has improved the lot of a team which battled relegation last season and they will be going to Enugu to […]
Sports

FCTFA Chair celebrates first anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ederal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) Chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar has said he was committed to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office.     Elected June 20, 2019, Mouktar has brought his magic wand to bear with some […]
Sports

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup:: School of Commerce, Comprehensive High School clash in opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Defending Champions of the Delta State Principals Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank, the School of Commerce Warri, will on Thursday file out against Comprehensive High School, Ogwuachuku in the opening match of the 2021 edition of the competition.   The Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup, which enters its fifth edition, is a grassroots football competition organized […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica