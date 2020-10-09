2021 Budget: APC urges ASUU to join IPPIS

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2021 National Budget presentation, urging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). The party also appealed to the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the Budget. The Budget, tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience”, was presented to a Joint Session of the 9th National Assembly yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the Budget, the APC, in a statement from its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: “We are confident that the 9th National Assembly will continue and consolidate its patriotic disposition by speedily considering and passing the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law to enable implementation by 1st January 2021, as canvassed by the President.

“The President Buhari administration is not oblivious of the perseverance and continued support Nigerians have displayed in these difficult times brought by the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the crash in oil prices which affected national revenue and individual livelihoods.

