2021 budget: Delta targets business growth, residents’ welfare, capital projects

Delta State Government has reiterated commitment in the 2021 budget proposal for the fiscal year to prioritise the state’s economy through vigorous business  growth, human welfare and capital projects to mitigate the negative effects of COVID- 19 pandemic.

 

This is as the government said that the state had charted a new course to boost employment through the completion of Agro-Industrial Parks across the state.

 

The state Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbee, who disclosed this yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, during the first day of the 2021 Budget Defense in Asaba, said that the Budget Policy would be based on social welfare and investment to boost businesses.

 

He, however, recalled that the state government had  specbegun to ease the effects of the coronavirus pandemic through tax relief, maintaining that the state would take pains and stress out of businesses in the budget performance.

 

Gbee said: “The 2021 budget is expectedly going to address welfare issues and how to bring back businesses that were greatly affected by the COVID-19.

 

We intend to complete the partnership of the concession of the Asaba International Airport. We will also focus on several capital projects especially on the Asaba/ Ughelli Road projects.”

 

He noted that the completion of the Kwale Industrial Parks would bring about job opportunities, explaining further that if the project is completed as planned, employment would increase and boost the industrialisation of the state.

 

According to him, the state government will not lose track of the need to complete several capital projects in the state, while the proposed budget will be presented to the state House of Assembly by October 21, 2020.

 

Prior to the technical session, the Commissioner for Works, James Aguoye and his counterpart from the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Basil Ganagana expressed confidence for providing a workable 2021 budget for the state

