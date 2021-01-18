News

2021 budget: Ekiti to empower Amotekun with N1.4bn

Ekiti State government has disclosed that it would spend N1.4 billion on the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’ in 2021 fiscal year. The government added that the decision was taken in an attempt to boost investment, achieve safety and adequate protection for the residents.

 

Besides, the government said it would commit N8 billion to social services, covering education, health , gender empowerment, social security and other pivotal subsectors critical to the growth of the state’s economy. Commissioner for Budget, Mr. Femi Ajayi, said this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday during breakdown of the 2021 appropriation law with a budgetary provision of N109.666 billion.

 

 

Governor Kayode Fayemi had on 23rd December, 2020 assented to the budgetary provision christened “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration” comprising N58.4billion recurrent and N51.6billion  capital expenditures.

 

Ajayi said: “Following the incessant security challenges which include kidnapping, herders/ farmers clashes, robberies in the country, to ensure the security of lives and properties, Governor Kayode Fayemi inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund coined “Amotekun in collaboration with other South-Western States on 19th October, 2020.

 

“A sum of N1.444billion has been earmarked as capital allocation for Amotekun Corps. For procurement of Drones for surveillance, a sum of N550million has been earmarked while a total of N320 million will be spent on safety city project and the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund will gulp a sum of N55 million.

 

“Because of our preference for human capital development and equality of all genders, the state has proposed to hold a Gender Summit and a sum of N35 million had been budgeted to realise this while a sum of N20 million will be spent on construction of family court to attend to family issues timeously.”

