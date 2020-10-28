News

2021 Budget: FG to unveil project tracking app

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Federal Government said it has planned to unveil a project tracking app with a view to allowing citizens and other stakeholders independently monitor and report progress of projects implementation as captured in the budget.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clems Agba, disclosed this yesterday at a session with the House of Representatives Committee on Civil Society Organisations and Donor Agencies. Giving details of the app, the minister explained that; “The Web App, which we are going to deploy soon will make Nigerians do the monitoring themselves.

“The exact location of any project can be determined, so if for instance any MDA claim to have constructed a road, and the road is not in existence, Nigerians will tell us”. According to him, on order to guard against frivolous use, the app would come with full georeferencing capabilities, so that if a report is sent, it could be immediately detected if the said project is not in existence.

“When we are done with the Web App, there will be greater transparency”. He also informed the committee that his ministry do not receive donor funds, or apply same in the execution of projects or programmes, as respective donor groups and NGOs with specific areas of interests, fund their programmes.

Speaking further on why some NGOs without clear-cut interests, or unregistered continued to operate, Agba said: “For the donor agencies who come to register, we seek to know their sources of funds, because as a country, we do not want to receive funds from terrorism, so the ministry usually approach the EFCC or the National Security Adviser (NSA) for advice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NSITF: Buhari didn’t approve dismissal of Somefun, 11 others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Crisis seems to be brewing in the labour and employment sector, as the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has dismissed reports that the dismissal of its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Adebayo Somefun, and 11 other staff had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in […]
News Top Stories

APC, PDP in war of words over bloody palace attack

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

    Nigeria’s leading political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) – yesterday traded words over the bloody clash between their supporters in Benin, the Edo State capital, at the weekend. The clash erupted outside the palace of Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom, where Governor Godwin Obaseki had […]
News

Mailafia released from DSS, warns against further invitation

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, was yesterday evening released after undergoing over three hours of interrogation at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Jos.   Mailafia had arrived the Jos DSS office at exactly 11.09a.m. accompanied by his lawyer, Yakubu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: