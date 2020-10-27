News

2021 Budget: FG to unveil project tracking app

Philip Nyam 

The Federal Government plans to unveil a project tracking app, with a view to allowing citizens and other stakeholders independently monitor and report progress of projects implementation as captured in the budget.
The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clems Agba, disclosed this Tuesday at a session with the House of Representatives Committee on Civil Society Organisations and Donor Agencies.
Giving details of  the app, the minister explained that “the Web App, which we are going to deploy soon will make Nigerians do the monitoring themselves. 
“The exact location of any project can be determined, so if for instance any MDA claim to have constructed a road, and the road is not in existence, Nigerians will tell us.”
According to him, on order to guard against frivolous the app would come with full geo-referencing capabilities, so that if a report is sent, it could be immediately detected if the said project is not in existence. “When we are done with the Web App, there will be greater transparency”.
He also informed the committee that his ministry do not receive donor funds, or apply same in the execution of projects or programmes, as respective donor groups and NGOs with specific areas of interests fund their programmes.
Speaking further on why some NGOs without clear-cut interest, or unregistered continue to operate, Agba said: “For the donor agencies who come to register, we seek to know their sources of funds, because as a country, we do not want to receive funds from terrorism, so the ministry usually approach the EFCC or the National Security Adviser (NSA) for advice.”

