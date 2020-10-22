2021 budget: How partisanship shaped debate in Senate

CHUKWU DAVID reports reports that last week’s debate on the general principles of the 2021 Appropriation Bill in the Senate was characterized by partisanship between members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Senate commenced debate on the general principles of the 2021 Appropriation Bill last week Tuesday. It also continued with the exercise on Wednesday, and concluded the debate on Thursday. At the end of the debate, the bill passed second reading.

However, it was observed that the senators took partisan positions in their contributions to the debate, resulting in obvious bickering between members of the ruling party and their opposition counterparts. President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8, laid the 2021 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly, just as he laid the 2020 money bill to the apex legislative Assembly on October 8, 2019. During the debate, most members of the PDP picked holes with the budget, describing the proposals as a mere annual ritual that is unrealistic and unimplementable.

On the other hand, members of the APC made desperate efforts to convince Nigerians that the budget was intended and designed for their good, and commended President Buhari for the various proposals and projections he made in the budget.

The Senate leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, had after moving a motion for the Senate to commence debate on the general principles of the money bill, introduced and led the debate on the content of the bulky document.

Immediately he ended his lead debate, where he commented on the various projections and parameters used to prepare the budget, the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, was recognized by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to make his contributions.

Abaribe, who is known for being very vocal and uncompromising in pointing out and criticizing the inadequacies of the APC-led Federal Government, took the stage and vehemently pointed out what he considered as the numerous defects in the budget. He declared that the budget was nothing but mere repetition of previous years’ proposals, which were based on unrealistic assumptions and expectations of policy makers in the executive arm of government.

According to him, the budget did not take care of global changes, whereby economies were shifting from oil to alternative sources of revenue. He also observed that the budget did not reflect an understanding that the world has changed and that the nation’s problems have

intensified. He said that the oil era was fading out but the government retained an attitude of business-as-usual, saying, “this is not a time for tokenistic ideas. Nigeria needs big ideas. This 2021 budget proposal failed to deliver on that point.”

The lawmaker further said: “While Nigeria postures as a capitalistic economy, Buhari’s 2021 federal budget de-emphasises the role of the markets in addressing the challenges in the economy, and seeks to expand the size of government.

“For instance, the 2021 budget proposes the building of new healthcare centres and procurement and equipping of numerous primary healthcare centres. While this makes for a good political headline, it is not different from what was done in the past that resulted in a substandard healthcare system.”

The President of the Senate, Lawan, however challenged Abaribe, reminding him that the budget proposal is an estimate and assumption, pointing out that every government did the same thing since 1999 and that it would continue to be. Not satisfied with Lawan’s comment, Abaribe countered him and asked: “Why are you not assuming properly? We should not also be assuming the wrong things.”

Also, in his contribution, the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, tackled Abaribe, accusing the opposition leader of playing to the gallery. Sabi stated that the current budget is that of recovery and that the government of the day is doing everything within its powers to stabilize the economy to the benefit of the citizenry.

He said: “This administration’s budget is that of recovery and resilience. I know what recovery means, as a veterinary doctor, I know what it means to bring an animal back to recovery.

This government understands that the country is not all well.” Senator Sabi added that the Senate Leader in his presentation had given the history of where the country was coming from and why Nigeria found itself in the present mess.

He insisted that there was nothing wrong with borrowing, arguing that as long as government borrows and use the funds for productive ventures to yield more revenue, it is a right step in the right direction. Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue), in his views, expressed reservations on the ability of the Bubari administration to successfully implement the 2021 budget, stressing that the projections were unrealistic and not sustainable.

Also speaking, Senator Thompson Sekbio (PDP, Rivers), expressed concerns that the capital budget is meager, while debt service is large, lamenting that the situation poses great danger for Nigeria’s future. Contributing, a former Deputy President of the Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu), also observed that the budget would be difficult to implement.

Earlier in his lead debate, the Leader of the Senate, Yahaya tried to convince his colleagues that the present economic woes started before the current administration, and got aggravated by the corona virus pandemic.

His words: “Nigeria since 1973 oil shock has been living on oil; selling crude petroleum to import almost all our survival and development requi rements. Any drop in the price of oil therefore plunges this nation into fiscal and monetary turbulence.

Add the COVID-19 to this mix, you have a crisis of monumental dimensions. You will recall that immediately after this government came to office on May 29, 2015, oil prices plunged. Oil, which was selling at $110 in 2014 crashed to $30 in January 2016.”

He, however, appealed to his colleagues to jettison partisan politics and work towards improving on the budget. He also admitted that some of the projections in the budget were not healthy for the development of the country, calling for the senators’ intervention to make things better in terms of implementability.

His words: “Nevertheless, it is also important to note that a budget deficit of this size requiring more indebtedness is not healthy for the long-term development of the country, but this must be tolerated now because of the challenges of the times. “I therefore, urge my colleagues to approve the second reading of this Appropriation Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Appropriations Committee and its Sub Committees.”

Other APC senators, who contributed to the debate, such as the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Adamu Aliero, Uba Sani, Ibikunle Amosun, among others, spoke in favour of the budget, commending President Buhari for striving to fix the economy.

