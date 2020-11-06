2021 Budget implementation threatened with new wave of COVID-19

•As oil price drops below $40 per barrel benchmark

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, said that the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe, which caused drastic decline in the price of crude in the international market, might affect the 2021 budget estimates and Implementation. Speaking in Abuja during the 2021 budget defence, she said that the oil benchmark was predicated on $40 per barrel but the current price of the crude oil in the market hovers between $37 and $38 per barrel.

The Finance minister said that though the Federal Government “took the safer path” to benchmark the crude oil price in the 2021 budget but the second wave of COVID-19 in Europe is threatening the estimate. The chairman of the panel, Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Lagos) had asked the minister about the contingency plans the Federal Government had put in place to insulate the budget from the shocks of falling oil price. Responding, the minister said: “The actual projection was $40 per barrel and that is the average price that we projected to be for the year.

Some of the institutions that are responsible for tracking price of crude oil, actually have crude oil price going as far as $50, $52 per barrel. “We took the safer path. It seems the second wave of COVID-19 in Europe is affecting us. We are hoping to have clarity as to which direction to take in the next two or three weeks . ” Luckily, the entire budget proposals are still at the stage of consideration , giving us the required window of making reviews”.

The minister, however, dismissed insinuations that the Federal Government might increase Value Added Tax (VAT) again by 2.5 per cent in 2021. Her words : “As for the finance bill, we have the draft. There will be no increase in VAT or any form of taxes because we see 2021 as a year of recovery – not only got but businesses as well”.

Like this: Like Loading...