2021 budget: National Assembly approves N74bn for Police Trust Fund

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Police Affairs has approved N74 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the 2021 operational budget. The executive secretary, NPTF, Alhaji Ahmad Sokoto, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after a closed door meeting with the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Police Affairs. Sokoto said that the NPTF presented its 2021 budget, amounting to N74 billion, before the joint committee on police affairs, adding that it was a unique presentation before the two chambers.

According to him, the N74 billion budget estimate captured all the demands of the trust fund, which include training and retraining of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force. He said that the budget would help in procuring the state-of-the-art equipment for the police. He assured that the equipment would be the latest and excellent for the enhancement of skills of the Nigerian Police Force. According to him, it would also improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Nigerian Police.

“I am assuring you that the Police Trust Fund will leave no stone unturned in carrying out our assigned responsibilities for better policing of Nigeria,” he said. Sokoto said that the police Trust Fund was established to get additional sources of revenue in order to complement the existing revenue for the police. He said, “be rest assured that very soon with this budget presentation with the joint committee, it means that the activities of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund will improve.” He stated that Nigerians would begin to feel the impact of the Nigerian Police.

Like this: Like Loading...